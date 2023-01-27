ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnet County, TX

dailytrib.com

Jurisdiction troubles school resource officer search in Spicewood

Spicewood Elementary School wants a school resource officer, but, because of its location, that person would have to be a Burnet County sheriff’s deputy and take a pay cut to do the job, Sheriff Calvin Boyd told the Commissioners Court during its regular meeting Jan. 24. An SRO is...
SPICEWOOD, TX
dailytrib.com

Phone scam involves Burnet County Sheriff’s Office

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents that scammers are posing as representatives of the office and asking for money. BCSO recently posted a lengthy alert on its Facebook page detailing the possible signs of a scam and the tactics used by the scammers. “We have been notified...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Crash leaves Travis County Sheriff's deputy injured

AUSTIN, Texas - Officials say a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured in a crash. A deputy pulled over and exited his vehicle to assist the driver of an 18-wheeler that went off the road in the 3900 block of SH 130 northbound. While assisting the driver, another 18-wheeler...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Kingsland traffic stop leads to record meth bust

Llano County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Kingsland on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Daniel Reyes Limon of Kingsland was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, and resisting arrest, according to a Feb. 1 media statement from the LCSO.
KINGSLAND, TX
KWTX

Multiple crashes reported in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - At least 12 crashes in McLennan and Bell counties have been already been reported this morning. The majority we are told are single vehicle rollovers as drivers are failing to slow down on these dangerous slick conditions. Waco. The Herring bridge currently closed for traffic, according...
WACO, TX
fox7austin.com

1 dead in 10-vehicle crash in South Austin: AFD

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says one person is dead in a 10-vehicle crash on Ben White near Congress Ave. in South Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS says at least one pedestrian was also involved in the wreck, but that wasn't the person who died. There are multiple ambulances...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police investigating bank robbery near UT Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a bank robbery near the University of Texas at Austin. University of Texas police said on Jan. 31, around 1:15 p.m., Austin police alerted UTPD about a report of a robbery that happened at the Chase Bank in the 2500 block of Guadalupe Street.
AUSTIN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Brownwood man among those killed in San Saba county crash

SAN SABA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A two vehicle crash in San Saba Friday night resulted in two fatalities. According to Brownwood News and KWTX, Texas DPS Troopers responded to a major crash around 4:00 p.m. on FM 45 in San Saba county. 52-year-old Eugenio Botello Perez was traveling northbound when his pick-up truck failed to […]
BROWNWOOD, TX

