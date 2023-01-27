ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WGAL

Update provided on Mulberry Street Bridge encampment in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The city of Harrisburg has completed the cleanup of the homeless encampment located under the Mulberry Street Bridge, with the exception of a few tents that are still occupied by people. The city is still working on convincing these people to leave. If they choose not...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Construction of Cumberland County-based skate park nears completion

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Construction on the Fairground Avenue Skate Spot in Carlisle is nearing completion and will have its soft opening soon. The Fairground Avenue Skate Spot project began back in September 2022 and is set to have its soft opening on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 3:30 p.m. According to the Borough of Carlisle, the early opening of the skate park was permitted by the project’s contractor, LandServ, since all concrete elements, railings, and handrails have already been installed – which are the major safety elements of the skate park.
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

Pet groomer to open shop in Harrisburg

A business offering dog and cat grooming services and related retail pet care items will open by the end of February in downtown Harrisburg. Unleashed Grooming Company will open for business at 3 N. Third St. in The Shops at Strawberry Square. “Adding a pet groomer to the services that...
HARRISBURG, PA
WOLF

Fire at Mulberry Street Bridge encampment one week after cleanup

HARRISBURG, Pa — It’s officially a week since the city cleaned up the Mulberry Street Bridge encampment. Some of the homeless are already making their way back to the Mulberry Street encampment, while others never left. The city first noticed the rapid decline of the Mulberry Street Bridge...
abc27.com

Fire breaks out under Mulberry Street Bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire broke out under the Mulberry Street Bridge on January 28. This came less than a week after the City of Harrisburg started cleaning and exterminating the site of a homeless encampment. The city called it a public safety emergency because of crime and a rat infestation.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Crews battle fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews responded to the fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge on Saturday, Jan. 28. According to Squad 8 of the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire, crews were sent to an area under the Mulberry Street Bridge for smoke in the area. When units arrived,...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

A place for all children: New childcare center in York County now open

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new childcare center, WeeConnect Early Learning Center (WeeConnect), is reimagining childcare, and designing it for children of all abilities. WeeConnect officially opened up in York County on 1497 S. Queen St., back in the Fall 2022 and is owned and operated by Liz Jones, who is an occupational therapist, and Rande Fregm, a developmental specialist.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Adult arcade Keystone Klub expands into Dauphin County

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A skill-based gaming lounge called the Keystone Klub recently opened up its second location in the past two months. The owners of the new Keystone Klub locations are North Carolina natives, David and Kimberley Eilers. The Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor is a place where adults can go to play various electronic skill-based games that can usually only be found in places, such as gas stations and casinos across the Midstate.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

