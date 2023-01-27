ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Senator Whitehouse Introduces Bill to Provide Historic, Permanent Investment in Home Care for Seniors and People with Disabilities

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wVWc5_0kTbRhih00

U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) on Thursday joined colleagues U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-MI-6) to introduce legislation to expand access to home and community-based services for older adults, people with disabilities, and injured workers, while increasing pay and improving benefits for the caregivers who provide life-sustaining care.

“The Better Care Better Jobs Act will help ensure that our health care workforce is adequately paid and receives the support to in turn provide the highest quality care,” said Whitehouse. “Investing in Rhode Island’s caregiver workforce will pay dividends for health care and the economy over the long term.”

The Better Care Better Jobs Act would enhance Medicaid funding for home care, helping many of the over 650,000 people on waiting lists nationally finally receive care in the setting of their choice, allowing them to stay active in their communities, and live independently. This legislation would also strengthen the caregiving workforce, improve quality of life for families, and boost the economy by creating good-paying jobs to make it possible for families and workers alike to thrive economically.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the urgent need to ensure that all Americans have the option to receive quality, long-term care in the setting that meets their needs and preferences, and the vast majority of Americans prefer to receive such care and support at home. While all states provide coverage for some home care services, there are significant variations and gaps in coverage due to varying eligibility and benefits standards. The home care workforce—a majority of whom are women and people of color—earn a median wage of $13 per hour with few or no benefits while providing life-sustaining care. Roughly 18 percent of these workers live in poverty. This results in exceptionally high annual turnover rates, estimated to be above 60 percent.

The Better Care Better Jobs Act would increase payment rates to promote recruitment and retention of direct care workers, increase wages, and develop and update training opportunities. The legislation would provide support to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to conduct oversight and encourage innovation to benefit direct care workers and care recipients.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 0

Related
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee Continues #RIReady Budget Tour by Highlighting Proposed Investments in Pre-K

Governor Dan McKee on Thursday morning continued his #RIReady Budget Tour at The Children’s Workshop, an early education child care facility in Central Falls, where he outlined the proposed investments in Pre-K in his FY24 budget. He also discussed how Rhode Island Pre-K builds on the strength of the existing early learning landscape, while supporting small businesses and minimizing transitions for children and families.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Newport Buzz

Reed Joins Hasbro Children’s Hospital & American Cancer Society to Celebrate Childhood Cancer STAR Reauthorization Act Being Signed Into Law

Each year, about 15,000 children in the United States are diagnosed with cancer. It can be a life-altering experience for children and families. Hasbro Children’s Hospital treats between 60 and 70 children annually who are newly diagnosed with cancer. And thanks to doctors, hospital staff, and researchers, there have been significant improvements in cancer treatment and pediatric cancer outcomes over the last decade.
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy