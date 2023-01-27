Read full article on original website
KLTV
‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden hails plans for big East Coast tunnel fix
BALTIMORE (AP) — Greeted by the cheerful blare of a train horn, President Joe Biden stood Monday before a decrepit rail tunnel that he estimated he’s been through 1,000 times — fearing for decades it might collapse. “For years, people talked about fixing this tunnel,” Biden told...
KLTV
Rusk County Electric Co-op to get portion of $2.7B federal investment for upgrades
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A multi-billion dollar investment from the federal government is set to help improve electric service for several East Texas counties. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced the Department is investing $2.7 billion to help 64 electric cooperatives and utilities expand and modernize the nation’s rural electric grid and increase grid security.
