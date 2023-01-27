Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans are reminiscing about the release of Legends: Arceus in 2022, wishing more features from the Gen 8 game were present in Gen 9. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players were hopeful that many of the key features introduced in Legends: Arceus would be included in the open-world game. While certain mechanics like overworld-visible Shinies and sprawling map locations are a highlight of the Paldea region, many well-loved features are missing from the new main series title.

2 DAYS AGO