Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

Stop and see Elevators Plus at the Spring Home and Garden Show

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Elevators Plus is third-generation elevator company who are licensed, insured & certified dealers with Cambridge Elevating, Stiltz Home Lifts, Ameriglide Accessability Solutions, Harmar & Bruno Independent Living Aids. They are real people who are passionate about being there for the community when you need them.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

New movie studio to open in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — Dalton Pictures is opening a new movie studio in Loris!. Construction has been in progress for two years behind paper-backed windows of multiple buildings on Main Street, according to the press release. Complete renovations which include complete demolition from floors to roofs building out of...
LORIS, SC
WMBF

14th Annual Shuckin on the Strand Oyster Roast is back!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Shuckin’ on the Strand Oyster Roast is the Grand Strand’s largest oyster roast, open to the public and serving up oysters, food and fixins. The 14th annual Shuckin’ on the Strand Oyster Roast hosted by the Grand Strand Young Professionals will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, from 12pm-4 p.m. at the Hot Fish Club in Murrells Inlet.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WMBF

Have a taste of relaxation at Duplin Winery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Uncork the sweeter side of Myrtle Beach at Duplin Winery, makers of America’s favorite Muscadine wine. Kick back with a glass of something cool, sweet and easy, or gather some friends for a wine tasting. Their wine tastings let you sample at least ten...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
tourcounsel.com

Coastal Grand Mall | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Coastal Grand Mall is 1,047,732 square feet (97,337.5 m2) super-regional shopping mall is located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina located off of US Highway 17 and Harrelson Blvd. and was built in 2004. It is the second largest mall in the state behind the Haywood Mall in Greenville which holds the title of the largest mall and if the mall desired there is space allocated for future development and/or expansion.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
kiss951.com

Have You Visited The Most Underrated Attraction In South Carolina?

Even if you live in South Carolina you’ve probably been to several of the state’s top tourist destinations. The first thing that pops into my mind is the entire city of Myrtle Beach. Then there’s Charleston which is full of history. The Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, and Greenville has become a tourist hotspot in recent years. Each of these cities is popular and home to heavily visited attractions. But what about those spots that are off the beaten path? Well, the experts at Yahoo put together a list of the most underrated attraction in each state including South Carolina.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach Police Department holding recruitment event to help fill 50 vacancies

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is looking to fill several vacancies, and it hopes a recruitment event on Saturday will help. “If we build our department bigger, it’s just more safety for the residents of our community,” said Cpl. Chris Starling. “We want to make sure everybody’s safe, and the more officers we have, the better.”
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

