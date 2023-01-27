ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Bill creating statewide energy plan passes Indiana House

A bill that aims to create a statewide energy plan passed the state House on Monday. HB 1007 requires the state agency that oversees utilities — the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission — to consider five things in most of its decisions: reliability, affordability, resiliency, stability and environmental sustainability.
Former Gov. Mitch Daniels decides not to run for U.S. Senate

Former Gov. Mitch Daniels will not run for Indiana’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2024. Daniels announced his decision in a statement Tuesday. The Senate seat opened up when incumbent Mike Braun announced he would run for governor instead in 2024. Rumors had circled Daniels for weeks. And the...
