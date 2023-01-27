ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Changes To Car Inspections Coming In New York?

One of the more tedious tasks of owning a car in New York may get some changes if a bill passes. In New York, all car owners must get and pass a state vehicle inspection every single year. Otherwise, their car is not sup[posed to be on the road. Some states have long terms and less restrictive inspections, but that's how it is in the Empire State. Many people groan at having to have it done and pay the $21, every year. It's something we've all grown used to though.
Mohegan Named Casino Operator for Soloviev Group’s NYC Casino Bid

Soloviev Group, a pioneer and leader in socially responsible and environmentally sustainable development, announces that Mohegan has joined its bid as the casino partner of Freedom Plaza. This announcement comes as a result of the New York State Gaming Commission’s Request for Applications to develop and operate up to three downstate casinos and strategically leverages the category expertise, values, long-term vision, and culture of Mohegan and Soloviev Group which are well aligned.
-30 Degree ‘Artic Blast’ Coming To Hudson Valley, New York State

New York State residents are being told to prepare for a freezing dangerous arctic blast. Tuesday morning many Hudson Valley residents woke up to some snow. In parts of Orange, Dutchess and Ulster counties, the snow didn't stick to roads, but in other parts of the Hudson Valley, the snow did cause some schools to have delayed openings.
New York State Says “This” About Selling Flavored Vape Items

Do you vape? Then you are probably an aficionado of all the types of vaping liquid and where to buy them. While there have been some reports about vaping and how it is not particularly healthy for users, that will not be debated in this article. If you vape, you vape. But wait one minute, New York State has something that they want you to know about their stance on vaping.
9 Of The Most Expensive Steakhouses In New York State

Valentine's Day is not too far away. If you want to splurge on an amazing meal and you are a meat and potatoes fanatic, you'll definitely enjoy a delicious steak at one of these steakhouses around the state. The list includes some of the most expensive, but high-quality steaks, from restaurants across New York. Be sure to get your reservation in early!
CDC Recommends Mask Wearing In These New York Counties

COVID-19 is still spreading across New York and in five counties across the state, the CDC is recommending that people wear masks while out in public. According to the latest data from the CDC, there are six counties in New York State that are at a "HIGH" level for the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
Celebrate Frozen Yogurt Month 12 Legendary Upstate New York Stands

National Frozen Yogurt Day and Month both fall in the month of February. Huh?. It seems odd to me that in one of the coldest months of the year (at least for those of us living in states where traditional cold and snowy winters happen), we are celebrating anything frozen! Hot chocolate month? Tea month? That would seem to be a little bit more logical to me. But, it's national frozen yogurt month, so why not just embrace it?
Have You Seen These On The New York Thruway?

If you have driven on the New York State Thruway over the last couple of months, you may have seen teepees placed in a field on the west bound side. While they will be taking them down soon, they have stood for a very important reason since November. The history...
