Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
In East Texas, a town fights to keep an oilfield waste dump from opening near wetlands and water wells
PAXTON — Deep in the Piney Woods of East Texas, a landfill developer wants to build an oil sector dump site some 500 yards from this small town’s wells. In Paxton, water lies just a few feet below ground. Ponds and wetlands dot the boggy forests. The town, population 850, has plenty to drink. But residents fear it could all be at stake with Texas regulators poised to permit plans to permanently bury hundreds of millions of tons of oilfield waste here.
KTRE
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
(CNN) – Celsius energy drinks have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years. Now, the drink company has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about its ingredients. Celsius had promoted its beverages as being free of preservatives, but it turns out the products contain citric acid. The company said the...
KTRE
Afghan soldier seeking US asylum hopes for ‘American dream’
HOUSTON (AP) - After being held in detention in Texas for months during his legal fight to remain in the U.S., Afghan soldier Abdul Wasi Safi is now a free man as he works to secure asylum in America. Wasi Safi fled Afghanistan following the withdrawal of U.S. forces in...
Comments / 0