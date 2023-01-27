Read full article on original website
Former factory in Schuylkill County transforms into boutique hotel
TAMAQUA, Pa. — While it may look like a typical room at the Bischoff Inn on Lafayette Street in Tamaqua, some of the furniture was made at the location 100 years ago when Eric Zizelmann's great-great-grandparents used the building as a furniture factory. “To have this furniture restored and...
WGAL
New 20-story residential tower will be tallest building in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — A big construction project planned for Lancaster will make the city look a little different. Mosaic, a residential tower for people ages 55 and up, will be built at the corner of South Queen and West Vine streets. At 20 stories, it will change the Lancaster...
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings include 8 in Pennsylvania
The struggling Bed Bath & Beyond said recently it was closing 87 stores and eight of those are in Pennsylvania. While none of the closings in Pennsylvania are in the Harrisburg area, Bed Bath & Beyond has updated the list of closings multiple times. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond...
abc27.com
Construction of Cumberland County-based skate park nears completion
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Construction on the Fairground Avenue Skate Spot in Carlisle is nearing completion and will have its soft opening soon. The Fairground Avenue Skate Spot project began back in September 2022 and is set to have its soft opening on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 3:30 p.m. According to the Borough of Carlisle, the early opening of the skate park was permitted by the project’s contractor, LandServ, since all concrete elements, railings, and handrails have already been installed – which are the major safety elements of the skate park.
theburgnews.com
Expanding their Footprints: Two area running shoe stores open new locations. What’s afoot?
Economic forecasts predicted that half of all running stores would close amid the pandemic. Good thing the owners of Fleet Feet Mechanicsburg and Appalachian Running Company didn’t believe the hype. Both stores not only weathered the pandemic, but are now expanding by opening brand new locations. Locally owned and...
abc27.com
Hanover store sells unclaimed mail, Amazon packages
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Half Price Homegoods in Hanover, York County, has been in business for about two years. They’ve made a name for themselves by offering seasonal items for Halloween and Christmas, before offering everyday products. In the past few months long lines have formed in front...
Dauphin County boutique closes shop, will continue operations online
Amma Jo, a Harrisburg boutique is leaving its brick-and-mortar space behind and will now continue operations online. Owner Amma Johnson began selling her line of handbags in 2014 when she sold her first 20 handbags in a gift shop that was located inside Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in East Hanover Twp.
abc27.com
Fire breaks out under Mulberry Street Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire broke out under the Mulberry Street Bridge on January 28. This came less than a week after the City of Harrisburg started cleaning and exterminating the site of a homeless encampment. The city called it a public safety emergency because of crime and a rat infestation.
abc27.com
Adult arcade Keystone Klub expands into Dauphin County
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A skill-based gaming lounge called the Keystone Klub recently opened up its second location in the past two months. The owners of the new Keystone Klub locations are North Carolina natives, David and Kimberley Eilers. The Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor is a place where adults can go to play various electronic skill-based games that can usually only be found in places, such as gas stations and casinos across the Midstate.
WGAL
Lancaster County candy business creates sweet treats for Super Bowl
LANCASTER, Pa. — A candy business in Lancaster County is getting into the spirit of the Super Bowl. Evans Candy has some items just right for the big game – like chocolate footballs, including green ones for the Philadelphia Eagles. Marcia Coho bought a couple of the lollipops...
Second December Sighting of Something in the Sky Puzzles Harleysville Resident
Montgomery County either had more than its share of UFO reports last month or residents perhaps celebrated the early holiday season too rigorously. Roger Marsh, at NewsBreak, reported the filing of another local sighting of odd lights from above, this time in Harleysville.
pahomepage.com
The Gleeful Candle brings light to Mechanicsburg
The Gleeful Candle brings light to Mechanicsburg by being able to create your own candle from start to finish!. The Gleeful Candle brings light to Mechanicsburg by being able to create your own candle from start to finish!. Woman struck by car in Scranton. 27th District Special Election. Donations in...
WGAL
Small fire at publishing company in Lancaster County under investigation
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire officials in Lancaster County are investigating a fire at Fox Chapel Publishing in Mount Joy Township. Thirty people in the building got out safely Monday morning, but the deputy fire chief said one employee was checked out for smoke inhalation. He said there...
Could a Wawa be coming to Dauphin County? Convenience store chain is eyeing possible spot
It’s in the early stages, but Wawa wants to open a store in Swatara Township. The Philadelphia-area chain is eyeing Hoss’s Steak & Sea House near Hummelstown, off Route 322, for a store with fueling stations.
abc27.com
Changes are coming to an iconic Gettysburg landmark
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg Tours Inc. announced earlier on Monday Jan. 30 that they will begin construction on a new Gettysburg Tour Center in the coming weeks. Gettysburg Tours Inc. was formed back in the 1950’s and began offering touring services in and around the historic location of the most monumental civil war battle ever, according to their website. Shortly after its founding, Gettysburg Tours Inc. moved into a new manufactured cabin in the 1960’s, where the business remained for six-decades.
abc27.com
A place for all children: New childcare center in York County now open
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new childcare center, WeeConnect Early Learning Center (WeeConnect), is reimagining childcare, and designing it for children of all abilities. WeeConnect officially opened up in York County on 1497 S. Queen St., back in the Fall 2022 and is owned and operated by Liz Jones, who is an occupational therapist, and Rande Fregm, a developmental specialist.
Hershey Farm fire reduces restaurant options for Lancaster County tourists
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County’s tourism season unofficially starts on March 10, when Sight & Sound Theatre opens its latest show. The show is the highlight of many organized tours through the area. With barely more than a month before the season begins, the area is down...
abc27.com
Cumberland County technical center planning $23.5 million expansion
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — With the cost of college unbelievably high, many students are looking at other options. That is certainly what a technical school in Cumberland County is seeing, and that is why it says it needs to expand. The expansion of the Cumberland Perry Area Career...
Harrisburg used car dealership shut down, charges filed against owners
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The owners of a Harrisburg used car dealership are facing multiple charges following a police investigation. Ilham Driouich, 25, and Anas Soubai, 29, the owners of Power Auto Sales LLC, located at 7841 Paxton St., obtained nearly $75,000 by allegedly selling unroadworthy cars and falsifying inspections.
abc27.com
Car crashes into Red Lion Senior High School building
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the York County Regional Police Department, a car crashed through a wall at the Red Lion Senior High School on Tuesday evening. Police say the car, a silver Honda sedan, drove into one of the buildings at the high school at around 7:22 p.m., causing “substantial damage.”
