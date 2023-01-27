Read full article on original website
Related
Florida Restaurant Named One Of The Best In The US
Yelp ranked the Top 100 restaurants in the country, and one Florida spot broke into the Top 5.
DeSantis condemned for banning African American studies for Florida schools ahead of Black History Month
Ahead of Black History Month, the Black American communities have taken to the internet to slam Governor DeSantis for his decision to prohibit African American studies in Florida schools.
Ron DeSantis Unveils Plan to Reduce Crime in Florida
FloridaGovernor Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his legislative proposal “to maintain and further improve Florida’s 50-year record low crime rate.”. DeSantis announced the proposal in Miami and his office insisted it will help further reduce crime.
kcrw.com
Does Florida’s AP Black history class violate Stop WOKE Act?
Earlier this month, the state of Florida rejected a proposed Advanced Placement course for high schoolers that covers African American studies. It had been in a trial phase in dozens of high schools across the country, including Florida. But Florida’s Department of Education says the curriculum violates the Stop WOKE Act, a law Governor Ron DeSantis signed last year that restricts how race and sexual orientation can be taught in classrooms. Now a group of students is threatening to sue.
Gov. DeSantis lambastes ‘ideology’ in FL’s university system and threatens tenure for profs
Quality Journalism for Critical Times In a list of higher education proposals Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that “unproductive” tenured professors are the “most significant deadweight costs” at Florida universities. That’s why the governor wants those professors to face evaluations, at risk of their jobs, at any point of their tenure. That’s not a traditional approach in the world of […] The post Gov. DeSantis lambastes ‘ideology’ in FL’s university system and threatens tenure for profs appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Popular Florida Destination Named One Of The Cheapest Places To Travel
Travel + Leisure looked to Kayak to find the most budget-friendly vacation spots around the world.
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Moving Florida Forward Infrastructure Initiative
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Today, Governor DeSantis announced the Moving Florida Forward initiative to expedite transportation projects over the next four years. If passed by the legislature, this proposal would invest $4 billion of general revenue, redirect an average of $131 million annually to the State Transportation Work Program, and leverage additional funding over the next four years for a total of $7 billion to strengthen Florida’s transportation infrastructure to accommodate the growing number of people that rely on Florida’s roadways. Through this record investment, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) would expedite 20 priority infrastructure projects into the existing Work Program to combat congestion, improve safety, and ensure a more resilient transportation system to bolster current transportation needs and set the stage for future growth. Projects included as part of the Moving Florida Forward Legislative Proposal are available at FDOT.gov/MovingFloridaForward.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
A constitutional bill being introduced to Florida's state legislation
The national Rifle Association joined Paul Renner, and representatives from the Florida Sheriffs Association to announce the introduction of a constitutional bill in the Florida Legislature.
classiccountry1045.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Hometown Heroes Program Reaches Milestone $50 Million Awarded for Down Payment and Closing Cost Assistance
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Hometown Heroes housing assistance program has awarded more than $50 million in down payment and closing cost assistance to Florida’s hometown heroes. The program assists individuals such as law enforcement officers, educators, healthcare professionals, and active military personnel or veterans in purchasing their first home in Florida. The Hometown Heroes housing assistance program launched in June 2022 and has since assisted nearly 3,500 hometown heroes in purchasing their first home in the community that they serve.
Man Encounters Huge Alligator While Skim Boarding in Florida
It scared him to death!Continue reading
Florida "Peeping Tom" caught on camera, arrested
ORLANDO - A man is facing charges after police say he was caught peeking through the windows of a woman's home. Surveillance showed the man peering into the home in Debary late at night. According to the Volusia Co. Sheriff's Office, they started doing extra patrols when they realized the same man came back to that home at least three times. "We were like that is crazy. And that's why we were like 'where did he come from', like what's going on? It was very weird," said Brooke Sotolongo, the woman who lives in the home. The sheriff's office identified the man as 29-year-old Steven Johnson. Last Thursday night, a sergeant found Johnson walking out from between two homes and tried to stop him. Johnson took off. After a chase with a drone overhead, he was found in a swampy area nearby and arrested. Johnson is facing charges of loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence. Deputies say he admitted to peeking into windows and said he had urges to do so.
mynews13.com
How Floridians can view the green comet
Statewide — The celestial visitor, the famed green comet, is set to make an appearance and a local astronomer has some advice on how to view it. A local astronomer shares some tips on how to view the green comet. The comet will make its closest approach to Earth...
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this week
A famous restaurant chain that has more than 2,600 locations across the country is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Florida location in Lutz, according to the company's website.
Why the moral panic over "grooming" is so effective at manipulating the right-wing mind
When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis began banning books from public schools throughout his state, he justified his actions by claiming that he was protecting children from dangerous material. At the top of this supposed list of concerns, DeSantis and his Republican supporters insisted they were stopping "groomers" and other pedophiles from targeting young people. Literature promoting LGBTQ rights and other liberal ideas are, according to these conservatives, surreptitiously indoctrinating children and making it easier for adults to molest them.
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis orders state flag at half-staff to honor Col. Joe Kittinger
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered three state buildings to lower the Florida state flag at half-staff to honor the memory and military service of Col. Joseph Kittinger, according to a release sent out on Friday. The flag will be flown at half-staff position at the Seminole...
foxsports640.com
Florida woman who thought cats were screaming outside of her home discovers abandoned baby
MULBERRY, FL– A woman who thought she heard cats screaming and fighting outside of her home went outside to discover what she was hearing was an abandoned baby. The incident…
WCJB
Hate crime bill proposed after anti-semetic message displayed at Florida Georgia game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A proposed bill from the state capitol defines certain anti-semetic acts as hate crimes and increases criminal penalties. Under the proposed bill, any person who distributes pamphlets or flyers with hateful anti-semetic imagery or messages, any person who defaces or damages religious property, or any person who projects images onto another person’s property without permission could be charged with a third-degree felony.
hernandosun.com
Proposal would allow vouchers for private schools
Parents of students in private schools could get help paying tuition if a proposed bill becomes law. Unveiled on Jan. 19, by Florida House Speaker Paul Renner (R-Palm Coast), HB 1, the School Choice bill, would make all students in Florida eligible for private school vouchers, regardless of their family’s income. In addition, students in foster or out-of-home care would get priority.
floridianpress.com
First Lady Casey DeSantis is Governor Desantis's Biggest Weapon
Casey DeSantis is arguably one of the most active, visible, and influential First Ladies in Florida history. First Lady DeSantis has been at the core of Gov. Ron DeSantis's political career helping the now-reelected Governor of Florida maneuver through the media minefield that legacy media outlets have set in front of him.
Comments / 0