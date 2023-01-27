Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the StateTravel MavenPennsylvania State
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your ServiceMichele OrsingerPerry County, PA
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, PennsylvaniaMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Related
WGAL
New 20-story residential tower will be tallest building in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — A big construction project planned for Lancaster will make the city look a little different. Mosaic, a residential tower for people ages 55 and up, will be built at the corner of South Queen and West Vine streets. At 20 stories, it will change the Lancaster...
WGAL
Update provided on Mulberry Street Bridge encampment in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The city of Harrisburg has completed the cleanup of the homeless encampment located under the Mulberry Street Bridge, with the exception of a few tents that are still occupied by people. The city is still working on convincing these people to leave. If they choose not...
abc27.com
Construction of Cumberland County-based skate park nears completion
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Construction on the Fairground Avenue Skate Spot in Carlisle is nearing completion and will have its soft opening soon. The Fairground Avenue Skate Spot project began back in September 2022 and is set to have its soft opening on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 3:30 p.m. According to the Borough of Carlisle, the early opening of the skate park was permitted by the project’s contractor, LandServ, since all concrete elements, railings, and handrails have already been installed – which are the major safety elements of the skate park.
Pet groomer to open shop in Harrisburg
A business offering dog and cat grooming services and related retail pet care items will open by the end of February in downtown Harrisburg. Unleashed Grooming Company will open for business at 3 N. Third St. in The Shops at Strawberry Square. “Adding a pet groomer to the services that...
Harrisburg considers fence under Mulberry Street bridge at former tent city as rat trapping begins
The city of Harrisburg plans to begin exterminating rats under the Mulberry Street bridge as early as Wednesday, even though a handful of holdout residents still remain in the homeless persons’ encampment. City officials continue to work with groups that assist the homeless population to convince the remaining residents...
WOLF
Fire at Mulberry Street Bridge encampment one week after cleanup
HARRISBURG, Pa — It’s officially a week since the city cleaned up the Mulberry Street Bridge encampment. Some of the homeless are already making their way back to the Mulberry Street encampment, while others never left. The city first noticed the rapid decline of the Mulberry Street Bridge...
abc27.com
Cumberland County technical center planning $23.5 million expansion
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — With the cost of college unbelievably high, many students are looking at other options. That is certainly what a technical school in Cumberland County is seeing, and that is why it says it needs to expand. The expansion of the Cumberland Perry Area Career...
Cumberland County borough fires manager after discovering ‘serious’ financial discrepancies
Newville Borough Council has fired its borough manager for “willful misconduct” after announcing it discovered differences between financial reports he provided to them and the actual bank statements. Fred Potzer, the borough’s manager for the past 28 years, was terminated Tuesday night on a unanimous vote by borough...
abc27.com
Fire breaks out under Mulberry Street Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire broke out under the Mulberry Street Bridge on January 28. This came less than a week after the City of Harrisburg started cleaning and exterminating the site of a homeless encampment. The city called it a public safety emergency because of crime and a rat infestation.
Tax Credit Of $250 Approved For Hundreds Of Americans - See If You Qualify
A select group of residents of Dauphin County, Pennsylvania will be getting a $250 tax credit. The credit is for volunteer emergency first responders and was approved by the county commissioners. This credit is a thank you to people for protecting the community by volunteering their time. (source)
abc27.com
Cumberland County issues more than $47K in real estate tax credits for volunteer responders
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County issued $47,124 in Active Volunteer Real Estate Tax Credits to 197 volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel. This tax credit was created by an ordinance that was passed by the Board of Commissioners in 2022, to acknowledge the value, as well as the dedication, of volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel.
theburgnews.com
Expanding their Footprints: Two area running shoe stores open new locations. What’s afoot?
Economic forecasts predicted that half of all running stores would close amid the pandemic. Good thing the owners of Fleet Feet Mechanicsburg and Appalachian Running Company didn’t believe the hype. Both stores not only weathered the pandemic, but are now expanding by opening brand new locations. Locally owned and...
abc27.com
Crews battle fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews responded to the fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge on Saturday, Jan. 28. According to Squad 8 of the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire, crews were sent to an area under the Mulberry Street Bridge for smoke in the area. When units arrived,...
Dauphin County boutique closes shop, will continue operations online
Amma Jo, a Harrisburg boutique is leaving its brick-and-mortar space behind and will now continue operations online. Owner Amma Johnson began selling her line of handbags in 2014 when she sold her first 20 handbags in a gift shop that was located inside Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in East Hanover Twp.
Unlikely friendship: Harrisburg councilman and intruder who tried to break into his nonprofit office
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Early Saturday morning, Harrisburg City Councilman Ralph Rodriguez got a notification from his doorbell camera. The video captured someone in a mask and plastic gloves trying to break into the offices of All You Can, Inc. a nonprofit Rodriguez runs in Harrisburg’s Allison Hill neighborhood.
theburgnews.com
Heart for Harrisburg: Downtown Daily Bread names new executive director
A well-known Harrisburg shelter has a new official to lead the nonprofit’s mission of helping those in need. On Tuesday, Downtown Daily Bread announced that it has named Corrie Lingenfelter as its new executive director. “I am truly humbled and honored to be appointed as the executive director of...
abc27.com
Southbound Route 849 to close in Perry County for emergency bridge repairs
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced that on Tuesday, Jan. 31, the southbound Route 849 in Perry County is expected to be closed later in the morning or afternoon between Mulberry Street and Bloomfield Avenue in Newport Borough. The closure will take place so that emergency repairs can...
abc27.com
A place for all children: New childcare center in York County now open
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new childcare center, WeeConnect Early Learning Center (WeeConnect), is reimagining childcare, and designing it for children of all abilities. WeeConnect officially opened up in York County on 1497 S. Queen St., back in the Fall 2022 and is owned and operated by Liz Jones, who is an occupational therapist, and Rande Fregm, a developmental specialist.
abc27.com
Adult arcade Keystone Klub expands into Dauphin County
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A skill-based gaming lounge called the Keystone Klub recently opened up its second location in the past two months. The owners of the new Keystone Klub locations are North Carolina natives, David and Kimberley Eilers. The Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor is a place where adults can go to play various electronic skill-based games that can usually only be found in places, such as gas stations and casinos across the Midstate.
theburgnews.com
Purple and Gold Standard: For 100 years, the men of Kappa Omega have made history, impact in Harrisburg
Usually, the men of Kappa Omega are dressed in their business attire—jackets and ties. They’re known for dressing up, even just for their chapter meetings. But, today, they came dressed in “Omega casual,” sporting sweaters, button downs and turtlenecks, all in their fraternity’s colors—purple and gold.
