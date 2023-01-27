Read full article on original website
Florida high school principal arrested for keying car at Publix, police say
A Florida high school principal was charged with criminal mischief after he allegedly caused thousands of dollars in damage to a car in a Publix parking lot.
Man arrested for bringing firearm to Glades Central High School
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after deputies said he brought a firearm on school grounds. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said just before midnight on Jan. 21, dispatchers received reports of shots fired near Glades Central High School. A PBSO Aviation Unit responded...
Residents kept out of homes during SWAT incident in Palm Beach Gardens
Several Palm Beach Gardens police officers were at an apartment complex for several hours with no information released by the agency.
Arrest made in fatal shooting in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department said officers arrested Raymond Omar Gerena Ortiz on one count of 1st degree murder with a firearm. Police say an investigation led authorities to develop...
Two men arrested for attempting to steal lawn equipment in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Miami are behind bars after Martin County sheriff's deputies caught them attempting to steal expensive lawn equipment. According to the sheriff's office, 44-year-old Enrique Quintero and 33-year-old Vincent Monds traveled to Martin County in the middle of the night looking for equipment to steal.
Sheriff: Wanted felon who fled to North Dakota will be extradited back to Florida
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man wanted since 2011 will be extradited back to Indian River County after he was caught in North Dakota. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said on Jan. 12, the Street Crimes Unit and the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force were notified of an active case involving Patrick O’Rourke.
Group-home driver arrested in stolen van case in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A second arrest has been made following the theft and recovery of a group home van and its wheelchair-bound passenger on Monday. The driver of the van, Ernso Oge, 65, was arrested on Wednesday. According to police, Oge, a now former employee at...
Video of arrest raises questions about actions of Palm Beach Sheriff's Office K9 handler
Belle Glade, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is investigating an arrest of a wanted fugitive involving a K9 handler and a K9 dog. The incident in question happened on Thursday, January 26, and was caught on cell phone video by a bystander. What happened...
2 men free after being charged in third-degree homicide in 2017
Lawrence Padgett and Marqavious McCatty, of Royal Palm Beach, are free after being charged with third-degree murder in 2017 death of man whose girlfriend died after birth to twins three days later.
Man killed in shooting in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a shooting in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department said shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, officers found a man dead outside a convenience store on 3309 President Barack Obama Highway. Investigators say his death is a homicide.
Mother charged in malnutrition death of baby
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Boca Raton is facing charges of aggravated manslaughter for the death of her child. The one-month-old girl died on March 17, 2022, but investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 23-year-old Delaila Pino Lasalle in January 2023. The investigation...
Attempted murderer on the run after Desoto County shooting
DESOTO, Fla. — The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to a shooting that occurred at SE Hillsborough Avenue on Sunday. According to deputies, the victim was shot in the back and lying on the ground when they arrived at the scene. Law Enforcement continued the investigation with...
Woman charged with stabbing neighbor pleads guilty
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman charged with stabbing her neighbor pleaded guilty on charges of aggravated assault and resisting arrest. According to the plea deal, 36-year-old Avious Lucas was sentenced to 42 months in state prison as part of the agreement. She also was sentenced to 273 days in county jail for the charge of resisting an officer, but was given credit for time already served.
Non-verbal wheelchair-bound man and van found, search continues for thief: Police
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police have safely found the non-verbal wheelchair-bound man, along with van. However, the thief is still at large. Police said at 1:55 p.m. officers responded to a convenience store on SW Bayshore Blvd. near SW Lakehurst Dr. to a report of a stolen vehicle. Little did police know this would turn into something much bigger.
Deputies look for tips following shooting in DeSoto County
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office responded to SE Hillsborough Avenue in reference to a shooting on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
Police pick up about 150 antisemitic messages left by 'hate mongers'
About 150 packets of "hate messages" were found in a West Palm Beach neighborhood Sunday, the latest in a series of antisemitic propaganda being littered throughout Palm Beach County.
Car left hanging in elevator shaft at local dealership
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A car elevator malfunction left one vehicle hanging in an elevator shaft at a local dealership in Palm Beach County. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said units responded to calls for help Tuesday night. Once on scene, crews first had to handle a fuel leak which required them to cut power to the business.
Man's body found on the side of the road in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man's body was found on the side of the road in Vero Beach, leading investigators to determine how he died and how he got there. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said on Monday afternoon, the man's body was located off of State Road 60 and Mile Marker 8, east of the Turnpike and Yeehaw Junction.
Motorcyclist thrown off bike, killed after trying to pass sedan: FHP
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist was killed after he crashed into a car and was flung from bike in Okeechobee. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said on Monday afternoon, a 41-year-old motorcyclist was traveling behind a Chevy Malibu on SW 16th Ave. The motorcyclist crossed a double yellow painted line and entered the opposite lane, in an attempt to pass the Chevy Malibu.
Gas leak in Fort Pierce temporarily closes surrounding businesses
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A gas leak in Fort Pierce had nearby residents seeking shelter indoors. The St. Lucie County Fire District said the gas leak was called in just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. When crews arrived to US-1 and Boston Ave., they worked to control the leak and turn it over to the Fort Pierce Utilities Authority.
