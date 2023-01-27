Corey, age 46, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. He was a resident of Walker, LA. Corey was a talented carpenter and not only was he highly skilled at his trade, but he loved his work. He enjoyed fishing and spending time outdoors, but his true passion was cars. Corey was a lover of antique cars, fast cars, and just about anything with four wheels and an engine. He could fix and rebuild just about any car he got his hands on. Corey could always be found with a smile on his face and music in the background. He was always the life of the party and lived to make his loved ones happy and proud. Corey adored his children, but the ones that called him Paw Paw had a special place in his heart. He made every moment count and would give the shirt off his back to someone in need. Corey was an incredible man with a heart of gold that will be forever missed.

WALKER, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO