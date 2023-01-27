ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Rivian Has More Bad News as It Cuts Costs

Rivian (RIVN) - Get Free Report can not catch a break. The electric vehicle manufacturer is letting go of 6% of its workforce to cut back on costs as the company failed to meet production goals. Preserving cash has become a priority for the EV company who has faced a...
ILLINOIS STATE
Wichita Eagle

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $2.46 to $76.41 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for April delivery fell $2.62 to $82.84 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 12 cents to $2.45 a gallon. March heating oil fell 19 cents $2.95 a gallon. March natural gas fell 21 cents to $2.47 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy