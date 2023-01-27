Eagles hold caffeine-fueled pep rally at Dunkin' in South Philly ahead of NFC Championship game

Philadelphia Eagles fans showed up big for a pep rally at the Dunkin' on Penrose Avenue Friday ahead of the NFC Championship game.

Team mascot Swoop went through the front doors and behind the counter just like he was one of the employees. He didn't waste any time serving up free coffee and donuts at the store in South Philadelphia.

It was all part of a caffeine-fueled pep rally for the Eagles.

Of course, there was a lot of singing and a whole lot of picture-taking with Swoop and the Eagles cheerleaders.

One of the smallest and youngest fans, Jordan Tuttle, used her mom's phone to snap photos of Swoop and Dunkin' mascot, Cuppy.

Long-time fans also showed up for some of the fun.

"33-year season ticket holder," said fan Michael McFadden.

McFadden and his sister Lisa McFadden said they already have tickets booked for the Super Bowl in Arizona. They're that confident the Eagles will win on Sunday.

Lisa even wore her brother's lucky hat.

"It actually brought him luck. Not only did we go to the Super Bowl, we won the Super Bowl and we're going back to the Super Bowl again this time. Arizona here we come!" she said.

Fan Patricia Williamson also agrees.

"Let's go Eagles, go Hurts, go Eagles, go Hurts, go Eagles!" Williamson said.