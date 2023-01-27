ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

wpde.com

Death investigation underway on Meadow Road in Robeson Co.

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a death Wednesday morning at the intersection of Meadow Road and Hornet Road, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Community members said a body was found in that area. Wilkins said homicide investigators are working the incident. He added more...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

1 dead in shooting outside Robeson County store

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A shooting took place Wednesday morning around 6:30 a.m. where one person was killed outside of a store on West Third Street in the Pembroke area of Robeson County, according to Pembroke Police Chief Adrian Hunt. Hunt said they are still in the early...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

2 charged after 2019 murder of SC transgender woman

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WPDE) — Two men have been charged after the murder of a South Carolina transgender woman in 2019. Daqua Ritter, 26, was charged with a hate crime for the murder of Dime Doe because of her gender identity, using a firearm in connection with the hate crime and obstruction of justice, according to the United States Dept. of Justice. Xavier Pinckney, 24 was also charged with two obstruction offenses for providing false and misleading statements to authorities investigating the murder.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTW News13

Man, 16-year-old arrested in Darlington County shooting that killed 17-year-old

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has made two more arrests after a deadly shooting near Syracuse Street on Jan. 20, according to a news release. The sheriff’s office arrested Tre’von Kavontae Johnson, 22, of Hartsville, and an unidentified 16-year-old on Monday in connection with the shooting, according to the release. […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

2 more arrests made in Darlington Co. double shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two new arrests have been made in a shooting that killed a minor and injured another in Darlington County. The shooting occurred in the area of Talulah and Syracuse Street in Darlington County on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 20, according to Sheriff James Hudson.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WNCT

Baby found dead next to railroad tracks in NC, authorities say

EAST ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A newborn baby was found dead next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham Thursday afternoon, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said a call came in around 2 p.m. from a person who stated they had found a baby next to the train tracks between South […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Sheriff’s office warns Robeson County residents of phone scam

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has warned residents about a phone scam circulating in the area. Residents have reported receiving phone calls from a spoofed number where a person identifies themselves with a possibly fabricated name such as “Deputy Andrew Donavan,” according to the sheriff’s office. “You should recognize it […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway I-85

Did you know? A South Carolina battleground from 1780 was lost to history over 200 years ago, until 2021 when a group of people found it. We now know the name of the man arrested following a massive law enforcement response yesterday in Laurens County. Officials Investigating Deadly Crash. Updated:...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

