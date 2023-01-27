In January, Airbnb released a list of the most wish-listed new global listings of 2023. Each of the 13 listings achieved the "most wish-listed" status after being listed for just 10 weeks and may have had some help from several new ways the site can categorize listings — like trending" and "top of the world." Airbnb introduced that new feature in November 2022.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO