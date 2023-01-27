Read full article on original website
KOCO
4 in custody after carjacking, police chase in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took four people into custody early Tuesday morning after a carjacking led to a high-speed chase in south Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the suspects were armed with a gun when they reportedly stole a car near Southeast 62nd Street. Police spotted the suspects and started a chase, eventually terminating the pursuit before picking it back up on southbound Interstate 35.
Suspect booked for murder in 5th homicide for City of OKC
The suspect in a murder in Oklahoma City's Eastside was booked for murder on January 30, 2023, into the Oklahoma County Jail. The post Suspect booked for murder in 5th homicide for City of OKC appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
okcfox.com
Stillwater police arrest man following stabbing, find dead dog in home
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater police arrested a man on multiple charges on Monday following a stabbing incident. Police said officers responded to the area of 400 S. Duncan just before 5:30 p.m. A victim was treated on scene and later admitted to Stillwater Medical Center in critical condition.
okcfox.com
Norman police releases 911 call from fatal ice cream shop burglary
Norman, Okla. (KOKH) — Fox 25 now has the 911 call after a man was killed while Norman police say he was burglarizing an ice cream shop. Norman police have not released the name of the shooter but family tells us the man killed was Bryce Homan. "I just...
Man arrested for deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City
Authorities say one man has been arrested after a deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.
Police: Family argument leads to deadly shooting in SW Oklahoma City
Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating a deadly shooting.
KOCO
Man arrested after shooting, killing 20-year-old stepson in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man shot and killed his 20-year-old stepson during an argument over the weekend in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police. Around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence in the 800 block of Southwest 25th Street, which is just off Western Avenue. Authorities said in a news release that officers learned that an argument broke out between family members, and shots were fired.
One injured in shooting at Oklahoma City apartment
Investigators have been busy as they investigate another shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.
okcfox.com
OKCPD investigating after stepfather allegedly shoots, kills stepson
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating the seventh homicide of 2023 that occurred in SW OKC. On Sunday morning, police responded to a disturbance call in the 800 block of SW 25th St. around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers learned an argument had broken out between a stepfather and stepson, which quickly escalated.
KOCO
Police search for suspect after person shot, killed in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a person was shot and killed in southwest Oklahoma City. Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a scene near Western Avenue and 25th Street where a person was shot and killed. Officials said it started as an argument between two family members when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.
1 Injured, Taken To Hospital After Shooting Outside SW Oklahoma City Restaurant
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting outside a southwest Oklahoma City restaurant Sunday night. Oklahoma City Police responded to the Buffalo Wild Wings near I-44 and SW 89th. after shots were fired in the parking lot. The victim's condition is unknown and there is no suspect...
okcfox.com
OKCPD investigating after man shoots friend three times outside of Buffalo Wild Wings
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police responded to an Assault with a Deadly Weapon call on Sunday at the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant off of the south I-44 Service Road on Sunday. According to police, two friends, 24-year-old Daniel Urena and 27-year-old Leeron Sayles, were kicked out of...
KOCO
Person shot in stomach in southwest Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was shot in the stomach in southwest Oklahoma City, police said. Around 4 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a scene near Southwest 36th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue where a person was shot in the stomach. Officials said there are no suspects at this time.
okcfox.com
Pauls Valley man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for killing 2 kids in car wreck
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man from Pauls Valley was sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years in federal prison for the involuntary manslaughter of two children. William Aaron David Patchell, 26, was sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter after he was driving in July 2019 at speeds twice the posted speed limit and hit a family's car.
readfrontier.org
Video shows an Oklahoma man’s fatal struggle with jailers
Newly released video shows detention officers at the Pottawatomie County jail tackling and pinning down a man in the throes of a mental health crisis who later died. The Frontier sued jail officials in 2021 after they denied access to video and other records pertaining to the 2019 death of Ronald Gene Given after a struggle with Pottawatomie County detention officers.
okcfox.com
PHOTOS: Bar K to hold grand opening in Oklahoma City on February 8
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Pet owners across the metro will soon have a new spot to bring their furry friends and enjoy a good time. Bar K is slated to hold its grand opening on Wednesday, February 8th at 9 a.m. The establishment is located next door to Riversport Adventures in the Boathouse District.
okcfox.com
OKCPD looking for serial porch pirate in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a serial porch pirate. Police believe this same woman is believed to have hit a number of houses near NW Expressway and Penn in the 2200 block of NW 52nd St. If anyone...
OKCPD responds to fatal Memphis traffic stop video of Tyre Nichols
Oklahoma City Police department is responding to the video of the tragic death of Tyre Nichols.
okcfox.com
OKCFD firefighter injured after falling through two-story home in SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City firefighter was injured after falling through a two-story home while fighting a fire. Firefighters responded to a call on a house fire near SW 25th and Blackwelder around 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials say the firefighter was trying to rescue a person...
oklahomawatch.org
Previously Withheld Video Shows Man’s Fatal Struggle With Pottawattamie County Jailers
Family members have been seeking answers about what happened to Ronald Gene Given in the Pottawatomie County jail since his 2019 death, which a medical examiner ruled a homicide. Newly released video shows county detention officers twice slamming Givens — arrested days earlier in the midst of a mental health...
