Attorneys representing suspects in Madison Brooks case speak about allegations, media coverage

iheart.com
Suspect In Madison Brooks Case Arrested For 2020 Rape
One of the suspects in the rape case of LSU student Madison Brooks is now under arrest for a rape reported in Livingston Parish in 2020. The Walker Police issued an arrest warrant for Kaivon Washington on Friday, after a witness reportedly corroborated details about the earlier assault. Washington turned...
LSU Reveille
Report: Defense lawyers for men charged with raping LSU student said acts were consensual
Defense lawyers for the men charged with raping LSU student Madison Brooks, who was hit by a vehicle and died in the hospital shortly after the alleged rapes, say acts were consensual, according to coverage of their Friday press conference by The Advocate. Kaivon Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old were...
wbrz.com
Suspect in Madi Brooks case booked on new rape count
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A man accused of raping Madison Brooks the night she died in a traffic accident is back in jail, accused of raping a girl in Livingston Parish when he was a juvenile, according to arrest documents obtained by WBRZ. Those documents show Kaivon Washington was 15 years...
brproud.com
Man accused of killing Zachary teen in 2017 found guilty by jury
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of killing Zachary teenager during a home burglary a few years ago was found guilty by a jury Friday. Terry Flanagan, 63, was found guilty on charges of second-degree murder, possession of an illegal firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of justice.
kadn.com
Attorneys doubt accuracy of LSU student's BAC after alleged rape, death
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP/KADN) — Attorneys for the four people facing rape charges after 19-year-old LSU student Madison Brooks was fatally struck by a car say they will prove that their clients are innocent. "As the facts of this case continue to come forth, we believe that intent and...
Family attorney for Madison Brooks speaks out
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been nearly two weeks since Jan. 15, when LSU student and Covington native Madison Brooks was hit and killed by a car along Burbank Drive. Before that tragedy, the video shows Brooks following four male suspects out of Reggie’s bar and getting into a car with them. Deputies say she was then raped and dropped off outside of a Baton Rouge subdivision.
60-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a Child Cyber Crime Operation
60-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a Child Cyber Crime Operation. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested suspected of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and unlawful use of social media as part of a joint operation involving multiple agencies. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet...
postsouth.com
Pointe Coupee jury finds man guilty on two counts of murder, other charges
A Pointe Coupee Parish jury found Morris J. Hollins guilty of killing two men and injuring another in a shooting that occurred Sept. 17, 2021, after a three-day jury trial, according to District Attorney Tony Clayton. The trial began Jan. 23, and the jury reached a unanimous verdict Jan. 25....
theadvocate.com
Traffic stops used to be punitive. Now, in Baton Rouge, they're becoming supportive.
Christopher Csonka is the founding executive director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. A native Ohioan, Chris has worked in criminal justice for more than 20 years with the longest portion of that being at the Summit County Sheriff's Office where his focus was jail administration. Chris has also worked in public safety at the county level focusing on justice improvement initiatives. Chris is a proud Navy veteran in which he served for 10 years.
brproud.com
Teen accused of fatally shooting woman inside car at Tangipahoa Parish gas station
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A Hammond teen faces a murder charge after detectives say he shot a woman while inside her parked car at a Tangipahoa Parish gas station on Sunday. The investigation started when detectives say an HPD officer was flagged down by a driver near Southwest Railroad Avenue near Old Covington Highway shortly after 7 p.m. The driver said a woman in the car with him had been shot at a nearby gas station and that they were en route to the hospital.
Victim Injured in Home Break-in, Lafayette Parish Man Arrested
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A Lafayette Parish man is sitting in jail following a home invasion just after midnight early Friday. According to a press release from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Pitt Road, which is in Scott. That’s where...
brproud.com
Louisiana man accused of raping underage victim
LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A tip led to the arrest of Welner Sura, 33, of Livingston, in October of 2022. Sura was wanted in connection with an alleged rape of someone under the age of 13. On Tuesday, January 24, a grand jury looked over evidence and decided to...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge NAACP says Louisiana should adopt new procedures after 5 Memphis police officers arrested when man was beaten, died in custody
A surveillance camera captured police officers in Memphis holding Tyre Nichols down as other officers kicked and beat him with a baton Jan. 7. "It's getting tougher and tougher to watch those videos in it's entirety," President of NAACP BR, Eugene Collins, said. The Memphis police department released four clips...
WDSU
LSU student who was hit by a car and killed will be laid to rest on Feb. 3
COVINGTON, La. — The funeral arrangments for the Louisiana State University student who was allegedly raped and then hit and killed by a car will be laid to rest on Feb. 3. Madison Brooks, 19, will be laid to rest in Covington at St. Peter Catholic Church at 1 p.m. Her visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish off-duty patrol deputy arrested on DWI, reckless operation charge
An Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office patrol deputy was arrested and charged for reckless operation of a motor vehicle and first offense DWI around 4:15 a.m. Jan. 28. According to a news release to Baton Rouge area media outlets, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 44 in the Galvez area and found the driver, Curley Jones, uninjured.
brproud.com
EBRSO: 2 killed in shooting in restaurant parking lot
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting that left two men dead on Monday, Jan. 30. Two bodies were found a little before 3 a.m. in a vehicle outside the Waffle House located at 10439 Reiger Road, according to EMS.
theadvocate.com
Man convicted in 'wild gun' shooting in Baton Rouge seeks a 3rd judge to handle retrial
To hear his lawyer tell it, Brandon Boyd is having the worst luck with judges. At Boyd's sentencing after a 2016 second degree murder conviction, District Judge Beau Higginbotham called Boyd "the worst of the worst type of person" and sent him to prison for life. Boyd's judge for a...
Shooting in Lafayette Parish leaves Scott man arrested on attempted murder charge
A Scott man is charged with attempted murder after a Friday morning home invasion and shooting.
brproud.com
Man accused of shooting through bedroom window, injuring woman in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man and woman in Baton Rouge were shot at while lying in their bed on Saturday, according to deputies. The Jan. 28 shooting took place at a location in the 1900 block of Mariner Drive and left a woman with gunshot wounds, according to an affidavit.
kadn.com
Mayor speaks out on gun violence as Franklin police investigate drive-by shootings
Mayor Eugene Foulcard news release Thursday about acts of gun violence on January 25... FRANKLIN, La.— “Unfortunately those that have a total disregard of life are once again in focus as acts of hatred continue to consume their lives. Many will try to blame lack of recreation programming, although we have more programming than ever, but never once focus on parenting. Many will try to even blame the police but never the family members and those that remain silent within their neighborhoods. Until our community stands up to these senseless acts of gun violence that we see happening across our country will we continue to see these acts from time to time. It may be New Iberia one day, Baton Rouge and New Orleans the next and so on but until OUR community stands up and does the right thing we will remain on this cycle we see every day across our country. We continually blame the system when it starts with mothers, grandmothers, fathers and grandfathers. Uncles, aunts, cousins and family friends also bear responsibility. We need for the change to begin in the pews of our churches and in each hallway of our school system. We need those that are tired to speak up. We need those that are concerned to speak up. We need those that want to talk after the fact to stand up now before another life is loss to death or life in prison. It's easy to do a balloon release or create another t-shirt. It's also easy to pass blame. The cries of not my baby happen on both sides of innocence and guilt. Come together and help heal our city of those that hold senseless gun violence and a lifestyle that is even above YOU!
