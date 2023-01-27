Read full article on original website
1 dead, 1 injured after ‘rapid gunfire from a high-powered rifle’ targeted at car driving in Tarboro neighborhood
A driver fled the scene and the car was later found abandoned about five blocks away near the intersection of Roberson and Clark drives.
WITN
Body found by hunters Saturday identified as Whitakers man
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Halifax County authorities are investigating what they call a suspicious death of a Whitakers man. Michael Coburn’s body was found late Saturday evening by raccoon hunters in a wooded area near Bellamy Lake Road in Enfield. The 59-year-old man was positively identified late Monday...
cbs17
Franklin County man charged in North Raleigh McDonald’s shooting that injured worker
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 21-year-old Youngsville man has been arrested and charged in the Jan. 20 shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in North Raleigh. Mandrell Antonio Johnson was arrested Monday and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and four counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property, according to warrants.
cbs17
Halifax teen charged in armed robbery of Enfield gas station
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager has been arrested in connection to an overnight armed robbery of a gas station. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call at roughly 1 a.m. Tuesday about an armed robbery at the Speedway in Enfield. Khiyelle “Yaya” Dent, 19,...
cbs17
Wreck leads to arrest of Wilson man in stolen-vehicle spree
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilson man involved in an early Saturday morning wreck has been charged in connection with the theft of two vehicles. The Wilson Police Department said Tuesday that officers responded to a report of a wreck at the intersection of Tarboro and Garner streets at 1:35 a.m. Saturday.
cbs17
Henderson mourns after fire chief dies following cancer battle; worked 30 years for city
HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Residents in Henderson and beyond are mourning the death of the city’s long-time fire chief over the weekend. Henderson Fire Chief Steve Cordell, who worked for the city for 30 years, died Sunday after a long battle with cancer, officials said. Monday afternoon, the...
cbs17
Rocky Mount fire chief Corey Mercer announces retirement after 29 years of service
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire Chief Corey Mercer will be hanging up his helmet and starting his retirement on March 1, an announcement from the Rocky Mount Fire Department said on Tuesday. Mercer, an Army veteran who began his career with the department in 1994 as a firefighter,...
cbs17
Enfield woman charged with taking more than $700 worth of items from Walmart in Roanoke Rapids, police say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — An Enfield woman was arrested Tuesday after Roanoke Rapids police said she took hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Walmart. Around 6:43 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the store in regards to a woman that just took property without paying for it, police said. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with management and headed in the direction the female went with a cart full of Walmart property.
Mom wants answers after 6th grader leaves school, found more than a mile away
HENDERSON, N.C. — An 11-year-old student with autism walked out a front door at STEM Early High School undetected and was eventually found by strangers wandering around a parking lot two miles away. Nikita Blumenshine said she received a call around 11 a.m. on Jan. 26 from an employee...
cbs17
Halifax County Family Dollar robbed, police looking for suspect
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating after a Family Dollar was robbed. The robbery took place just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Family Dollar on Highway 158 in South Rosemary, according to police. Officers said when they got to the scene,...
13-year-old shot while walking along road in Rocky Mount; bullets damaged nearby apartment, police say
A 13-year-old boy was shot while walking along a road in Rocky Mount Saturday night, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.
Car chase ends in fiery crash, 19-year-old driver hospitalized
A 19-year-old was seriously injured in a crash after leading a Wilson County deputy on a chase, according to investigators.
Wanted murder suspect captured in Eastern NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect wanted in a murder that happened in Washington County last weekend was captured in Greenville, officials said Tuesday. Raven Williams was captured, arrested, and taken into custody late Monday by members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, NC State Bureau of Investigation and the Greenville Police Department. She was […]
cbs17
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after 1 shot in Edgecombe County, deputies say
PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Edgecombe County are looking for a suspect after a man was shot over the weekend. The shooting was reported Saturday in the 2000 block of Pinetops-Crisp Road, just south of Pinetops, according to a Monday news release from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.
'Enough to kill everyone in Nash County,' 2 kilograms of meth, heroin laced with fentanyl seized in traffic stop
NASH COUNTY, N.C. — Nash County deputies recovered nearly $1 million in drugs after a traffic stop Tuesday. According to Sheriff Keith Stone, the interdiction task force made a traffic stop in Nash County, where they seized two kilograms of drugs. The drugs, which were wrapped in a plastic...
cbs17
Franklin County man wins $100,000 prize in Cash 5 promotion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Louisburg man struck good luck in the final drawing. Atcheson Conway III of Louisburg won a $100,000 top prize in the Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion. His good luck occurred Monday in the final drawing for the promotion. Each drawing offered one prize of $100,000 and 40 prizes of $500, the N.C. Education Lottery said in a news release.
2 teens charged in North Carolina murder, sheriff says
The sheriff's office said early Sunday morning a homicide took place in the area of Kerigon Lane in Youngsville.
cbs17
Butner man breaks into homes, steals car then crashes and flees on foot, sheriff says
BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Friday for assault, breaking and entering and stealing a vehicle, according to the Granville County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said Kedric Jamon Hester, of Butner, was a suspect in two home breaking and entering cases, a felony assault and stealing a motor vehicle.
WRAL
Woman found dead in vehicle in Rocky Mount neighborhood
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police are looking into a suspicious death from Friday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of South Grace Street after a woman was found unresponsive inside a vehicle. Despite attempts at life-saving measures, the 38-year-old woman could not be...
New House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more
House of Raeford is hosting upcoming fresh bulk chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more. You'll find impressive prices on chicken breast, chicken drumsticks and thighs and more!. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website. Locations and Dates.
