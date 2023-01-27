Read full article on original website
Newsum appointed as 27th District magistrate judge
TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly today appointed Andrew Jefferson Newsum of Hutchinson, Kansas, to a vacant magistrate judgeship position in the 27th Judicial District. The vacancy results from the resignation of District Magistrate Judge Daniel Gilligan, who is now serving as District Court Judge for Division III. “Newsum has...
Pink Out Night coming up Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Midwest Superstore, HutchCC and the Cancer Council of Reno County announce the return of Pink Out Night this Saturday at the Sports Arena. It is the 11th year for the event. As is the custom each year, you can purchase a Pink Out Night shirt for...
Cow-Calf Nutrition Program in Lyons Jan. 31
LYONS, Kan. — The Cottonwood Extension District and Rice County Extension will be hosting a Winter Cow – Calf Nutrition Program on Jan. 31 in Lyons, KS. The program will focus on developing and maintaining proper beef cow nutrition programs coming out of a drought and going into the calving season.
Reno County economic event coming up Feb. 7
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Wichita State University Economist Jeremy Hill will be in Hutchinson Feb. 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Crystal Ballroom at The Burt for the 2023 Kansas Economic Outlook Conference's Reno County stop. Debra Teufel with the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce noted that...
Heartland Credit Union completes merger with United Credit Union
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Following approval by the National Credit Union Administration and the Kansas Department of Credit Unions, United Credit Union is now part of Heartland Credit Union. The effective date of the merger is February 1, 2023. “As a credit union that supports the same values and dedication...
KAMS to host session for counselors in Hutch next month
HAYS, Kan. — Fort Hays State University's Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science (KAMS) will host various events, including free information sessions and webinars across the state for any interested students and their families this spring. In addition to the traditional sessions, KAMS will also host Counselor Luncheons for...
