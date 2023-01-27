ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Construction of Cumberland County-based skate park nears completion

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Construction on the Fairground Avenue Skate Spot in Carlisle is nearing completion and will have its soft opening soon. The Fairground Avenue Skate Spot project began back in September 2022 and is set to have its soft opening on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 3:30 p.m. According to the Borough of Carlisle, the early opening of the skate park was permitted by the project’s contractor, LandServ, since all concrete elements, railings, and handrails have already been installed – which are the major safety elements of the skate park.
CARLISLE, PA
Hanover store sells unclaimed mail, Amazon packages

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Half Price Homegoods in Hanover, York County, has been in business for about two years. They’ve made a name for themselves by offering seasonal items for Halloween and Christmas, before offering everyday products. In the past few months long lines have formed in front...
HANOVER, PA
Fire breaks out under Mulberry Street Bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire broke out under the Mulberry Street Bridge on January 28. This came less than a week after the City of Harrisburg started cleaning and exterminating the site of a homeless encampment. The city called it a public safety emergency because of crime and a rat infestation.
HARRISBURG, PA
Adult arcade Keystone Klub expands into Dauphin County

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A skill-based gaming lounge called the Keystone Klub recently opened up its second location in the past two months. The owners of the new Keystone Klub locations are North Carolina natives, David and Kimberley Eilers. The Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor is a place where adults can go to play various electronic skill-based games that can usually only be found in places, such as gas stations and casinos across the Midstate.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
The Gleeful Candle brings light to Mechanicsburg

The Gleeful Candle brings light to Mechanicsburg by being able to create your own candle from start to finish!. The Gleeful Candle brings light to Mechanicsburg by being able to create your own candle from start to finish!. Woman struck by car in Scranton. 27th District Special Election. Donations in...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Changes are coming to an iconic Gettysburg landmark

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg Tours Inc. announced earlier on Monday Jan. 30 that they will begin construction on a new Gettysburg Tour Center in the coming weeks. Gettysburg Tours Inc. was formed back in the 1950’s and began offering touring services in and around the historic location of the most monumental civil war battle ever, according to their website. Shortly after its founding, Gettysburg Tours Inc. moved into a new manufactured cabin in the 1960’s, where the business remained for six-decades.
GETTYSBURG, PA
A place for all children: New childcare center in York County now open

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new childcare center, WeeConnect Early Learning Center (WeeConnect), is reimagining childcare, and designing it for children of all abilities. WeeConnect officially opened up in York County on 1497 S. Queen St., back in the Fall 2022 and is owned and operated by Liz Jones, who is an occupational therapist, and Rande Fregm, a developmental specialist.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Car crashes into Red Lion Senior High School building

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the York County Regional Police Department, a car crashed through a wall at the Red Lion Senior High School on Tuesday evening. Police say the car, a silver Honda sedan, drove into one of the buildings at the high school at around 7:22 p.m., causing “substantial damage.”
RED LION, PA

Community Policy