CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Construction on the Fairground Avenue Skate Spot in Carlisle is nearing completion and will have its soft opening soon. The Fairground Avenue Skate Spot project began back in September 2022 and is set to have its soft opening on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 3:30 p.m. According to the Borough of Carlisle, the early opening of the skate park was permitted by the project’s contractor, LandServ, since all concrete elements, railings, and handrails have already been installed – which are the major safety elements of the skate park.

CARLISLE, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO