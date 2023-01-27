Read full article on original website
TENNIS: Dekkers shines for SLU in spring opener
HAMMOND, La. – Gabrielle Dekkers won in both singles and doubles play to lead the Southeastern Louisiana University women’s tennis team in the opening match of the spring portion of its 2022-23 schedule Friday afternoon at the Southeastern Tennis Complex. Dekkers’ effective dual match debut was not enough...
WBB: Southeastern falls in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team went to New Orleans to play UNO for the second time this weekend Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Lakefront Arena. The Lady Lions fell, 59-42. Southeastern (11-8, 6-3 SLC) fell to the Privateers (4-14, 3-6 SLC) 59-42 at New Orleans Saturday afternoon.
TRACK: Nedow takes gold; Pagart, Palmer set two PBs each at McNeese
LAKE CHARLES, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University track & field team got gold performances from Thomas Nedow and Terrell Webb while several personal bests were bettered, including two each by Seth Pagart and Cole Palmer Friday at the McNeese State College Indoor Meet. Things started quickly for the...
MBB: Lions pull away from Privateers to finish season sweep of UNO
NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team used a 14-6 run late in the first half and a 17-0 run early in the second half to pull away from New Orleans as the Lions completed the season sweep of the Privateers with an 80-64 win Saturday afternoon at the UNO Lakefront Arena.
Southeastern student wins LAB scholarship
HAMMOND – A Southeastern Louisiana University student news and sports reporter at the Southeastern Channel has been selected as the 2022 Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Student Scholarship recipient. Taylor Nettle, a senior from Lacombe, was selected from all college television and radio students in Louisiana to receive the $4,000...
Frank "Glen" Barnes, Sr.
Frank "Glen" Barnes, Sr., passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the age of 77. He was born on Wednesday, March 28, 1945 in to the late Irene Jones Barnes and the late Birley Barnes. He was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Frank is survived...
James Howard Stewart
James Howard Stewart, born July 25, 1938, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the age of 84. Howard was employed at the Gaylord Container Box Plant for 43 years retiring in 2000. He loved repairing tractors and restoring antique tractors. He was a member of the IHC#31 International Collectors Club, Sun Masonic Lodge, Zona Masonic Lodge, and Eastern Star. Howard served on the Washington Parish Police Jury and the Bogalusa City School Board and was also employed by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office as a process server.
Beverly Ann Church
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Beverly Ann Church, 75, of Mandeville, LA. She died peacefully at home Wednesday, January 25, 2023. She was born in Baton Rouge, LA on January 5, 1948 and resided in Mandeville since 1959. Mrs. Church is survived by her...
James Edward Blackburn
Mr. James Edward Blackburn, a resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, in Poplarville, MS at the age of 88. He was United States Army Veteran. Mr. Blackburn is survived by his wife, Annie M. Blackburn of Bogalusa, LA. He is also survived by his 3 children and other family members.
Dominique Skinner
Dominique Skinner, 35, a resident of Albany, LA, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Se…
Dr. Joseph Frank Garofalo
Dr. Joseph Frank Garofalo was born February 17, 1945, and passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the age of 77. Joseph had a Ph.D. in Horticulture from LSU. He conducted research and taught at various colleges across the United States. Our beloved brother, brother-in-law, and uncle will be deeply missed and loved forever. He was one of the kindest, loving and loyal people ever.
Robert James Blake
Robert James Blake was born on September 21, 1945, in Los Angeles, California and passed peacefully from this life on January 26, 2023, at his home in Covington, Louisiana, surrounded by his loving attentive wife Joan. Robert spent many joyful months as a child in Varnado, Louisiana with his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. There he lived a young life filled with love and laughter.
Erma L. Daniels Newton Muse
Erma L. Daniels Newton Muse was born on June 26, 1929, in Silver Creek Ms. She united in Holy matrimony to Mr. James Newton and moved to Bogalusa, La. and to this union, nine children were born. Mrs. Erma was a member of the ST. John Temple of Bogalusa, until her health prevented her from attending services. Mrs. Erma was a loving honest person who loved God. Her saying was “God is good all the time.” She would always say treat people the way you wat to be treated. At an early age she accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her Savior. Mrs. Erma departed this life on January 30, 2023, at her home.
Brenda Kay “Nana” Harrison
Brenda Kay “Nana” Harrison, 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 28, 2023. Born to Betty Jean Willis and Leonard Eskle Moore on April 6, 1951, in Monroe, Louisiana. Since 1996, after her husband died, she moved to Kentwood, Louisiana, where she devoted her life to raising her two young sons. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She is preceded in death by her parents, Betty Jean & Leonard Moore, her husband, Richard Houston Harrison, her granddaughter, Eleanor Marie Harrison and brother, Leslie H. Moore. She is survived by her children, Jason Harrison and Josh Harrison (Julie Vanderlick). She was proud of her grandchildren, Tucker Harrison, Flynn Harrison and John Paul Harrison, whom she loved spending time with. She is also survived by her brother, Leonard “Lenny” Moore, Linda Campbell, and Nancy Cason. She is also survived by her longtime companion, Tony Picoula. A memorial service will be held at Tangipahoa Baptist Church, 40 Highway 440, Kentwood, Louisiana, 70444, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. until service at noon, followed by a reception at the church.McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Tracey Phillips Loup
Tracey Phillips Loup was born September 2, 1965, in New Orleans, and passed away January 28, 2023, at her home in Ponchatoula. Tracey is survived by her husband of 29 years, Glenn "Tom" Loup, Sr.; children, Celeste Dean, Amanda Loup Ducote (Seth), Glenn Loup, Jr. (Bradley), and Ryan Loup (Brooke); parents, Don and Carol Vercher; grandchildren, Isla Ducote, Micah Dean, Zane Dean, Maddox Dean, Asher Dean, and Dillon McClendon; and her partner in crime, who was like a sister to her, Dawn Bowers. Tracey was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Ponchatoula and was a supporter of the Seelos Center at St. Mary's Assumption Catholic Church in New Orleans. She enjoyed riding with the Krewe of Cleopatra, fishing, and hanging with her PAC Group. Arrangements are pending.
Crime Stoppers, TPSS host "The Bridge Watcher" suicide awareness play Thursday
Crime Stoppers and the Tangipahoa Parish School System will host The Bridge Watcher, an awareness play about teenage suicide on Thursday, February 2. This is a free performance and will be held at Hammond High Magnet School, 45168 River Road, Hammond, LA, beginning at 6 p.m. All Tangipahoa Parish students...
Carmen Marion Keys Baham
BAHAM, Carmen Marion (Keys), age 96, of Madisonville, Louisiana passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at St. Tammany Parish Hospital. Carmen, or “Meme” as she was lovingly called by her grandchildren, was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and a lifelong member of. St. Anselm Catholic...
Kellee Hennessy Dickerson announces campaign for State Representative District 64
Livingston Parish School Board Member Kellee Hennessy Dickerson announces that she will be a candidate for the Louisiana House of Representatives for District 64. “I view myself as a public servant, having a passion for giving back and trying to make a difference in our community. During my 12 years on the Livingston Parish School Board, I’ve worked tirelessly to improve our educational system for all of us; but most importantly, our precious children,” said Hennessy Dickerson. “I will bring that determination and experience to the Louisiana House of Representatives to create legislation that will improve education state-wide, protect traditional family values, and support new jobs in Louisiana.”
Corey Joe Bennett
Corey, age 46, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. He was a resident of Walker, LA. Corey was a talented carpenter and not only was he highly skilled at his trade, but he loved his work. He enjoyed fishing and spending time outdoors, but his true passion was cars. Corey was a lover of antique cars, fast cars, and just about anything with four wheels and an engine. He could fix and rebuild just about any car he got his hands on. Corey could always be found with a smile on his face and music in the background. He was always the life of the party and lived to make his loved ones happy and proud. Corey adored his children, but the ones that called him Paw Paw had a special place in his heart. He made every moment count and would give the shirt off his back to someone in need. Corey was an incredible man with a heart of gold that will be forever missed.
Billy “Bill” Gene Ready, Sr.
Mr. Billy “Bill” Gene Ready, Sr., a resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the age of 88. Bill was a co-owner of Ready Realty and was also in the service station business for many years, where he serviced cars and was always willing to go the extra mile. He was known lovingly as “Big Hearted Bill Ready”. Bill was also an avid golfer in his spare time. He was also a member of Highland Baptist Church. Bill loved the Lord, his wife, children, and grandchildren - they were the joy of his life.
