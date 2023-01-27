ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

4 in custody after carjacking, police chase in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took four people into custody early Tuesday morning after a carjacking led to a high-speed chase in south Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the suspects were armed with a gun when they reportedly stole a car near Southeast 62nd Street. Police spotted the suspects and started a chase, eventually terminating the pursuit before picking it back up on southbound Interstate 35.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Stillwater police arrest man following stabbing, find dead dog in home

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater police arrested a man on multiple charges on Monday following a stabbing incident. Police said officers responded to the area of 400 S. Duncan just before 5:30 p.m. A victim was treated on scene and later admitted to Stillwater Medical Center in critical condition.
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Man arrested after shooting, killing 20-year-old stepson in Oklahoma City, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man shot and killed his 20-year-old stepson during an argument over the weekend in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police. Around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence in the 800 block of Southwest 25th Street, which is just off Western Avenue. Authorities said in a news release that officers learned that an argument broke out between family members, and shots were fired.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

KOCO

okcfox.com

Pauls Valley man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for killing 2 kids in car wreck

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man from Pauls Valley was sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years in federal prison for the involuntary manslaughter of two children. William Aaron David Patchell, 26, was sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter after he was driving in July 2019 at speeds twice the posted speed limit and hit a family's car.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
readfrontier.org

Video shows an Oklahoma man’s fatal struggle with jailers

Newly released video shows detention officers at the Pottawatomie County jail tackling and pinning down a man in the throes of a mental health crisis who later died. The Frontier sued jail officials in 2021 after they denied access to video and other records pertaining to the 2019 death of Ronald Gene Given after a struggle with Pottawatomie County detention officers.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

PHOTOS: Bar K to hold grand opening in Oklahoma City on February 8

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Pet owners across the metro will soon have a new spot to bring their furry friends and enjoy a good time. Bar K is slated to hold its grand opening on Wednesday, February 8th at 9 a.m. The establishment is located next door to Riversport Adventures in the Boathouse District.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD looking for serial porch pirate in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a serial porch pirate. Police believe this same woman is believed to have hit a number of houses near NW Expressway and Penn in the 2200 block of NW 52nd St. If anyone...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

