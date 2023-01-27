Read full article on original website
Related
Marijuana Testing In Philadelphia Can Be Disputed By Workers, But Do They Know Their Rights?
A year after the ban on employers testing for marijuana use during the hiring process was enacted, the Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations, which oversees its implementation, said it had not received any complaints over unlawful pre-hire marijuana testing in 2022, reported MSN. “This is a really sensible step for...
Indiana State Sen. Ford Signs 2 Cannabis Bills, Calls For Discussion Prompted By Law Enforcement
State Senator Jon Ford (R) recently supported two marijuana-related bills in the Hoosier State where possession is illegal though there is support for both recreational and medical legalization. Ford explained that he become interested in this legislation when a member of law enforcement approached him and brought the confusing issue...
North Carolina Doctor convicted of fraud after she was found guilty of reusing single-use surgical devices
A doctor in North Carolina has been convicted after she was caught reusing single-use needles numerous times. According to reports, an ear, nose, and throat surgeon has been arrested and charged with putting patients at risk for infection and possibly even death after she was caught red-handed reusing needles that should be discarded after one use.
Tennessee's GOP Cannabis Bill Excludes Drug-Related Felonies For A Decade, Bans These Hemp Products
A new GOP-led bill is seeking to make sales of certain cannabis products illegal in. SB 0378, introduced by State senator Richard Briggs (R - Knoxville) bans the sale of products containing "hemp-derived cannabinoids," including Delta-8 THC, Delta-10 THC and THCp, to those under 21. The measure would also prohibit...
Cannabis Farmers Markets In CA, Legalization In MN, USDA's Hemp Report, TX's Outdated Program And More
During the annual workshop of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, in California, Brian Foss, director of planning, said the county is looking into changes to cannabis regulation, from zoning to droning, the authorities are looking into efficient policies, reported local media. But there's more. “We still think there are...
Ron DeSantis' Law And Order Proposal Includes Life Sentence For Making Fentanyl Attractive To Children
Gov. Ron DeSantis rolled out a criminal justice proposal last week that should delight Florida’s conservatives as well as his inevitable national supporters who are already lining up behind the governor’s anti-woke, anti-gay, anti-Disney, anti-cannabis legalization and his recent proposal to nix high school AP courses on African-American studies.
Tens Of Thousands Of Commercial Truckers Leaving Workforce Over Outdated Marijuana Testing Requirements
This article, written by NORML, appears here with permission. Over 40,000 commercially licensed truck drivers failed federally mandated drug screens for marijuana in 2022, and many did not reapply to return to work, according to statistics compiled by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse, a branch of the US Department of Transportation.
This Southern State Could Start Weed Sales In 2024, Legal Marijuana Coming To MO & More Reg Updates
Virginia Could Kick Off Pot Sales In 2024 If This Bill Gets Green Light In General Assembly. Virginians might be able to buy recreational cannabis under a bill that is set to be reviewed by General Assembly, reported 8News WRIC. On Friday, the Senate Rehabilitation and Social Services Committee members...
Weed Chronicles: High School THC Edibles Scandal, Masked Robbers Strike Big In $200K Cannabis Heist, Heathrow Boosts Security
High School Cafeteria Worker Arrested For Selling THC Edibles To Students. A high school cafeteria employee, Tymetrica Cohn was arrested on Jan. 20 in Louisana, under the suspicion that she was selling cannabis edibles to students. What happened. Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office first received an anonymous tip from Crime Stoppers...
New York's Marijuana Market: Missed Deadlines And Broken Promises
Over a year after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) pledged $200 million to support social equity applicants in the state's burgeoning marijuana market, the fund is still pending its first investment. However, Reuben McDaniel III, DASNY's president and CEO, told Marijuana Business Daily's Chris Roberts that despite a deadline...
Rep. Shelley Kloba Leads Another Push To Legalize Homegrown Cannabis In Washington State
Democratic Rep. Shelley Kloba introduced a bill Thursday to regulate cannabis home growing in Washington. House Bill 1614 which legalizes home cultivation of up to six cannabis plants for adults is scheduled for a public hearing in Washington's House Regulated Substances & Gaming Committee on Feb. 2. The measure is...
Virginia Senate Reconsiders Psychedelics Legalization: A Green Light To Rescheduling Bill
Not all is bad news for psychedelics in Virginia. After House lawmakers stalled a bill for the medical use of psilocybin in severe mental health cases, an education and health subcommittee approved another bill calling for the state-level rescheduling of psilocybin and establishing an advisory board for its use. The...
Is California Bitter Over Elon Musk's Move To Texas? State Might Be Hitting The Tesla CEO With New Tax Bill
A new bill proposed in the state of California could target the billionaires who live in the state and those who have since relocated. The bill could be aimed at Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who made a very public move of himself and Tesla headquarters to the state of Texas.
Recreational Cannabis Legalization Correlated With Decrease In Alcohol Use Disorder, New Study Finds
A new study published in Psychological Medicine shows evidence that legalizing cannabis does not increase substance use disorders or use of other illicit drugs and therefore is not considered a gateway drug. In fact, cannabis may actually reduce alcohol-related problems said researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder, reported a...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
113K+
Followers
194K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0