Read full article on original website
Related
Marc Savard’s Injury Could Be Biggest ‘What If’ In Bruins History
Marc Savard’s NHL career was cut short due to lingering effects from concussions — most notably from a dirty hit by Matt Cooke during a Pittsburgh Penguins-Boston Bruins game in March of 2010. Savard missed the remainder of the regular season but returned for the second round of...
Buy or Sell: Minnesota Wild to Record 100 Points
The Minnesota Wild have put together a consistent first half of the season, leaving many wondering if there’s value in their futures odds. There were questions entering the season about whether or not the Wild were a threat in the Western Conference. They’ve largely passed those tests, putting together excellent results in the standings.
Do Bruins, Maple Leafs Trash Talk? Brad Marchand Gives Hilarious Answer
It’s an Original Six matchup at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night and a battle of the top two teams in the Atlantic Division. The Bruins ride into the contest on a three-game losing streak, but Boston is not letting it keep it down when they face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Relive Patrice Bergeron’s 79th Career Game-Winning Goal
The Boston Bruins kicked off the week with an electric win in Canada over the Montreal Canadiens. Patrice Bergeron potted the game-winning goal Tuesday night in the third period, with an assist from Brad Marchand. It was the Captain’s 79th career game-winner, which places him second for game-winning goals in...
Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Maple Leafs To Win Signed David Pastrnak Jersey
The Bruins will hope to snap a three-game losing streak Wednesday night when they head to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs, and one fan can compete to win a special prize. Viewers who watch NESN’s broadcast of Bruins-Maple Leafs can play for the opportunity to win a signed David Pastrnak jersey by playing NESN Games’ “Predict the Game.” Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.
Veteran NBA Guard Signs Deal With Celtics’ G League Affiliate
Tony Snell soon will start the process of trying to rejuvenate his NBA career in the G League. The Maine Celtics, the G League affiliate of the reigning Eastern Conference champions, acquired Snell through the Available Player Pool, the team announced Tuesday. Snell will take the roster spot in Maine left vacant by UMass product Trey Davis, who will move forward with his professional basketball career abroad.
Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk On Pace To Return After All-Star Break
It won’t be much longer until Jake DeBrusk returns to the Bruins. The forward suffered two injuries — one to his hand and one to his lower body — in Boston’s Winter Classic win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 2. DeBrusk was seen in a walking boot but didn’t need crutches after the game.
Buy or Sell: Colorado Avalanche to Win Central Division
The defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche didn’t have the first half many expected, but is there still value in them winning the Central?. Injuries have been a significant concern for the Avs this season. The teams’ captain, Gabriel Landeskog, has yet to play a game but is expected back for their stretch run. The addition of Landeskog can potentially be a massive boost for Colorado, considering his impact over the years.
Wizards-Pistons Game Postponed Wednesday
According to Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press, Wednesday’s contest between the Pistons and Washington Wizards has been postponed due to weather-related flight issues. Sankofa writes, “The Pistons are stuck in Dallas due to ongoing flight issues following Monday’s road game against the Mavericks, a 111-105 defeat...
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres Betting Preview
The Buffalo Sabres host the Carolina Hurricanes in one of the final matchups before the All-Star break. The Canes are coming off a monumental comeback victory over the Los Angeles Kings last night. But at 5-0-2, the Sabres have been among the best teams in the NHL over the past couple of weeks. Buffalo is a live home dog on Wednesday night.Hurricanes @ Sabres Game Information.
Bruins Not Dwelling On Losing Streak Ahead Of All-Star Break
The Bruins are in the midst of their first losing streak all season, but it’s not something they’re dwelling on. Boston has lost its last three games going into Wednesday’s matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Prior to this, the Bruins had not lost two games in a row.
Buy or Sell: Winnipeg Jets to Win the Central Division
It’s been an excellent bounce-back season for the Winnipeg Jets as they fight for the Central Division crown. After hiring veteran head coach Rick Bowness in the offseason, the Jets have been playing an entirely different brand of hockey, helping them transition into a top team in the Western Conference. Heading into the All-Star break, the Jets are one point behind the Dallas Stars in the Central Division with 65 points.
NHL Best Bets: Senators vs. Canadiens Game Picks
Two Atlantic Division Canadian rivals will collide this evening, with the Montreal Canadiens playing host to the Ottawa Senators. Ottawa Senators (-196) vs. Montreal Canadiens (+162) Total: 6.5 (O +100, U -122) It hasn’t been an encouraging season for the Ottawa Senators or Montreal Canadiens, but these matchups typically bring...
NHL Best Bets: Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Picks
Two Metropolitan Division clubs will collide tonight, with the Columbus Blue Jackets playing host to the Washington Capitals. Washington Capitals (-215) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (+176) Total: 6.5 (O -108, U -114) There’s a large discrepancy between the Capitals and Blue Jackets in the standings, and that’s evident in their...
VA Hero Of The Week: Matt Grzelcyk To Be Inducted Into Beanpot Hall Of Fame
Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk will be inducted into the Beanpot Tournament Hall of Fame during Monday’s media event at the TD Garden. The former Boston University captain played in the Beanpot three times in his four seasons with the Terriers where he scored two goals in the 2015 title game including the overtime game winner on his way to being named the tournament MVP.
Buy or Sell: Lightning Make Fourth Straight Stanley Cup Finals
The Tampa Bay Lightning are a modern-day dynasty, but is this the year their success ends?. Tampa Bay has made an appearance in three straight Stanley Cup Finals and will be looking to avenge last year’s losing effort against the Colorado Avalanche. There are still many things to like about this team, and they know how to win when the games begin to matter, but you have to wonder when they will eventually run out of gas.
Titans Player Makes Aggressive Pitch To NFL After Tom Brady Retires
With Tom Brady now officially retired, it’s a virtual certainty that the Patriots will retire his No. 12. Zero players have worn it since Brady left New England three years ago. But what about the NFL as a whole retiring Brady’s number? Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan made...
Celtics Rumors: Could Boston Target Kelly Olynyk Return?
With the clocking ticking for Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, two options remain on the table: One, Stevens rides out the remainder of the year with the current shape of the roster, or two, Boston makes a swap ahead of the All-Star break.
NHL Rumors: Where Bruins Could Make Move At Trade Deadline
It’s hard to believe the Bruins will shake things up at the NHL trade deadline amid a potentially historic season. That’s not to say they couldn’t make slight upgrades or at least add some valuable depth. The March 3 deadline is a little more than a month...
Bruins’ Jakub Lauko Pleased With Timing Of Latest Call Up
The Boston Bruins certainly aren’t panicking through their first losing streak of the season, but they have made some changes amid the three-game skid. Boston announced Tuesday that it recalled forwards Jakub Lauko and Vinni Lettieri from AHL-affiliate Providence. While the two were expected to compete for a spot in the Bruins’ bottom six, Lettieri suffered a lower-body injury in practice and will not be available for the B’s matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
NESN
Boston, MA
29K+
Followers
53K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0