Tracey Phillips Loup was born September 2, 1965, in New Orleans, and passed away January 28, 2023, at her home in Ponchatoula. Tracey is survived by her husband of 29 years, Glenn "Tom" Loup, Sr.; children, Celeste Dean, Amanda Loup Ducote (Seth), Glenn Loup, Jr. (Bradley), and Ryan Loup (Brooke); parents, Don and Carol Vercher; grandchildren, Isla Ducote, Micah Dean, Zane Dean, Maddox Dean, Asher Dean, and Dillon McClendon; and her partner in crime, who was like a sister to her, Dawn Bowers. Tracey was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Ponchatoula and was a supporter of the Seelos Center at St. Mary's Assumption Catholic Church in New Orleans. She enjoyed riding with the Krewe of Cleopatra, fishing, and hanging with her PAC Group. Arrangements are pending.

