dailytrib.com
Jurisdiction troubles school resource officer search in Spicewood
Spicewood Elementary School wants a school resource officer, but, because of its location, that person would have to be a Burnet County sheriff’s deputy and take a pay cut to do the job, Sheriff Calvin Boyd told the Commissioners Court during its regular meeting Jan. 24. An SRO is...
dailytrib.com
Phone scam involves Burnet County Sheriff’s Office
The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents that scammers are posing as representatives of the office and asking for money. BCSO recently posted a lengthy alert on its Facebook page detailing the possible signs of a scam and the tactics used by the scammers. “We have been notified...
fox7austin.com
Crash leaves Travis County Sheriff's deputy injured
AUSTIN, Texas - Officials say a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured in a crash. A deputy pulled over and exited his vehicle to assist the driver of an 18-wheeler that went off the road in the 3900 block of SH 130 northbound. While assisting the driver, another 18-wheeler...
Williamson County judge declares emergency, Georgetown experiencing power outages
Williamson County has received increased reports of fallen tree limbs due to severe weather conditions. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) The winter storm shutting down schools, roads and government facilities has led Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell to issue a disaster declaration due to the severe weather conditions. According to a news...
dailytrib.com
Kingsland traffic stop leads to record meth bust
Llano County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Kingsland on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Daniel Reyes Limon of Kingsland was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, and resisting arrest, according to a Feb. 1 media statement from the LCSO.
1 dead, 1 injured in Hutto shooting
One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting in Hutto Tuesday, the Hutto Police Department said in a news release.
City governments near Lake Travis closed Feb. 1; power outages continue
Cold weather conditions continue to cause power outages, icy roads and tree damage in the greater Austin area. (Joe Warner/ Community Impact) Offices in the cities of Lakeway, Bee Cave, West Lake Hills and Rollingwood have closed Feb. 1 due to the winter weather conditions. All police administrative offices will...
Ice on highway causes crash overnight
Police don't not know how many vehicles were involved in the crash that happened around 3 a.m.
KWTX
Multiple crashes reported in Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - At least 12 crashes in McLennan and Bell counties have been already been reported this morning. The majority we are told are single vehicle rollovers as drivers are failing to slow down on these dangerous slick conditions. Waco. The Herring bridge currently closed for traffic, according...
fox7austin.com
1 dead in 10-vehicle crash in South Austin: AFD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says one person is dead in a 10-vehicle crash on Ben White near Congress Ave. in South Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS says at least one pedestrian was also involved in the wreck, but that wasn't the person who died. There are multiple ambulances...
APD searching for 2 suspects in north Austin violent carjacking
The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two men suspected in a violent carjacking in north Austin, according to a APD news release.
fox7austin.com
Austin police investigating bank robbery near UT Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a bank robbery near the University of Texas at Austin. University of Texas police said on Jan. 31, around 1:15 p.m., Austin police alerted UTPD about a report of a robbery that happened at the Chase Bank in the 2500 block of Guadalupe Street.
150-pound dog ‘seemed thankful’ after rescue by Austin firefighters
The Austin Fire Department posted on Twitter that crews strapped an 150-pound Mastiff mix into a sled-like stretcher Sunday evening and used ropes to pull him up a steep hill to safety. The post stated the dog's name is Mason, and he "fell down an incline near the Colorado River."
CBS Austin
18-wheeler carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline crashes in E Williamson County
An 18-wheeler carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline was involved in a crash with a small vehicle in east Williamson County Thursday morning. At 10:53 a.m., the Round Rock Fire Department responded to the scene in the 11000 block of Chandler Road. To minimize the environmental impact that the fuel...
'It’s going to get worse,' officials warn Austin residents to avoid roads if possible
Austin officials are encouraging residents to stay off the roads, especially icy bridges and overpasses. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) The Texas Department of Transportation said it is still working to treat icy patches on the road after freezing temperatures and rain in the Austin area Jan. 30 and 31. As the...
Woman taking friend for cancer treatment describes her, others spinning on SH 45
One Austinite, Mary Stone, was trying to get a friend to MD Anderson Cancer Center Tuesday morning for her cancer treatment, but ended up spending hours stuck on the bridge because of the icy conditions.
fox7austin.com
Icy roads in Austin result in several crashes
We continue to see icy road conditions across Central Texas. That has resulted in a lot of crashes, keeping Austin-Travis County EMS very busy.
Brownwood man among those killed in San Saba county crash
SAN SABA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A two vehicle crash in San Saba Friday night resulted in two fatalities. According to Brownwood News and KWTX, Texas DPS Troopers responded to a major crash around 4:00 p.m. on FM 45 in San Saba county. 52-year-old Eugenio Botello Perez was traveling northbound when his pick-up truck failed to […]
Austin Energy reports 160,000+ customers without power
Power outages in Austin and Central Texas on February 1
Dozens of crashes reported across Austin metro as icy conditions continue
Dozens of crashes were being reported across the Austin metro area Tuesday morning as icy conditions settled in - just the first round of a significant icing event.
