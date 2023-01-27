Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Death investigation underway on Meadow Road in Robeson Co.
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a death Wednesday morning at the intersection of Meadow Road and Hornet Road, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Community members said a body was found in that area. Wilkins said homicide investigators are working the incident. He added more...
wpde.com
1 dead in shooting outside Robeson County store
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A shooting took place Wednesday morning around 6:30 a.m. where one person was killed outside of a store on West Third Street in the Pembroke area of Robeson County, according to Pembroke Police Chief Adrian Hunt. Hunt said they are still in the early...
wpde.com
Search for missing duck hunter enter day 6, continues into North Carolina
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The search for 23-year-old missing duck hunter Tyler Doyle has entered day six and will move into North Carolina, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources. Public Information Officer Greg Lucas said, "all hands are on deck." Lucas added air assets will...
wpde.com
62-year-old Marlboro County man beaten inside his home; family wants answers
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A family is upset and wants answers relating to the beating of a 62-year-old inside his home in the McColl community of Marlboro County. Leonard Anderson was badly beaten this past Saturday following a card game at his home on McDowell Street, according to an incident report.
Police: Myrtle Beach-area woman loses $8K after man poses as North Carolina deputy, asks for Target gift cards to avoid arrest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach-area woman lost approximately $8,000 after a person posed as a North Carolina deputy and asked for gift cards to avoid being arrested for not showing up to jury duty in Raleigh, according to a police report. The woman showed up Monday at the Myrtle Beach Police Department […]
Father travels from South Carolina to comfort daughter after fatal Luttrell fire
A father of a daughter who lost her family in a house fire over the weekend in Luttrell traveled to Tennessee trying to get some answers.
wpde.com
Dillon Co. family refuses to believe loved one isn't alive after disappearing 13 years ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Graves and German families of Dillon County said they are refusing to believe that their loved one isn't alive after going missing 13 years ago in Sumter County. Brandon "Peanut" Graves has been missing since Jan. 30, 2010. At the time, he was...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for 15-month-old baby not seen in several days
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in the Lowcountry need your help finding a missing 15-month-old baby. According to the North Charleston Police Department, Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was last seen being picked up by his mother for visitation on January 25 around 11:45 a.m. Police...
21-year-old, 23-year-old killed in Garden City house fire, coroner’s office says
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people died in a Sunday morning fire in Garden City, according to Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District Deputy Chief Jeff Kosto. The fire happened in the 500 block of Woodland Drive, officials said. Crews were called at 2:55 a.m. to a two-story home, Kosto said. Adam Scott, 23, of […]
wpde.com
Bennettsville man charged with grand larceny in trailer theft
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Bennetssville man has been charged after stealing a trailer from a home on Jan. 22, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they responded to a home on Heritage Road in reference to a robbery of an 8x16 utility trailer. The...
WMBF
Dillon Co. suspect turns himself in after shooting his son, sheriff says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured after a shooting involving a father and son in Dillon County Monday evening. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. on Highway 57 in Little Rock when the father shot his son at their home. Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell confirmed the...
wpde.com
2 charged after 2019 murder of SC transgender woman
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WPDE) — Two men have been charged after the murder of a South Carolina transgender woman in 2019. Daqua Ritter, 26, was charged with a hate crime for the murder of Dime Doe because of her gender identity, using a firearm in connection with the hate crime and obstruction of justice, according to the United States Dept. of Justice. Xavier Pinckney, 24 was also charged with two obstruction offenses for providing false and misleading statements to authorities investigating the murder.
Man, 16-year-old arrested in Darlington County shooting that killed 17-year-old
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has made two more arrests after a deadly shooting near Syracuse Street on Jan. 20, according to a news release. The sheriff’s office arrested Tre’von Kavontae Johnson, 22, of Hartsville, and an unidentified 16-year-old on Monday in connection with the shooting, according to the release. […]
wpde.com
2 more arrests made in Darlington Co. double shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two new arrests have been made in a shooting that killed a minor and injured another in Darlington County. The shooting occurred in the area of Talulah and Syracuse Street in Darlington County on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 20, according to Sheriff James Hudson.
wpde.com
Man charged after 62-year-old 'badly beaten' in Marlboro County following card game
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been charged after a 62-year-old was badly beaten in Marlboro County and had to crawl to a neighbor's home for help. Rodriguez "Rod" Ramone Peterkin, 25, of Clio was arrested Monday and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office.
Baby found dead next to railroad tracks in NC, authorities say
EAST ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A newborn baby was found dead next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham Thursday afternoon, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said a call came in around 2 p.m. from a person who stated they had found a baby next to the train tracks between South […]
Sheriff’s office warns Robeson County residents of phone scam
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has warned residents about a phone scam circulating in the area. Residents have reported receiving phone calls from a spoofed number where a person identifies themselves with a possibly fabricated name such as “Deputy Andrew Donavan,” according to the sheriff’s office. “You should recognize it […]
wpde.com
Man shot while walking down road in Scotland County: Deputies
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man said he was shot early Sunday morning while walking near Gibson Village Apartments on Highway 79 in Scotland County, according to Cpt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Dover said the man was hit in the lower back but...
wpde.com
Deputies in Scotland, Marlboro Co. working together in special operation
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies in Marlboro and Scotland Counties are working a special operation Tuesday on State Street Extension just outside of Bennettsville, according to officers on the scene. Officials said Scotland County officers had a warrant to arrest a person in connection with a crime in...
FOX Carolina
Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway I-85
Did you know? A South Carolina battleground from 1780 was lost to history over 200 years ago, until 2021 when a group of people found it. We now know the name of the man arrested following a massive law enforcement response yesterday in Laurens County. Officials Investigating Deadly Crash. Updated:...
