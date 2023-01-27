Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TENNIS: Dekkers shines for SLU in spring opener
HAMMOND, La. – Gabrielle Dekkers won in both singles and doubles play to lead the Southeastern Louisiana University women’s tennis team in the opening match of the spring portion of its 2022-23 schedule Friday afternoon at the Southeastern Tennis Complex. Dekkers’ effective dual match debut was not enough...
WBB: Southeastern falls in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team went to New Orleans to play UNO for the second time this weekend Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Lakefront Arena. The Lady Lions fell, 59-42. Southeastern (11-8, 6-3 SLC) fell to the Privateers (4-14, 3-6 SLC) 59-42 at New Orleans Saturday afternoon.
MBB: Lions pull away from Privateers to finish season sweep of UNO
NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team used a 14-6 run late in the first half and a 17-0 run early in the second half to pull away from New Orleans as the Lions completed the season sweep of the Privateers with an 80-64 win Saturday afternoon at the UNO Lakefront Arena.
Southeastern student wins LAB scholarship
HAMMOND – A Southeastern Louisiana University student news and sports reporter at the Southeastern Channel has been selected as the 2022 Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Student Scholarship recipient. Taylor Nettle, a senior from Lacombe, was selected from all college television and radio students in Louisiana to receive the $4,000...
Lake Charles, Louisiana Meteorologist Donald Jones Talks Ice Storm Headed For Louisiana
Meteorologist Donald Jones from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles discusses the effects of the ice storm heading to Louisiana and what we might see here in SWLA tomorrow. An ice storm is currently beating down our neighbors to the west in Texas. It's causing icy roads and massive...
Eight Signature Louisiana Dishes That Cajuns Love In Lake Charles, Louisiana
Louisiana's culture is beautiful and vibrant. The best-known segment of our culture worldwide is our food. People travel from across the U.S. or even from other countries just to taste the cuisine here in Louisiana.
Frank "Glen" Barnes, Sr.
Frank "Glen" Barnes, Sr., passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the age of 77. He was born on Wednesday, March 28, 1945 in to the late Irene Jones Barnes and the late Birley Barnes. He was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Frank is survived...
Beverly Ann Church
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Beverly Ann Church, 75, of Mandeville, LA. She died peacefully at home Wednesday, January 25, 2023. She was born in Baton Rouge, LA on January 5, 1948 and resided in Mandeville since 1959. Mrs. Church is survived by her...
James Howard Stewart
James Howard Stewart, born July 25, 1938, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the age of 84. Howard was employed at the Gaylord Container Box Plant for 43 years retiring in 2000. He loved repairing tractors and restoring antique tractors. He was a member of the IHC#31 International Collectors Club, Sun Masonic Lodge, Zona Masonic Lodge, and Eastern Star. Howard served on the Washington Parish Police Jury and the Bogalusa City School Board and was also employed by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office as a process server.
James Edward Blackburn
Mr. James Edward Blackburn, a resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, in Poplarville, MS at the age of 88. He was United States Army Veteran. Mr. Blackburn is survived by his wife, Annie M. Blackburn of Bogalusa, LA. He is also survived by his 3 children and other family members.
This Louisiana Bakery Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
Dominique Skinner
Dominique Skinner, 35, a resident of Albany, LA, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Se…
Colonel Robert J. Guidry
Colonel Robert J. Guidry, LA ANG (Ret.), aka “Bob”, age 86 of Covington, LA passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 26, 2023. He was born in New Orleans, La. on October 18, 1936 to the late George Paul Guidry, Sr. and Baliska Mary Aragon. He was preceded in death by his wife Jane Mott Guidry, his brothers Donald E. Guidry and George P. Guidry, Jr. He is survived by his loving children, Chris Guidry, Libby Guidry and Stacey Guidry, granddaughters Ivana Guidry and Sophie Guidry, his brother Gerard J. Guidry (Debbie), and his nephews and nieces.
2 Louisiana Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Robert James Blake
Robert James Blake was born on September 21, 1945, in Los Angeles, California and passed peacefully from this life on January 26, 2023, at his home in Covington, Louisiana, surrounded by his loving attentive wife Joan. Robert spent many joyful months as a child in Varnado, Louisiana with his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. There he lived a young life filled with love and laughter.
NBC 10 News Today: Missing Louisiana child
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, Louisiana State Police are searching for a missing child. 8-year-old Jett Gremillion was last seen in Covington on Sunday night when he was taken by his non-custodial mother.
Tracey Phillips Loup
Tracey Phillips Loup was born September 2, 1965, in New Orleans, and passed away January 28, 2023, at her home in Ponchatoula. Tracey is survived by her husband of 29 years, Glenn "Tom" Loup, Sr.; children, Celeste Dean, Amanda Loup Ducote (Seth), Glenn Loup, Jr. (Bradley), and Ryan Loup (Brooke); parents, Don and Carol Vercher; grandchildren, Isla Ducote, Micah Dean, Zane Dean, Maddox Dean, Asher Dean, and Dillon McClendon; and her partner in crime, who was like a sister to her, Dawn Bowers. Tracey was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Ponchatoula and was a supporter of the Seelos Center at St. Mary's Assumption Catholic Church in New Orleans. She enjoyed riding with the Krewe of Cleopatra, fishing, and hanging with her PAC Group. Arrangements are pending.
Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair announces this year’s lineup
As the Thibodaux Firemen's Fair inches closer and closer the organization held a press conference extending it's invite to Louisianans everywhere.
Dr. Joseph Frank Garofalo
Dr. Joseph Frank Garofalo was born February 17, 1945, and passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the age of 77. Joseph had a Ph.D. in Horticulture from LSU. He conducted research and taught at various colleges across the United States. Our beloved brother, brother-in-law, and uncle will be deeply missed and loved forever. He was one of the kindest, loving and loyal people ever.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
