Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
WonderWorks Offering Sensory Day in FebruaryPJ@SCDDSNMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
The Most Pristine Beaches in the SouthEast Coast TravelerMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
WMBF
Stop and see Elevators Plus at the Spring Home and Garden Show
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Elevators Plus is third-generation elevator company who are licensed, insured & certified dealers with Cambridge Elevating, Stiltz Home Lifts, Ameriglide Accessability Solutions, Harmar & Bruno Independent Living Aids. They are real people who are passionate about being there for the community when you need them.
WMBF
Stop by Palmetto Protection Films at the 2023 Spring Home and Garden Show
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - At Palmetto Protection Films, they are a family-owned and operated business serving Myrtle Beach & Grand Strand areas with superior window tint for your home. You can check them out at the Horry Georgetown Home Show, February 3rd - 5th. More than 150 Exhibitors will...
WMBF
Get ready for Valentine’s Day with Coastal Grand Mall
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Grand Mall has anything you need to celebrate valentines day. Whether for your loved one, friends, and everyone in-between. Check out all the stores you can shop for those special gifts here!
wpde.com
New movie studio to open in Loris
LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — Dalton Pictures is opening a new movie studio in Loris!. Construction has been in progress for two years behind paper-backed windows of multiple buildings on Main Street, according to the press release. Complete renovations which include complete demolition from floors to roofs building out of...
WMBF
Plan your next date or friend hangout at the Lucid Coast Candle Bar
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - They just opened January 14th. They want your home to be a toxin-free zone, which is why they’re conscious of our ingredients. Every hand-crafted candle never has parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and is always cruelty free. You can learn more and make reservations here!
WMBF
Beloved Myrtle Beach restaurant sets reopening date goal after busted water heater floods building
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A beloved Myrtle Beach restaurant may be opening in just a month. Just a few days before the new year, Winna’s Kitchen was flooded after a water heater above the restaurant burst. It forced the owners to close their doors temporarily. The owners...
WMBF
14th Annual Shuckin on the Strand Oyster Roast is back!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Shuckin’ on the Strand Oyster Roast is the Grand Strand’s largest oyster roast, open to the public and serving up oysters, food and fixins. The 14th annual Shuckin’ on the Strand Oyster Roast hosted by the Grand Strand Young Professionals will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, from 12pm-4 p.m. at the Hot Fish Club in Murrells Inlet.
WMBF
Have a taste of relaxation at Duplin Winery
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Uncork the sweeter side of Myrtle Beach at Duplin Winery, makers of America’s favorite Muscadine wine. Kick back with a glass of something cool, sweet and easy, or gather some friends for a wine tasting. Their wine tastings let you sample at least ten...
WMBF
Stop by Seaside Furniture Gallery & Accents at this years Spring Home and Garden Show
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Seaside Furniture Gallery & Accents is a family owned Home Furniture and Mattresses store located in Little River. You can stop by and see them at the Horry Georgetown Home Show this weekend Feb. 3rd - Feb. 5th. More than 150 Exhibitors will showcase their...
tourcounsel.com
Coastal Grand Mall | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Coastal Grand Mall is 1,047,732 square feet (97,337.5 m2) super-regional shopping mall is located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina located off of US Highway 17 and Harrelson Blvd. and was built in 2004. It is the second largest mall in the state behind the Haywood Mall in Greenville which holds the title of the largest mall and if the mall desired there is space allocated for future development and/or expansion.
WMBF
$20,000 donation made to help build new bowl at Myrtle Beach skate park
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new look is in the works for the Matt Hughes Skate Park in Myrtle Beach. Friends of the Skateboard Park Foundation recently presented blueprints to Myrtle Beach City Council at their last meeting. Among improvements include a new bowl that is estimated to be...
WMBF
Construction on new Warbird Park WWII Memorial to begin in March
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The new World War II monument in the works honors both veterans who fought in the war and the role played by the Grand Strand. What’s now Warbird Park in Myrtle Beach, use to be an army airfield where soldiers trained. In December 1941,...
WMBF
Good Day Cafe owner starts nonprofit for those with Alzheimer’s
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The owner of Good Day Cafe is finding new ways to serve the community nearly a year after closing the cafe doors. Kevin Andrews planned to re-open Good Day Cafe after injuries from a hit and run forced him to close shop last March. However,...
wpde.com
Murrells Inlet woman gives back to Myrtle Beach High School students
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — A Murrells Inlet woman wants to make sure local high school students can get gowns for prom. Christine Nelson is collecting dresses for high school girls who may not be able to afford their own. Her mom Joan originally started the collection drive nine...
myhorrynews.com
Loris country artist highlights his father's career in award-winning music video
Up-and-coming country music artist Christopher Nelson was in shock when his name was announced at the Carolina Country Music Awards. People in the crowd were looking at him and calling his name to go up on stage. “Me?” he questioned. This month, Nelson won country music video of the...
kiss951.com
Have You Visited The Most Underrated Attraction In South Carolina?
Even if you live in South Carolina you’ve probably been to several of the state’s top tourist destinations. The first thing that pops into my mind is the entire city of Myrtle Beach. Then there’s Charleston which is full of history. The Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, and Greenville has become a tourist hotspot in recent years. Each of these cities is popular and home to heavily visited attractions. But what about those spots that are off the beaten path? Well, the experts at Yahoo put together a list of the most underrated attraction in each state including South Carolina.
WMBF
Crews to begin repaving several Myrtle Beach roads starting in spring
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – In a few months, drivers will notice a smoother ride on some Myrtle Beach streets. The city said starting in spring, several roads will be repaved. For those that are state-owned, the Horry County Transportation Committee will cover the cost of repaving which is...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Police Department holding recruitment event to help fill 50 vacancies
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is looking to fill several vacancies, and it hopes a recruitment event on Saturday will help. “If we build our department bigger, it’s just more safety for the residents of our community,” said Cpl. Chris Starling. “We want to make sure everybody’s safe, and the more officers we have, the better.”
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach veteran creates business to help other vets receive VA benefits
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Adjusting to life after leaving the military can be tough for those serving our country. That difficulty drove one local veteran to make the process of getting VA benefits as easy as possible. “The hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life was transition...
Woman killed in Market Common bicycle crash was mother of Myrtle Beach firefighter
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who was killed in a Market Common bicycle crash in early January was the mother of a Myrtle Beach firefighter, city officials said on Tuesday. Gail Rapp was hit by a car on Jan. 2 in the Market Common area while riding a bike. She died on Jan. 3, […]
Comments / 0