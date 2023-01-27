ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ChatGPT Enters a New Sector Totally Unrelated to Tech

Privacy and seclusion while still "a short walk from" top local schools and stores. A "move-in ready" layout and an interior that gives potential owners the chance to "craft a new story" in an "up-and-coming" neighborhood. Given their formulaic nature and difficulty to describe features common to many houses in...
Rivian Has More Bad News as It Cuts Costs

Rivian (RIVN) - Get Free Report can not catch a break. The electric vehicle manufacturer is letting go of 6% of its workforce to cut back on costs as the company failed to meet production goals. Preserving cash has become a priority for the EV company who has faced a...
Everything You Need To Know About the Galaxy S23 and S23+

Alongside the ultra-premium Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung is also ushering in the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+. Of course, the successors to the S22 and S22+ but now more uniform as one whole family. As far as changes go, this isn’t a redesign year or some wild new spec, but...

