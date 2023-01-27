Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
Kentucky Science Center offering science camps for students this summer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Once school’s out for summer, the Kentucky Science Center will offer students a fun way to stay educated. School’s Out Science Camp will run for 10 weeks, beginning the week of May 29 and ending the week of July 31, according to the science center.
Wave 3
UofL Health lifting universal masking requirement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health is lifting its universal masking requirement next week. Leaders with UofL Health decided to lift the requirement on Feb. 6, according to a release. Masks will not have to be worn by team members, patients and visitors. “We will not discourage anyone from wearing...
Wave 3
Louisville, other Ky. communities receiving federal transportation safety funding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville and additional Kentucky communities will be getting a total of $24.7 million in federal funding after a major transportation safety announcement. The funding comes from the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program to help improve roads at the local level throughout...
Wave 3
‘I could not be more excited’: New UofL president begins tenure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville’s 19th president, Dr. Kim Schatzel, officially began her first day on Wednesday. Schatzel was introduced as the university’s president back in Nov. 2022, previously serving as president of Towson University in Maryland. She succeeded Dr. Lori Gonzalez, the university’s interim...
Wave 3
JCPS to change school start times for students, address bus delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Every day, Jefferson County Public School bus 70,000 students to school, while the district is short at least 75 bus drivers. The bus delay dashboard list shows at least 23 buses are delayed this week, and district officials expect that number to climb due to unexpected bus delays.
Wave 3
Kentucky Derby Festival seeking Derby Burger champions for 2023 competition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - The Kentucky Derby Festival is seeking local chefs to create this year’s Derby Burger. The Derby Burger Challenge has begun, according to KDF and the Kentucky Beef Council. Beef burger recipes can now be submitted through March 3. During the competition, eight finalists...
Wave 3
Beyoncé performing in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Beyoncé will be making a stop in Louisville for her 2023 Renaissance World Tour. She will be performing at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium on July 17. Ticketing begins Feb. 6 with early presale access to Beyoncé’s BeyHive fan club. Live Nation said...
Wave 3
Louisville janitor accused of recording men in airport bathroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted a Louisville man on voyeurism charges Tuesday after he was accused of recording men in the bathroom stalls of the Louisville airport. In December, officers received a report that stated a janitor was recording a naked customer with a cell...
Wave 3
Bed Bath & Beyond closing Louisville store as company near bankruptcy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of Louisville’s remaining Bed Bath & Beyond locations will be closing its doors. The company confirmed the store located at 4350 Summit Plaza Drive is set to close this year. No official closing date has been set. Bed Bath and Beyond announced 87 closings...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! 2/1
JCPS to change school start times for students, address bus delays. Latest on the watch for icy spots as side roads/sidewalks will remain icy with temperatures remaining below freezing for the next day or two. Louisville Metro keeping eye on icy conditions. Updated: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:58 AM EST.
Wave 3
UofL, L&N Federal Credit Union reach deal on Cardinal Stadium naming rights
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville football team’s home stadium has a new sponsor and a new name as of Monday afternoon. Cardinal Stadium’s official naming rights will go to L&N Federal Credit Union, with the official title of the stadium to become L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is an airport being built in one of Kentucky’s smallest towns?
SPARTA, Ky. (WAVE) - Construction continues on an airport in Sparta, Kentucky, one of the commonwealth’s least populous municipalities. The airport, to be called Gallatin County Airport, was approved several years ago and has received recent rounds of funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. The site is less than...
Wave 3
Downtown Louisville moving from recovery to growth mode
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Downtown Louisville is transitioning from a business bust to a business boom. Last week the Louisville Downtown Partnership announced the area is officially going from “recovery” to “growth” mode and the numbers are there to prove this is the case. Some business...
Wave 3
Student taken into custody after gun found at Moore High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a gun was found on campus at Moore High School on Wednesday morning. The incident was confirmed in a letter to Moore High School families from Principal Traci Morris-Hunt. On Wednesday morning, a bullet was found on the floor of one...
Wave 3
Medicine | We Should Talk About It
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Maira and Dr. Stephen Taylor ask the question is medicine the right thing for you in treading your mental health?. Download the latest episodes on your favorite podcast services.
Wave 3
Mental Health 2 | We Should Talk About It
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Maira Ansari and Dr. Stephen Taylor ask the question: “Should we talk about our mental health?”. Download the latest episodes on your favorite podcast services.
Wave 3
TARC honors Black, African American leaders by saving a seat during Black History Month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Transit Authority of River City said it would be saving a seat to honor Louisville-area Black and African American leaders during Black History Month. The seats on each bus will highlight both national and local historical figures and celebrate their role they played in American...
Wave 3
Lottery open for tickets to Yo-Yo Ma, Louisville Orchestra concert in Mammoth Cave
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A lottery drawing has opened up for Louisville Orchestra’s performance inside Mammoth Cave with famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma. The performance is scheduled to take place on April 29 inside Mammoth Cave’s Rafinesque Hall, according to the National Park Service. Louisville Orchestra’s music director, Teddy...
Wave 3
Thunder at Slugger returns for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - Looking for a full day of fun for Thunder over Louisville? Louisville Slugger Field is bringing back a Thunder tradition. The Louisville Bats announced tickets are on sale for Thunder at Slugger, happening on April 22. Gates open at 2:05 p.m. for the Louisville...
Wave 3
Derby Week tickets at Churchill Downs go on sale Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For those heading to Churchill Downs on Derby Week or for the upcoming Spring Meet, tickets are set to go on sale soon. Churchill Downs announced tickets will go on sale Thursday at noon, according to a release. Kentucky Derby Week starts on April 29 and...
Comments / 0