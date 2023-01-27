Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
3 dead in suspected murder-suicide inside Kissimmee mobile home community, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into the deaths of three people at a residence inside a mobile community in Kissimmee which detectives are calling a murder-suicide. Deputies were called to a home on Troy Ct. in the Sandalwood Mobile Home Park just before...
Florida high school principal arrested for keying car at Publix, police say
A Florida high school principal was charged with criminal mischief after he allegedly caused thousands of dollars in damage to a car in a Publix parking lot.
positivelyosceola.com
Three dead in apparent murder-suicide in Kissimmee, “this is a horrific tragedy here today,” Osceola Sheriff says
Three people are dead from an apparent murder-suicide on Troy Court in the Sandalwood Mobile Home park on Boggy Creek Road in St. Cloud, west of Narcoossee Road, Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez said in a conference Tuesday evening. “This is a horrific tragedy here today, what we’ve discovered. It appears...
WESH
Watch Live: Osceola County Sheriff to give update on death investigation
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez is expected to give an update Tuesday evening on a death investigation. Deputies were called to Troy Court in Kissimmee at 2:50 p.m. about the death. Lopez is set to speak at 6:30 p.m. to give more details on what happened.
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach sees success in attracting more police officer recruits with higher pay
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department (DBPD) has cut its officer openings from 41 to just 17. They even started four new officers this week. "We are not nearly having the problems that we had before attracting great candidates," said Mayor Derrick Henry. DBPD's strategy of enticing...
Deltona man accused of killing father, shooting at deputies to be in court Tuesday
A man accused of killing his father before getting into a shootout with law enforcement will be back inside a courtroom Tuesday.
10NEWS
Deputies: Teen caught going 132 mph on I-4 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Over the weekend, a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office caught a teen driving more than 100 mph on a busy interstate. Yes, you read that right. The 16-year-old was driving 132 mph on Interstate 4 when he was pulled over. And they were...
click orlando
‘Very real danger:’ 16-year-old clocked at 132 mph on I-4 in Orange County, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A speeding crackdown on Interstate 4 over the weekend included a citation for a teenager going 132 mph, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office tweeted Monday that more than 20 drivers were stopped for speeding on I-4 over a 2.5-hour period.
WSVN-TV
‘Almost hoping I don’t die,’ Amazon driver robbed at gunpoint in Orlando shares ordeal
ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - With the barrel of a gun pointed to his head, the driver of an Amazon truck was determined to see another day. “It’s frightening. Almost hoping I don’t die,” Louis Rodriguez said. That’s how Rodriguez said he felt as a gun was pointed...
1 person killed in Orange County shooting
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a young man dead Monday evening.
fox35orlando.com
Woman cleaning inmate holding cell gets stuck for 3 days in Florida courthouse
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 72-year-old woman was doing her job cleaning when she was accidentally locked in a holding cell at the Orange County Courthouse in Orlando all weekend with no food and no medicine. Deputies said they found the woman early Monday morning after seeing her cleaning cart outside...
fox35orlando.com
Deputies investigating 3 deadly shootings within hours of each other in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are searching for suspects in three separate deadly shootings that happened in Orange County within hours of each other. The first happened in Orlando around 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Knightsbridge Road and when they arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on scene. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they have no suspect information to release at this time.
click orlando
Body of missing Seminole County woman ID’d after 37 years
SYLVESTER, Ga. – The body of a missing woman out of Seminole County has been identified after 37 years thanks to Georgia investigators and genealogy technology, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Investigators announced Tuesday that a woman who was found injured and unconscious along Highway 91 in...
Lakeland Police Chief Says Shooting Of 10 People Was “Intentional Act”
LAKELAND, Fla. – Officers and Detectives with the Lakeland Police Department are currently investigating a shooting investigation involving multiple victims. Officers were called to the location near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street at approximately 3:43 p.m. today. Two men have critical injuries, and eight
fox35orlando.com
Victim in deadly Casselberry shooting identified as Orlando club promoter
A popular Orlando club promoter is being mourned after he was shot and killed in Seminole County. Casselberry Police say 31-year-old Dereck Cummings II was shot and killed near the Carrington Park Condominiums around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.
click orlando
‘It’s not just the family that is hurting, it’s Orlando:’ Family of well-known promoter speaks out after he was shot, killed
ORLANDO, Fla. – A community is surrounding the family of a man shot dead over the weekend during a candlelit vigil where the mother of the victim is now calling for answers. “Why,” Tuwanan Ware said. “You know, again he went to work, children, and here.”. Ware...
fox35orlando.com
1 dead after 2 men found shot in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One man is dead after two men were found shot in Orange County, deputies said. This happened around 11 p.m. Monday night in the 300 block of Fairlane Ave. When deputies arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot. He was taken...
Florida sheriff sued for ‘Wheel of Fugitive’ defamation
A man has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Florida sheriff who posts weekly “Wheel of Fugitive" videos on social media, saying that he wasn't a fugitive when his name and image appeared several times in 2021.
Deputies identify man killed in overnight shooting near Apopka
Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or released any suspect information.
click orlando
‘We’re finding fentanyl mixed into almost every single drug out there,’ Orange County sheriff says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff John Mina said they are finding fentanyl in just about every type of street drug now, including cannabis. The sheriff’s office showed side-by-side photos of what look like two Xanax and two Oxycontin pills, but what the pictures show is how hard it is to tell which pill is the real one, and which is a fake pill containing fentanyl. They are the same size and even have similar markings.
Comments / 0