ComicBook
Jey Uso Responds to Dramatic Final Scene From WWE Royal Rumble 2023 With Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn
Jey Uso is teasing his departure from The Bloodline. The final scenes from Saturday night's Royal Rumble pay-per-view saw Sami Zayn finally turn his back on the rest of The Bloodline when, after watching the group repeatedly attack a helpless Kevin Owens, he cracked Roman Reigns across the back with a chair. This prompted Reigns, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to beat down Zayn while Jey broke down emotionally in the corner. When Reigns finally took notice, Uso left the ring and walked up the entrance ramp alone.
wrestleview.com
Undisputed Universal WWE Championship Match made official for WrestleMania 39
In the opening segment of Monday’s WWE Raw, Cody Rhodes mentioned Roman Reigns in his promo and talked about winning the Men’s Royal Rumble Match and more. Following Rhodes’s promo on Raw, WWE announced Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. The event will take place on April 1 and 2 at So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.
