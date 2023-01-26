ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

KLTV

Law enforcement seize 10 pounds of meth

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - 10 pounds of Methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $450 thousand were seized in Sherman Tuesday. Sherman Police said on January 24 Officer Anderson and his K9 partner Jaeger assisted another law enforcement agency with a narcotics investigation. After a search warrant was issued to...
SHERMAN, TX
KLTV

Texas African American Museum celebrates 100th anniversary of George Washington Carver’s East Texas tour

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - George Washington Carver toured the East Texas and Dallas area 100 years ago teaching about agriculture and how to put nutrients back into the soil. In honor of his teachings, the Texas African American Museum celebrated the anniversary of his tour by unveiling a special piece of art featuring Professor George Washington Carver, valued at $6,500.
DALLAS, TX

