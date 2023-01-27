Read full article on original website
Related
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
Wichita Eagle
Jim Cramer Gushes Over Pharmaceutical Stock’s Chart: ‘About The Greatest You’ve Ever Seen’
CNBC host and contributor Jim Cramer did not hold back his feelings about drugmaker Novo Nordisk (NVO) - Get Free Report during a Feb. 1 segment on the business channel's "The Mad Dash" program. "There's no real reason to check other than the fact that the chart is about the...
Wichita Eagle
Rivian Has More Bad News as It Cuts Costs
Rivian (RIVN) - Get Free Report can not catch a break. The electric vehicle manufacturer is letting go of 6% of its workforce to cut back on costs as the company failed to meet production goals. Preserving cash has become a priority for the EV company who has faced a...
Wichita Eagle
Amazon, Whole Foods Just Made Grocery Shopping a Lot Easier
Thomas Jefferson once said "walking is the best possible exercise" and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report is giving some of its Whole Foods customers a head start. Instead of hanging around for what feels like forever in store checkout lines, Amazon's "Just Walk Out" technology allows people to shop and go -- right out the door.
Wichita Eagle
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $2.46 to $76.41 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for April delivery fell $2.62 to $82.84 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 12 cents to $2.45 a gallon. March heating oil fell 19 cents $2.95 a gallon. March natural gas fell 21 cents to $2.47 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Wichita Eagle
Everything You Need To Know About the Galaxy S23 and S23+
Alongside the ultra-premium Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung is also ushering in the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+. Of course, the successors to the S22 and S22+ but now more uniform as one whole family. As far as changes go, this isn’t a redesign year or some wild new spec, but...
Comments / 0