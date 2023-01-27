Read full article on original website
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
George Farlin Caufield, 94
George Farlin Caufield, 94, passed away June 12, 2022, in Bedford, Texas. Farlin was born in Kenmare, N.D., on Oct. 24, 1927, to George and Anna Caufield. He was veteran of the Unites States Navy, having served on a worldwide tour of duty on the aircraft carrier USS Valley Forge. He graduated from the University of Denver with a degree in accounting and became a certified public accountant.
oakpark.com
Oak Park or Oak Poop?
Sometimes I think I live in Oak Poop rather than Oak Park. I live in downtown Oak Park and walk around downtown and the village every day. I can’t believe how many times I have to dodge poop on the sidewalks. Yes, the sidewalks! I love dogs, but their two-legged friends aren’t doing their job.
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Growing by reading: Woodstock native’s book encourages food forest planting
By Lydia LaGue news@thewoodstockindependent.com If you’re hungry for knowledge, Emily Steinwehe has co-written a book that will educate both children and adults. “F is for Food Forest: An ABC Book […]
Groundhog Day is Coming Up — And The Movie Was Filmed All Throughout a Chicago Suburb
It's a beloved winter holiday featuring a plump groundhog and an iconic movie -- but did you know it was filmed just outside of Chicago?. Across the country, rodents at celebrations early in the morning on Feb. 2 will be lifted up in observance of Groundhog's Day -- which, it is said, marks approximately six weeks until spring -- but only one local marmot will predict the weather from the exact same location that in 1992, Bill Murray did as the weather man in the cult classic 'Groundhog Day.'
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Chester M. (Chet) Hollister, 81
Chet (Chester) M. Hollister, 81, of Woodstock, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. He was born on May 25, 1941, to the late Chester M. (Dorothy) Hollister in Woodstock. He married Nancy Kazich on July 15, 1967. Chet worked as an earth science teacher at Algonquin Middle School, District 300 for 34 years. Prior to that he served in the U.S. Army for three years, most recently as a signal core instructor where he earned the National Defense Service Medal and Sharpshooter (Rifle) designations. He attended Woodstock Community High School where he participated in many plays and theatrical productions. He achieved his Bachelor of Arts in English and his Masters in Education from Northern Illinois University. Chet was also active in the theater as a member of the Woodstock Fine Arts Association, where he met his wife.
2 More Chicago-Area Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Set to Close
Update: Our latest story on Chicago area store closures can be found here, as more stores have been added to the chain's list. Our original story continues below. The once booming home goods chain Bed, Bath & Beyond will shutter a slew of more stores in addition to previously announced closures after the struggling retailer last week announced that it's in default on its loans and doesn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.
tourcounsel.com
Algonquin Commons | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
Algonquin Commons is an outdoor shopping mall, or lifestyle center, located along Randall Road in Algonquin, Illinois, a northwest suburb of Chicago. The mall is located in Kane County, Illinois, just south of the McHenry County line. The center includes over 50 retailers and restaurants and 600,000 total square feet....
MyStateline.com
Illinois man dies after driving into icy pond
A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. Local students are taking on a friendly competition to help fill a critical need in our area, as part of Rock River Valley Blood Center's "School's United! to Save Lives" program.
Company: fire at Waukegan Walmart was intentionally set
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Frightening video on TikTok shows flames shooting feet above an aisle inside a Waukegan Walmart.As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported Tuesday, the investigation into the fire now includes a search for an arsonist.Early Tuesday evening, the parking lot of Waukegan's only Walmart, at 3900 Fountain Square Pl., was still pretty busy. But no customers got inside the front door – green signs warned shoppers that the store was closed.The reason was massive flames that were seen raging inside the building on Sunday. Video shows smoke filling the air with customers still in the building.A Walmart representative...
Former ‘Chicago PD' Star Jon Seda Lists Lakeview Home on Market for $1.7M
Now that he has traded in his Windy City detective badge for an MD on the West Coast, former "Chicago P.D." actor Jon Seda is also saying goodbye to his Chicago digs. According to a report from Realtor.com, actor Jon Seda, who played Detective Antonio Dawson for a total of eight years on NBC's "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D.", is selling his selling his four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath limestone home in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.
oakpark.com
This is racially insensitive
I’m a trustee on the Oak Park Village Board. As a local courtesy, we don’t typically comment on incidents that occur in different local governments. However, an incident occurred that was so egregious that I can’t stay silent. A class was created with a racially insensitive title and description. The wording used was so obviously insensitive that many thought the screenshots were fake. No one expected this from an Oak Park government.
Little Village Discount Mall to remain open for now; lease had been set to expire
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A discount mall in the Little Village neighborhood will remain open for now.The lease for the Little Village Discount Mall, 3115 W. 26th St., was set to expire at midnight Tuesday night – putting the future of more than 250 vendors at risk.As CBS 2's Andrew Ramos reported, the beloved Discount Mall has been a staple in the neighborhood for nearly 40 years. The shops are owned and operated by Mexican immigrants who made the plaza a shopping destination which allowed them to thrive in Chicago.The future of the plaza has been in limbo since February 2020, when it was sold to developer Novak Construction. The concern now is that the vendors will be replaced with a big box store.Business owners and community members said Novak had made zero effort to meet with them and discuss their future.At a community meeting Tuesday night, Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) announced the mall will be open on Wednesday, and eviction notices sent to at least two vendors are illegal.The notices had threatened the vendors with lockouts on Feb. 6.Another community meeting is set for Feb. 16.
959theriver.com
Nick Surprises Downers Grove Police Chief With Thank You Gift
You may have seen the photo making the rounds of social media yesterday. Mike DeVries, the new police chief in Downers Grove, taking over traffic control duties in downtown Downers. It’s not every day the leader of a police force is on the streets directing traffic, I thought, so I decided a little thank you was in order.
Northbrook Holocaust survivor Etta Katz shares her story of perseverance
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northbrook native Etta Katz turns 100 years old in just a few weeks.She's made of the toughest stuff, surviving not one but two Nazi concentration camps. She's sharing her timeless message of strength on this Holocaust Remembrance Day. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has her story."They were in the parade. They were right in the middle of shooting. We were lucky that they all survived," said Holocaust survivor Etta Katz.Her family survived the Highland Park shooting and turned to her for guidance through that tragedy. Because Etta Katz knows a thing or two about survival. She was a...
fox32chicago.com
Coyote rescued from pit at Waukegan water treatment plant
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A wildlife group rescued a coyote Thursday that had fallen into a concrete pit at a water treatment facility in north suburban Waukegan. The Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation said the coyote had been in the pit since Monday, according to a Facebook post. The non-profit group based...
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
MyStateline.com
Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse charges
A Chicago prosecutor said Monday that she's dropping sex-abuse charges against singer R. Kelly, following federal convictions in two courts that ensure the disgraced R&B star will be locked up for decades. Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse …. A Chicago prosecutor said Monday that she's dropping sex-abuse...
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can apply
It won't be wrong to say that Illinois is a diverse state and has large metropolitan areas. The major ones are the Chicago metropolitan area, the Metro East section, and others.
Illinois high school student allegedly threatened to kill other students
An Illinois high school student was arrested Monday after allegedly threatening to kill another student and their friend. He was charged with disorderly conduct.
Body found in NW Side freezer ID'd, may be landlord's elderly mother, residents say
"It started off with a wellness check and it ended with someone being found in the freezer," Regina Michalski's granddaughter said.
