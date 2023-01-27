Read full article on original website
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
President Biden to End COVID-19 Emergencies on May 11
President Joe Biden informed Congress on Monday that he will end the twin national emergencies for addressing COVID-19 on May 11, as most of the world has returned closer to normalcy nearly three years after they were first declared. The move to end the national emergency and public health emergency...
Earning Less Than $30,000 a Year Is a ‘Deal Breaker' for Daters, New Survey Finds
One-third of couples don't talk about finances until after marriage, according to a recent survey of 1,000 adults by Western & Southern Financial Group. This is especially alarming because, as it turns out, people do have financial deal breakers when it comes to seeing someone as a potential partner. When...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: State Levels Decline, Warning for Immunocompromised
While concerns surrounding the so-called "kraken" COVID variant linger, levels of the virus in Illinois have remained lower than expected. But experts are warning the immunocompromised as the new variant forced the end of a key antibody treatment. Here's what else you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across...
Washington D.C.'S Free Bus Bill Becomes Law as Zero-Fare Transit Systems Take Off
Washington, D.C., has enacted a zero-fare bus bill into law. The policy eliminates the $2 fare for all the city's buses starting this summer. It is the largest city to institute a fare-free transit system and part of a growing movement nationwide. Washington, D.C., has enacted a zero-fare bus bill...
