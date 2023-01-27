Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Out of the deep freeze
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay-area retirement home evicting residents on Medicaid
HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - Fifteen residents in a Green Bay-area retirement facility are being told they must move out by the end of February because the retirement home is no longer accepting Family Care Medicaid payments. That decision is based on rising costs and inflation. Those 15 notices were sent...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: New information in Green Bay murders
WBAY Green Bay
What to know about backyard chicken coops
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County receiving national infrastructure grant to improve roadway safety
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County is receiving federal funds to help improve roadway safety as the county sees an above-average number of traffic fatalities. Wisconsin is receiving eight grants worth about $6.7 million as part of the national bipartisan infrastructure law. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced the...
WBAY Green Bay
Retirement home no longer taking Medicaid, evicting 15 residents
WBAY Green Bay
Titletown’s “Free Tubing Day” postponed due to extreme cold
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “Free Tubing Day” at Titletown’s Ariens Hill is being pushed back to next Tuesday, February 7. Titletown announced the delay Monday, blaming the bitter cold temperatures forecast for January 31. First Alert Weather says wind chills could feel like -15 to -30.
WBAY Green Bay
Prosecutors: GPS ankle monitor put Sotka at scene of Green Bay murders
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A criminal complaint identifies a person of interest in the killings of two women in Green Bay as Richard W. Sotka, 48. Action 2 News obtained court documents filed Monday regarding charges of criminal damage to property and bail jumping against Sotka in Brown County. The documents state that police “gained information” that Sotka was a person of interest in Sunday’s double homicide at a duplex in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane in Green Bay.
WBAY Green Bay
Backyard chicken coops grow in popularity amid egg shortage
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some people go to the grocery store to get eggs, others go to their backyard. At-home chicken coops are growing in popularity. Partially as a result of an avian flu outbreak killing over 40 million egg-laying birds in the U.S, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
WBAY Green Bay
Surgeon testifies in Oshkosh West High School attack trial
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay police make arrest after weapons call
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they made an arrest following a weapons call on Green Bay’s east side. There was a heavy police presence at the corner of Baird and Eliza streets before 6 o’clock Tuesday night. Police didn’t release details except to say the incident...
WBAY Green Bay
Firefighters and shelters concerned about extreme cold
KAUKAUNA Wis. (WBAY) - The cold weather this week poses a concern for people who have to work outside, including area firefighters who now have to battle a lot of ice buildup. Case in point, firefighters in Kaukauna had to deal with extreme could while responding to a house fire (see related story). It was a combination of fighting heat and flames and the ice from their water freezing up all over the site, which can be dangerous.
WBAY Green Bay
Changes coming to Brown County's "most dangerous" intersection
WBAY Green Bay
Warming shelters open during bitter cold stretch
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin is experiencing the coldest air of this winter this week, and shelters are open to help keep people warm. The Wisconsin 211 website keeps a directory of warming shelters in the state. CLICK HERE to find one near you. On Monday, the Salvation...
WBAY Green Bay
Cindy Williams at Iola Car Show
Extensive graffiti throughout Oshkosh's Red Arrow Park along with property damage. The snowfall Wednesday into Thursday morning created a winter wonderland. How much snow did you get?. Gibraltar fire. Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST. A neighbor saw flames coming from the vacant house and called 911. NICU...
WBAY Green Bay
Jacob Cayer, institutionalized for 2 murders, is denied conditional release
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County man who murdered his ex-girlfriend and her mother in 2016 won’t be leaving a mental health institution. A Brown County judge denied his petition for conditional release Monday. A jury unanimously agreed Cayer killed Sabrina Teague and her mother, Heesun “Sunny”...
WBAY Green Bay
Twins born healthy in Green Bay after prenatal surgery
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twin boys born in Green Bay are healthy after lifesaving surgery performed while they were still in the womb. Phoebe and Chad Anderla of Menominee, Mich., learned last August their unborn twins were in Stage III of TAPS. U.W. Health says that means one baby was getting too much blood and nutrients while the other was anemic. Emergency surgery was performed to save their lives.
WBAY Green Bay
Major cross country ski competition is first for northeast Wisconsin
BRILLION, Wis. (WBAY) - Big meet at the Ariens Nordic Center just outside of Brillion - the competition drew hundreds of participants from across the Great Lakes region. Races were carried out in the C-X-C Junior and Youth Cup Division. The event was moved from Traverse City, Michigan, to Brillion...
WBAY Green Bay
Fuhrman’s former girlfriend testifies in school resource officer attack trial
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The trial continued Monday with testimony from Grant Fuhrman’s former girlfriend, Marissa Martin. Martin, who dated Fuhrman on and off in 2019, testified that the day before the incident she and Fuhrman communicated several times throughout the evening via Snapchat and text message. Martin says she stopped by his house the night before to drop off Fuhrman’s sweatshirts because they had broken up.
WBAY Green Bay
Homeless man charged with stabbing another in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 55-year-old Green Bay man is charged with stabbing and injuring a homeless man during an argument last week. Joseph Roberts, who’s also homeless, is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon. The reckless endangerment charge carries up to 10 years in prison.
