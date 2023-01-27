ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halifax County, NC

WITN

Body found by hunters Saturday identified as Whitakers man

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Halifax County authorities are investigating what they call a suspicious death of a Whitakers man. Michael Coburn’s body was found late Saturday evening by raccoon hunters in a wooded area near Bellamy Lake Road in Enfield. The 59-year-old man was positively identified late Monday...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Franklin County man charged in North Raleigh McDonald’s shooting that injured worker

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 21-year-old Youngsville man has been arrested and charged in the Jan. 20 shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in North Raleigh. Mandrell Antonio Johnson was arrested Monday and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and four counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property, according to warrants.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Halifax teen charged in armed robbery of Enfield gas station

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager has been arrested in connection to an overnight armed robbery of a gas station. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call at roughly 1 a.m. Tuesday about an armed robbery at the Speedway in Enfield. Khiyelle “Yaya” Dent, 19,...
ENFIELD, NC
cbs17

Wreck leads to arrest of Wilson man in stolen-vehicle spree

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilson man involved in an early Saturday morning wreck has been charged in connection with the theft of two vehicles. The Wilson Police Department said Tuesday that officers responded to a report of a wreck at the intersection of Tarboro and Garner streets at 1:35 a.m. Saturday.
WILSON, NC
cbs17

Enfield woman charged with taking more than $700 worth of items from Walmart in Roanoke Rapids, police say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — An Enfield woman was arrested Tuesday after Roanoke Rapids police said she took hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Walmart. Around 6:43 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the store in regards to a woman that just took property without paying for it, police said. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with management and headed in the direction the female went with a cart full of Walmart property.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
CBS 17

Wanted murder suspect captured in Eastern NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect wanted in a murder that happened in Washington County last weekend was captured in Greenville, officials said Tuesday. Raven Williams was captured, arrested, and taken into custody late Monday by members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, NC State Bureau of Investigation and the Greenville Police Department. She was […]
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Franklin County man wins $100,000 prize in Cash 5 promotion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Louisburg man struck good luck in the final drawing. Atcheson Conway III of Louisburg won a $100,000 top prize in the Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion. His good luck occurred Monday in the final drawing for the promotion. Each drawing offered one prize of $100,000 and 40 prizes of $500, the N.C. Education Lottery said in a news release.
LOUISBURG, NC
WRAL

Woman found dead in vehicle in Rocky Mount neighborhood

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police are looking into a suspicious death from Friday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of South Grace Street after a woman was found unresponsive inside a vehicle. Despite attempts at life-saving measures, the 38-year-old woman could not be...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

