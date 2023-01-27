ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth County, MA

NECN

Person Thrown From Car in Serious Crash on Route 3 in Duxbury

A person was hospitalized early Sunday morning following a serious crash in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in which they were thrown from their vehicle. Firefighters responded to the rollover on Route 3 northbound, north of Exit 22, around 4:25 a.m. and found the driver had been ejected, the Duxbury Fire Department said.
DUXBURY, MA
whdh.com

Fire destroys front of home in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire destroyed the front of a home on A Street in Lowell Sunday. Firefighters were seen climbing up on ladders as flames tore through the house. There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was displaced. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
LOWELL, MA
miltonscene.com

Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice

Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice. In a recent (and popular!) post, a Milton Neighbor recently asked:. Members of the Milton Neighbors Facebook group responded with advice on where to go for the best grocery store prices in Milton, on the South Shore, and in the general Boston area.
MILTON, MA
Boston

Steven Tyler visits Plymouth County first responders

Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler paid a visit to Plymouth County first responders Thursday. Plymouth County Control, which coordinates the county’s fire and emergency services, posted a picture with the 74-year-old singer, captioning it “Steven Tyler visits Plymouth County Control! #PCC #firstresponders #ThankfulThursday”. Tyler’s visit comes in the...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
thelocalne.ws

Woman found after search in two towns

HAMILTON and IPSWICH — An Ipswich woman suffering from dementia was found wandering along the railroad tracks after a search on Sunday. The dispatcher radioed at around 10:30 a.m. that a man had come into the station expressing concern about an elderly relative who was not at home. Police...
IPSWICH, MA
nbcboston.com

Mass. Approaches 3-Year Anniversary of 1st Confirmed COVID Case

This week will mark the third anniversary of the confirmation that COVID-19 had arrived in Massachusetts. The first case confirmed by the Department of Public Health was in a UMass Boston student who had just traveled from Wuhan, China — the epicenter of the pandemic. The announcement was made on Feb. 1, 2020, and it marked just the eighth case to be the confirmed in the U.S., and the first on the East Coast.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Truck Carrying Trash Crashes on I-495 in Lawrence, Closing Lanes

A truck carrying trash crashed on Interstate 495 in Lawrence, Massachusetts, Monday, rolling over and closing two lanes of the highway, officials said. The crash took place on the northbound side of the highway before exit 104, the Department of Transportation said. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt...
LAWRENCE, MA
nbcboston.com

Fundraiser for Father of Duxbury Children Approaching $1 Million Donation Goal

An online fundraiser has raised nearly $1 million in a matter of days to support Patrick Clancy, the father of the three Duxbury children who died last week, two of whom allegedly at the hands of their mother. The couple's infant child died Friday, after being hospitalized following last Tuesday's incident at the family's South Shore home, authorities announced.
DUXBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

Woman Rescued from Under Green Line Train in Boston

A woman was rescued from under an MBTA Green Line train on Friday night in Boston, Massachusetts. The rescue took place in the area of Commonwealth Avenue at the BU Central Station at around 11:40 p.m., according to authorities. Transit Police said a 20-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in the...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

State Police Search Reservoir in Southborough for Missing Man, 57

State and local agencies searched a reservoir on Sunday in Southborough, Massachusetts, marking the third day of their water search for a missing 57-year-old man. Jeffrey Allard, of Ware, was reportedly last seen several days ago after leaving a medical facility in Marlborough, according to Massachusetts State Police. Sunday's search...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
WCVB

8 years ago: Digging out after the first blizzard of 2015 in Massachusetts

BOSTON — You may recall that the winter of 2014-2015 began slowly, with only 10.6 inches through Jan. 25. But, beginning on Jan. 26, the pattern changed and the snow seemed like it would never end during a nearly four-week snow blitz that left the area to dig out from epic snow and broke a record no one thought could be broken.
BOSTON, MA
People

Mass. Siblings Allegedly Killed by Mom Who Jumped from Window Are Remembered at Vigil: 'Happy, Loving'

Lindsay Clancy, 32, was reportedly enrolled in a program for postpartum depression at the time of Tuesday's killings Grieving residents of Duxbury, Mass., came together Thursday to honor the lives of two young children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother two days earlier. Cora Clancy, 5, and Dawson Clancy, 3, were remembered as "beautiful" children at the candlelight vigil, which was hosted at the Holy Family Church in Duxbury, about 35 miles south of Boston. Christine Monaghan, who coached Cora's soccer team, told the Patriot Ledger that Cora was "a...
DUXBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

Duxbury Tragedy: Read Patrick Clancy's Full Statement on His Wife, Deaths of 3 Kids

A tragedy at a Duxbury, Massachusetts, home last Tuesday left three young children dead, allegedly at the hands of their mom. Lindsay Clancy, a 32-year-old Massachusetts General Hospital employee, is facing several charges in the deaths of her children, identified as 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy, and 8-month-old Callan Clancy.
DUXBURY, MA

