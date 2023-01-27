ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Deputies: Teen caught going 132 mph on I-4 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Over the weekend, a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office caught a teen driving more than 100 mph on a busy interstate. Yes, you read that right. The 16-year-old was driving 132 mph on Interstate 4 when he was pulled over. And they were...
Deputies investigating 3 deadly shootings within hours of each other in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are searching for suspects in three separate deadly shootings that happened in Orange County within hours of each other. The first happened in Orlando around 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Knightsbridge Road and when they arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on scene. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they have no suspect information to release at this time.
Body of missing Seminole County woman ID’d after 37 years

SYLVESTER, Ga. – The body of a missing woman out of Seminole County has been identified after 37 years thanks to Georgia investigators and genealogy technology, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Investigators announced Tuesday that a woman who was found injured and unconscious along Highway 91 in...
‘We’re finding fentanyl mixed into almost every single drug out there,’ Orange County sheriff says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff John Mina said they are finding fentanyl in just about every type of street drug now, including cannabis. The sheriff’s office showed side-by-side photos of what look like two Xanax and two Oxycontin pills, but what the pictures show is how hard it is to tell which pill is the real one, and which is a fake pill containing fentanyl. They are the same size and even have similar markings.
