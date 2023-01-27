Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Houston’s newest taco hot spot serving up some of the best birria tacos in town
HOUSTON – Have you heard of birria tacos?. You may have seen the popular Dripped Birria food truck around town, which was so popular that they recently got the approval of celebs Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul while they were in town. Dripped Birria offers their famous birria tacos,...
Click2Houston.com
Brookfield Residential now in Houston, gearing up for huge grand opening event
HOUSTON – Each day more and more families are moving to Houston, and along with it, need find a new place to live. Maybe you’re buying a first home, or looking for something a little bit larger, because your parents are moving in with you. Brookfield Residential is...
Click2Houston.com
Juvenile, Mannie Fresh to join Bun B during his Southern Takeover at the Houston Rodeo
HOUSTON – Houston rap legend Bun B’s takeover at the rodeo just got even more exciting. On Tuesday, the Houston Rodeo announced that Bun B would start dropping some artists from his much-anticipated Southern Takeover if a particular Houston Rodeo post got over 10,000 likes on Instagram. When...
Click2Houston.com
Houston singer and former AGT contestant Christina Wells returns to Houston Life
Wednesday on Houston Life, get ready for an awesome LIVE in-studio performance!. H-Town singer and former America’s Got Talent contestant Christina Wells is in town as a touring member of Chicago the Musical at The Hobby Center. She’s appeared on Houston Life previously, and Wednesday she returns to give...
Click2Houston.com
Seen at 7: Microchips Mandatory for Houston Pets
The yearlong grace period for enforcing the city’s ordinance to microchip pets will end. To help pet owners with this new requirement - BARC - the city’s animal shelter and adoption center - is offering free microchips.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Crosby HS senior Shelby Kouba participated in more than 20 organizations while maintaining 3.8 GPA. She’s now headed to Texas A&M
CROSBY, Texas – KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships in 2022. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools. The third $2,500 scholarship winner of the year is Shelby Kouba who is currently a senior at...
Click2Houston.com
$1M scratch ticket in Texas Lottery claimed by resident in La Porte
LA PORTE, Texas – One La Porte resident is $1 million richer after claiming a top prize-winning ticket in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The winner purchased the ticket at Stripes Store 40626H, located at 100 W. Nolana Loop, in Pharr. The winner decided to remain...
Click2Houston.com
DPS: Northwest Houston food truck, rental business served as front for drug lab
HOUSTON – A suspected drug lab raid in northwest Houston landed four men in jail Monday night. Investigators believe they were making pills that looked like Xanax or Adderall and lacing them with deadly fentanyl. The business on Sussex Lane near Gessner Road has a food truck parked out...
Click2Houston.com
Toddler hospitalized after inhaling smoke during fire in northeast Houston
HOUSTON – A father is thankful his son is alive after being injured in a house fire Tuesday morning. “When I picked him, I thought he was dead,” father Angel Ruiz said. Ruiz struggled to contain his emotions while recounting the heart-stopping moments after he realized his family’s home was on fire.
Click2Houston.com
Dog recovering after being cemented to ground: ‘You read that right’
HOUSTON – A small dog with such big innocent eyes has been through a lot in the short amount of time in his dog years. According to Tri-County Humane, Trooper, a well-deserved name, was found cemented to the ground and stuck to the sidewalk in Florida for days, left to die.
Click2Houston.com
19-year-old arrested after allegedly using cell phone to try to record men using bathroom at Galleria mall, HPD says
HOUSTON – There’s a certain level of privacy that’s to be expected when using the restroom, even at public shopping centers. Ninteen-year-old Thomas James Parison is behind bars after Houston police say he violated that safe space and tried to record other men using the bathroom at the Galleria mall.
Click2Houston.com
He’s safe: Search discontinued for missing 14-year-old boy last seen leaving Tomball High School
TOMBALL, Texas – Tomball police have discontinued a search for a 14-year-old boy from Tomball after the teen was reportedly found Monday night. Police said the teen is at home safe. He was reportedly last seen around 2:45 p.m. leaving his local high school. Although authorities did not believe...
Click2Houston.com
Recognize him? Suspect wanted for stealing more than $3K of merchandise from business in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they say stole thousands of merchandise from a business on the southwest side of town. On Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, officers responded to reports of a burglarized building located in the 6600 block of Hornwood Drive around 1:30 p.m. Investigators...
Click2Houston.com
Mother, 2-year-old boy escape house fire in north Houston; child transported to hospital: HFD
HOUSTON – A 2-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after a house fire in north Houston Tuesday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. HFD was called to a home in the 4500 block of Antha after receiving reports of a house fire and someone suffering from cardiac arrest.
Click2Houston.com
New horror flick ‘The Reading’ starring Mo’Nique has Houston ties
HOUSTON – A new BET+supernatural thriller starring Academy Award-winning actress Mo’Nique has huge connections to H-Town with talent in front and behind the camera. We caught up with Houston actress Chasity Sereal and local filmmaker Courtney Glaudé to chat about ‘The Reading’ ahead of the film’s premiere. They are both part of the film working as actress and director, respectively.
Click2Houston.com
SH-288 expansion project in Brazoria County
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – If you live in Iowa Colony, you know all about the population growth in Brazoria County. The area south of Pearland is booming with master-planned communities popping up left and right. That is why the Texas Department of Transportation is doing tons of work right now south of Rodeo Palms and construction is set to continue all the way down to CR 60. This work aims to improve traffic for Manvel, Iowa Colony, Alvin-- and even those driving to and from the Texas medical center from Angleton, Lake Jackson and Freeport.
Click2Houston.com
Texas Southern University named to NBCU News Group’s NBCU Academy
HOUSTON – Texas Southern University has been named to the NBCU News Group’s NBCU Academy, according to a release. The HBCU will join 14 other colleges and universities as new academic partners. “Journalists who trained at Texas Southern University are leading the industry in markets all across the...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Who are these paintball vandals? Authorities release nighttime video from camera they broke in effort to find them
HOUSTON – Do you know who the woman in the crop top and the slim guy in stained paints are in the videos below?. The Harris County Constable Precinct 4′s Office released photos of two people they said used a paintball gun to break one of the “many” cameras used to detect illegal dumping in the 7200 block of Fairbanks N. Houston Road on Dec. 8.
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s just been one big nightmare’: Mom of Galveston teen wrongfully accused of murder speaks out
GALVESTON, Texas – A spokesperson for the City of Galveston says they are expecting a lawsuit to be filed against the city and or the police department after officers executed a botched search warrant. “During the search, officers determined the suspect was not located in the residence,” the spokesperson...
Click2Houston.com
LIST: Several roads in Harris County closed due to high water, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Officials in Harris County have closed several roads in the Greater Houston area after reports of high water. According to Precinct 4 Comissioner Lesley Briones’ Office, the roads that have been closed are:. West Road from Katy Hockley Cut-Off SH99. Cypress Rosehill from SH99...
