Lynchburg, VA

WSLS

Roanoke City leaders work to tackle homelessness in the area

ROANOKE, Va. – Building connections is top of mind for Roanoke City leaders. During a community forum on homelessness Sunday afternoon, city council members came together with the heads of homeless service providers across the valley. Pam Milkowski is the healthcare service manager of the Fralin Free Clinic. She...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Planning for Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail underway

NEW CASTLE, Va. – The Roanoke area is getting funding for a new trail running through Botetourt and Craig counties. The Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail will run parallel to Craigs Creek, 26 miles from New Castle to Eagle Rock, county officials said. We’re told their plan is to use...
NEW CASTLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Veteran Affairs working to continue housing homeless veterans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Veteran Affairs has just wrapped up its 38,000 Permanent Housing Placement challenge. The nationwide challenge aims to house as many homeless veterans as possible. “We’ve done this by working with community partners and really being invested in routing veterans through HUD VASH, working with supportive services...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke community brainstorms solutions to address homelessness

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A community forum on homelessness in Roanoke City was held Sunday at Oakland Baptist Church. Around 50 people attended the meeting. Those who attended heard from organizations about their efforts and challenges in addressing homelessness. But the big topic was affordable housing. The Homeless Assistant Team known...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Salem Homeless Program exceeds expectations

SALEM, Va. – Thanks to the Salem Homeless Program, 125 veterans now have permanent homes, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. In the announcement made on Monday, officials said Virginia’s nationwide goal was to house 38,000 veterans experiencing homelessness in 2022 and that the Salem Homeless Program exceeded the goal by providing 125 permanent housing placements to veterans experiencing homelessness.
SALEM, VA
wfirnews.com

26 mile trail coming in Botetourt and Craig Counties

Virginia’s biennial budget that was finalized in June included funds for a 26-mile long gravel surface trail that will run from New Castle in Craig County to Eagle Rock in Botetourt. Pete Eshelman is the senior director of creative strategies for the Roanoke Regional Partnership. Eshelman says the “Craig-Botetourt Scenic Trail” is largely along VDOT right-of-way and a former railroad bed. The Commonwealth Transportation Board has also authorized one million dollars for pre-construction planning. Eshelman says the scenic trail could be open in less than two years.
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Roanoke ABC Store officially opens in downtown

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia ABC celebrated the grand opening of their new Downtown Roanoke location today. The location on Campbell Avenue is the newest store in the ABC network. This is not the first time an ABC store has lived in this building. The original Roanoke ABC store resided...
ROANOKE, VA
WAVY News 10

North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island is temporarily closed

MANTEO, N.C (WAVY) – The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island will be closed from January 30 through February 3. The aquarium is closing for small life support renovations and preparations for future exhibits. Staff will be on-site for training, renovating life support systems on the Close Encounter stingray...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Pongal Festival happening today in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Pongal Festival Celebration by Roanoke Valley Indian Community “Pongal - The Festival of New Beginning” Roanoke Valley Tamil language speaking families of Indian community are planning to celebrate this year Pongal Festival on 28th January between 11 to 3pm at Lions Club located at Roanoke Southwest County. On this day, a traditional Pongal prayer in Tamil heritage followed by traditional Banana leaves special meal with Cultural programs by children is planned.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Danville Public Schools getting two more school resource officers

DANVILLE, Va. – Two additional school resource officers (SRO) are headed to Danville Public Schools thanks to a grant from the Danville Police Department. At this time, there are already two SROs at George Washington High School and another two at Bonner Middle and Westwood Middle. School officials say...
DANVILLE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Downtown Roanoke changes can be heartbreaking for Baby Boomers

If you were born between 1946-1964 and are between the ages of 59-77 you are officially a Baby Boomer who was born during the boom years. Some people refer to us as simple "Boomers" but in recent years some have tried to redefine us by saying those of us who were born between 1954-1965 are Generation Jones This is because studies indicate our values are different than older boomers but I will always consider myself as a proud Baby Boomer.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Danville police react to graphic Tyre Nichols video

DANVILLE, Va. – Local police departments are responding after the killing of Tyre Nichols. Danville Police Chief Scoot Booth watched the video that aired around the nation, just like the rest of us, showing Nichols being brutally beaten. “What we saw in Memphis was a violation of basic humanity,”...
DANVILLE, VA

