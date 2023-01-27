ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

UofL Health lifting universal masking requirement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health is lifting its universal masking requirement next week. Leaders with UofL Health decided to lift the requirement on Feb. 6, according to a release. Masks will not have to be worn by team members, patients and visitors. “We will not discourage anyone from wearing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

‘I could not be more excited’: New UofL president begins tenure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville’s 19th president, Dr. Kim Schatzel, officially began her first day on Wednesday. Schatzel was introduced as the university’s president back in Nov. 2022, previously serving as president of Towson University in Maryland. She succeeded Dr. Lori Gonzalez, the university’s interim...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS to change school start times for students, address bus delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Every day, Jefferson County Public School bus 70,000 students to school, while the district is short at least 75 bus drivers. The bus delay dashboard list shows at least 23 buses are delayed this week, and district officials expect that number to climb due to unexpected bus delays.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Beyoncé performing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Beyoncé will be making a stop in Louisville for her 2023 Renaissance World Tour. She will be performing at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium on July 17. Ticketing begins Feb. 6 with early presale access to Beyoncé’s BeyHive fan club. Live Nation said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville janitor accused of recording men in airport bathroom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted a Louisville man on voyeurism charges Tuesday after he was accused of recording men in the bathroom stalls of the Louisville airport. In December, officers received a report that stated a janitor was recording a naked customer with a cell...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! 2/1

JCPS to change school start times for students, address bus delays. Latest on the watch for icy spots as side roads/sidewalks will remain icy with temperatures remaining below freezing for the next day or two. Louisville Metro keeping eye on icy conditions. Updated: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:58 AM EST.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is an airport being built in one of Kentucky’s smallest towns?

SPARTA, Ky. (WAVE) - Construction continues on an airport in Sparta, Kentucky, one of the commonwealth’s least populous municipalities. The airport, to be called Gallatin County Airport, was approved several years ago and has received recent rounds of funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. The site is less than...
SPARTA, KY
Wave 3

Downtown Louisville moving from recovery to growth mode

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Downtown Louisville is transitioning from a business bust to a business boom. Last week the Louisville Downtown Partnership announced the area is officially going from “recovery” to “growth” mode and the numbers are there to prove this is the case. Some business...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Medicine | We Should Talk About It

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Maira and Dr. Stephen Taylor ask the question is medicine the right thing for you in treading your mental health?. Download the latest episodes on your favorite podcast services.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Mental Health 2 | We Should Talk About It

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Maira Ansari and Dr. Stephen Taylor ask the question: “Should we talk about our mental health?”. Download the latest episodes on your favorite podcast services.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Thunder at Slugger returns for 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - Looking for a full day of fun for Thunder over Louisville? Louisville Slugger Field is bringing back a Thunder tradition. The Louisville Bats announced tickets are on sale for Thunder at Slugger, happening on April 22. Gates open at 2:05 p.m. for the Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Derby Week tickets at Churchill Downs go on sale Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For those heading to Churchill Downs on Derby Week or for the upcoming Spring Meet, tickets are set to go on sale soon. Churchill Downs announced tickets will go on sale Thursday at noon, according to a release. Kentucky Derby Week starts on April 29 and...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy