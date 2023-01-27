RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A multi-billion dollar investment from the federal government is set to help improve electric service for several East Texas counties. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced the Department is investing $2.7 billion to help 64 electric cooperatives and utilities expand and modernize the nation’s rural electric grid and increase grid security.

