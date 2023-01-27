Read full article on original website
Jey Uso Breaks Silence After WWE Royal Rumble Main Event
The end of the 2023 Royal Rumble was chaotic, to say the least. The highlights of the main event were more of what happened after than before Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title against Kevin Owens. After the match, Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Sami Zayn Cleans House After Dramatic Bloodline Breakup
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn took to social media Tuesday evening to share a photo of his garbage can and it appears the former "Honorary Uce" threw out some of his memories with The Bloodline. Zayn set out framed photos along with a chair from the 2022 Survivor Series: War Games event, which was where Jey Uso started to trust and be friends with Zayn. It's worth noting that this is the first time that Zayn has posted on Twitter since the 2023 Royal Rumble.
Dax Harwood Believes AEW Star Is 'Randy Orton-Esque Good'
It's been over three months since Shawn Spears last performed inside an AEW ring. FTR's Dax Harwood has now shared some enormous praise for his colleague, just days after the 41-year-old and his wife, Cassie Lee (formerly Peyton Royce in WWE), welcomed their first child into the world. "[He's] an...
Dustin Rhodes Makes Request Of Cody Rhodes
The road to WrestleMania is almost always filled with twists and turns, but one thing seemingly set in stone is that "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be in the main event challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Last night on "WWE Raw," Rhodes addressed the crowd about his path forward aiming to "finish the story" his father, Dusty Rhodes, started long ago. This prompted his brother, AEW's Dustin Rhodes, to jump on Twitter and offer his support. "Finish the story, brother. #CodyRhodes," Dustin wrote.
Dominik Mysterio Wishes Eddie Guerrero Had Won Custody Of Him
Newly prison-hardened Dominik Mysterio, son of Rey Mysterio, saw Eddie Guerrero like an uncle before his sudden passing in November 2005 and had been revealed in a storyline to be Dom's biological father a few months earlier. Dominik has been modeling himself more and more on the late Guerrero. "I...
Brandi Rhodes Opens Up About Decision To Leave Pro Wrestling
Brandi Rhodes' life was changed forever when she gave birth to her first child, Liberty, in June 2021. At the same time, she and her husband Cody were contracted to All Elite Wrestling. Despite sporadically performing in the ring and holding a full-time executive position with Tony Khan's company, Rhodes decided to hang up her wrestling boots and leave the pro wrestling industry altogether in February 2022; Cody also left the promotion at the same time. In a recent interview with Bare Magazine, the 39-year-old opened up about her exit from the business.
Sonya Deville Labels WWE Star 'Pinnacle Of The Women's Division'
Sonya Deville has been hellbent on getting her time in the spotlight recently. Following Charlotte Flair's return to "SmackDown" — and subsequent title win — Deville ensured she'd be the first one in line for a shot at the gold. Over the last month, the two have exchanged...
Chris Jericho Threatens To Beat WWE Royal Rumble Standout's 'Stupid Ass'
Chris Jericho's in-character tweets rarely fail to rile up wrestling fans. On Tuesday, "The Ocho" was at it once again while responding to comments made by two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who recently said on his "Hall of Fame" podcast that it was an honor and privilege to be "jobbed out" to GUNTHER at Saturday's Men's Royal Rumble Match. Booker further stressed that he would "rather be jobbed out by GUNTHER than GUNTHER be jobbed out by me any day of the week" while discussing his brief cameo in WWE's battle royal.
Eric Bischoff Addresses Shutdown Of WCW Live Events
For several years in the '90s, Eric Bischoff was Turner Broadcasting's "golden child." As the Senior Vice President of World Championship Wrestling (WCW), Bischoff guided the promotion to its first profits in 1995 — seven years after being purchased by Ted Turner — and to the top of the wrestling world.
WWE Confirms How Bianca Belair's WrestleMania 39 Opponent Will Be Decided
With Rhea Ripley challenging Charlotte Flair for her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship, who will step up against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, CA? According to WWE's Twitter account, the "WWE Raw" Women's Champion's opponent will be determined via the Elimination Chamber and there are already four women that will compete in the match.
Mick Foley Names Pick For Greatest Pro Wrestling Announcer Ever
Plenty of professional wrestlers past and present, as well as fans, have their own Mount Rushmore of performers. And when it comes to commentators, there's often a fairly strong overlap in terms of which names end up mentioned. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, who debuted all the way back in 1983, certainly knows a thing or two about the announcing talent he's worked with over the years. If you ask him, there's only one answer as to who the greatest wrestling commentator of all time is.
Nikita Koloff Comments On Possibility Of One More Match
Nikita Koloff's journey through pro wrestling was a unique one. He made his pro debut as a pushed heel in a major company, Jim Crockett Promotions, in 1984 despite having barely any training, slowed down his career for a few years around his first wife's 1989 death from Hodgkin lymphoma, and had one last run in WCW from 1991 to 1992 before calling it a career.
WWE Raw Results (01/30) - Rhea Ripley Chooses Her WrestleMania Opponent, We Hear From Cody Rhodes, Elimination Chamber Qualifier Matches
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "WWE Raw" on January 30, 2023, coming to you live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma!. The fallout from "Royal Rumble" kicks off tonight, as the winner of the Men's Royal Rumble Match Cody Rhodes will be kicking off tonight's show. Rhodes made his triumphant return this past Saturday as the final entrant of the match after he was sidelined with a pectoral injury in June. What will he have to say?
The Rock Reveals What He Was Doing During WWE Royal Rumble
Leading up to last Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble, there were rumors going around for months that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would make his return to WWE in a surprise confrontation with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Though fans have praised the actual finale of the show, others were likely questioning why "The Great One" hadn't shown up to kickoff the road to WrestleMania. In a recent Instagram post, The Rock revealed that he was working on other sorts of business when the Rumble was taking place on Saturday night.
Seth Rollins Weighs In On Possible WWE Returns Of FTR And CM Punk, WWE 2K23, Hell In A Cell Match Against Cody Rhodes & More! - Exclusive
The 2023 men's WWE Royal Rumble match was filled with many memorable moments: GUNTHER's record-setting 71-minute tenure in the match, Logan Paul's mid-air collision with Ricochet, and the triumphant return victory of "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes. Not to be overlooked, however, was Rhodes' final opponent before being sidelined for...
Cody Rhodes Invites Tom Brady To WWE WrestleMania
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady called it quits for the second time today, announcing his retirement from the NFL at age 45 and the completion of his 23rd NFL season, which ended in a one-sided first-round playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Among the names shocked by Brady's retirement (his second in two years) was WWE star Cody Rhodes, who spoke about his favorite football player during an interview with WWE's "The Bump."
Backstage News On Brock Lesnar's WWE Elimination Chamber Status
Brock Lesnar made a surprise return at "Raw XXX," going after Bobby Lashley and disrupting his U.S. Title shot against Austin Theory. Lesnar ultimately cost "The All Mighty" in that match, but Lashley would exact revenge during the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match by eliminating "The Beast" after he only spent about 2 ½ minutes in the ring before getting tossed. It's clear that Lesnar and Lashley are on a collision course once again, but is WWE pulling the trigger on that assumed clash before WrestleMania 39?
Top WWE Star Reached Out To Logan Paul After Crown Jewel Injury
Logan Paul has revealed which top WWE star reached out to him after he suffered an injury at Crown Jewel. At that event, Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. After the match, Paul got a call from one of WWE's biggest stars. During an episode of his "ImPAULsive" podcast, Paul revealed who that performer was.
Bam Bam Bigelow And Others Will Reportedly Be Dark Side Of The Ring Subjects
The fourth season of VICE's "Dark Side of the Ring" is in production. The documentary series, which focuses on controversial topics throughout the history of pro wrestling, will see the late Bam Bam Bigelow, Abdullah the Butcher, and the late Mike Awesome be profiled in the new season, according to PWInsider. It's said that Mick Foley, Jim Cornette, Terry Funk, and "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan have all been interviewed for upcoming episodes.
