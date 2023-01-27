ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Tens Of Thousands Of Commercial Truckers Leaving Workforce Over Outdated Marijuana Testing Requirements

This article, written by NORML, appears here with permission. Over 40,000 commercially licensed truck drivers failed federally mandated drug screens for marijuana in 2022, and many did not reapply to return to work, according to statistics compiled by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse, a branch of the US Department of Transportation.
Weed Chronicles: High School THC Edibles Scandal, Masked Robbers Strike Big In $200K Cannabis Heist, Heathrow Boosts Security

High School Cafeteria Worker Arrested For Selling THC Edibles To Students. A high school cafeteria employee, Tymetrica Cohn was arrested on Jan. 20 in Louisana, under the suspicion that she was selling cannabis edibles to students. What happened. Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office first received an anonymous tip from Crime Stoppers...
New York's Marijuana Market: Missed Deadlines And Broken Promises

Over a year after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) pledged $200 million to support social equity applicants in the state's burgeoning marijuana market, the fund is still pending its first investment. However, Reuben McDaniel III, DASNY's president and CEO, told Marijuana Business Daily's Chris Roberts that despite a deadline...
