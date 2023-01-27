ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Seen at 7: Microchips Mandatory for Houston Pets

The yearlong grace period for enforcing the city’s ordinance to microchip pets will end. To help pet owners with this new requirement - BARC - the city’s animal shelter and adoption center - is offering free microchips.
HOUSTON, TX
KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Crosby HS senior Shelby Kouba participated in more than 20 organizations while maintaining 3.8 GPA. She’s now headed to Texas A&M

CROSBY, Texas – KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships in 2022. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools. The third $2,500 scholarship winner of the year is Shelby Kouba who is currently a senior at...
CROSBY, TX
$1M scratch ticket in Texas Lottery claimed by resident in La Porte

LA PORTE, Texas – One La Porte resident is $1 million richer after claiming a top prize-winning ticket in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The winner purchased the ticket at Stripes Store 40626H, located at 100 W. Nolana Loop, in Pharr. The winner decided to remain...
LA PORTE, TX
Toddler hospitalized after inhaling smoke during fire in northeast Houston

HOUSTON – A father is thankful his son is alive after being injured in a house fire Tuesday morning. “When I picked him, I thought he was dead,” father Angel Ruiz said. Ruiz struggled to contain his emotions while recounting the heart-stopping moments after he realized his family’s home was on fire.
HOUSTON, TX
New horror flick ‘The Reading’ starring Mo’Nique has Houston ties

HOUSTON – A new BET+supernatural thriller starring Academy Award-winning actress Mo’Nique has huge connections to H-Town with talent in front and behind the camera. We caught up with Houston actress Chasity Sereal and local filmmaker Courtney Glaudé to chat about ‘The Reading’ ahead of the film’s premiere. They are both part of the film working as actress and director, respectively.
HOUSTON, TX
SH-288 expansion project in Brazoria County

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – If you live in Iowa Colony, you know all about the population growth in Brazoria County. The area south of Pearland is booming with master-planned communities popping up left and right. That is why the Texas Department of Transportation is doing tons of work right now south of Rodeo Palms and construction is set to continue all the way down to CR 60. This work aims to improve traffic for Manvel, Iowa Colony, Alvin-- and even those driving to and from the Texas medical center from Angleton, Lake Jackson and Freeport.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
Texas Southern University named to NBCU News Group’s NBCU Academy

HOUSTON – Texas Southern University has been named to the NBCU News Group’s NBCU Academy, according to a release. The HBCU will join 14 other colleges and universities as new academic partners. “Journalists who trained at Texas Southern University are leading the industry in markets all across the...
HOUSTON, TX
VIDEO: Who are these paintball vandals? Authorities release nighttime video from camera they broke in effort to find them

HOUSTON – Do you know who the woman in the crop top and the slim guy in stained paints are in the videos below?. The Harris County Constable Precinct 4′s Office released photos of two people they said used a paintball gun to break one of the “many” cameras used to detect illegal dumping in the 7200 block of Fairbanks N. Houston Road on Dec. 8.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

