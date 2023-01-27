Read full article on original website
Paula Walker
Paula Walker, age 56, of Park City, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023 in Glasgow. The Barren County native was born on March 13, 1966 to Paul Houchens, Sr. and Jean Pritchard Houchens. She was married to the late Keith Walker. Paula was a former press operator for R.R....
Linda Jo Davis
Linda Jo Davis, 74, of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday at her residence. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired employee of Donnelly’s, former employee of Canteen Vending and Kentucky State Bank and a member of Dover Missionary Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late John Ralph Jones and Flossie Marie Rippy Jones Garrison.
Charles E. “Pop-Eye” Sams
Charles E. “Pop-Eye” Sams, age 79, of Cave City, KY, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 at his home. He was a former of employee of T.J. Samson Hospital. He was a farmer, worked for Square Deal Lumber Company in Cave City delivering concrete and lumber supplies and he loved his wood stove. He also enjoyed watching UK Basketball.
George Dwight Farlee
George Dwight Farlee, age 62, of the Lone Star Ridge Community, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 at T J Samson Hospital. Born March 22, 1960 in Burkesville, KY. He was a son of the late Arnold George and Margaret Stilts Farlee. He had worked at Tuckasee Mulch and Thoroughbred...
Layla Fay Ladd
Layla Fay Ladd, 14, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. She was born August 30, 2008 in Glasgow, Kentucky to Gregory D. Ladd and Amanda C. Quigley Ladd. Layla attended Glasgow High School where she was in the Art Club. She loved drawing, playing video games, and makeup. Layla also loved animals, especially her parrot, Echo and her dog, Ginger; they were two of her closest friends. She will be loved always and missed by all that knew her.
Madeline Workman Dearnell
Madeline Workman Dearnell, age 95, of Horse Cave, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2023, at her home, after a short illness. She was born in Logan County, West Virginia on January 25, 1928, a daughter of the late Pearl Dempsey and Robert Workman. She grew up in a coal mining and farming community with her four brothers, and three sisters.
Samuel Ralph Basile
Samuel Ralph Basile, Jr., 65, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. He was a son of the late Sabation Sam Basile, Sr. and Mary Lapari Basile. He was a member of Saint Helen’s Catholic Church. He is survived by...
Donna Kay Patterson
Donna Kay Patterson of Greensburg, Kentucky, daughter of the late Austin Franklin and Christal Katie Neagle Franklin, was born on Friday, March 9, 1956 in Green County, Kentucky and departed this life on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at her home. She was 66 years, 10 months, and 20 days of age.
David M. “Matt” Patterson
David M. “Matt” Patterson, age 47, of Magnolia, KY, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at his home. He was a self employed HVAC technician. He loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and smoking meat. He was the son of the late Leslie Vertress and the late Margie Vandiver...
William “Bill” Vien
William “Bill” Vien, 59, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at his residence. A native of Pittsfield, New Hampshire, he was the son of the late Alfred “Joe” Vien and Constance “Connie” Vien. Bill was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing,...
Sherrell Nathaniel Milby
Sherrell Nathaniel Milby of Greensburg, Kentucky, son of Elizabeth Ann Lobb Milby of Campbellsville (formerly of Summersville) and the late Thurman Milby was born on Tuesday, September 2, 1958 in Hardin County, Kentucky and departed this life on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Baptist Health Hardin. He was 64 years, 4 months, and 24 days of age.
Sally Kay Copass
Sally Kay Copass, 80, Glasgow, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at her residence. A native of Chicago, she was the daughter of the late George and Gertrude Nelson Brandherm. Sally was liked by everyone who knew her. She loved puzzles and was a collector of coffee mugs, having more...
Debbie Webb
Debbie Webb, 63, of Scottsville, KY passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at her residence. The Union City, TN native was a homemaker, former employee of Kohl’s, member of Trace Creek Baptist Church in Mayfield, KY where she was a former Sunday school teacher and attended Victory Hill Ministries. She was a daughter of the late Thurman Troy Webb and Edna Louise Kelley Nanney.
Glasgow Ind. Schools releases statement following death of student
GLASGOW — A student at Glasgow High School has died, according to a statement issued by Glasgow Independent Schools on Monday. The student, who was not identified in the post, died Friday, Jan. 27. A recent obituary issued by AF Crow and Son Funeral Home detailed the death of Layla F. Ladd, 14, of Glasgow, which said she was a student at Glasgow High School. She died at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.
Mildred Jean Dillingham Sparks (Updated)
Mildred Jean Dillingham Sparks, 92, of Edmonton, KY passed away peacefully at her residence with her family by her side. She was born on June 25, 1930, in the Egypt Community of Adair County, which at that time was known as the Absher Community to the late Robert O. and Flora Morris Dillingham. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years William Penick “Billy” Sparks.
Glasgow High’s Starr signs to play with University of the Cumberlands
GLASGOW — Glasgow High football player Chase Starr signed a letter of intent Friday to play with the University of the Cumberlands. Starr has played football for four years. During that time, he was named to the 2021 SKY Conference Second Team Defense, and the 2022 SKY Conference First Team Defense. He was also a part of the 2020 and 2021 District Championship teams and was named to the 2021 Regional Championship team.
Kentucky and Louisville officials react to release of Tyre Nichols video
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Memphis police on Friday released video showing five police officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop earlier this month. Those officers have been fired and are now facing murder charges. Thousands gathered Friday night across the country to reflect and call for change after Nichols...
Reactions around Kentucky after release of Tyre Nichols video
Kentucky — The city of Memphis released footage of Tyre Nichols' arrest Friday evening. The video footage is incredibly disturbing and contains strong language, viewer discretion is advised. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died three days after a confrontation with Memphis police officers. The five officers, who are all...
Reptile and exotics show comes to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Reptile and Exotics Show took place at Sloan Convention Center on Saturday afternoon, bringing reptiles native to countries all around the world, to south central Kentucky. Although all the animals were available for purchase, this family-friendly event encouraged everyone to encounter the...
Obituary: David Eric Martin
David Eric Martin, 74, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 4:34 p.m. at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. He was born in Indianapolis on September 8, 1948, to Leonard E. Martin and Wanda Arlene (Means) Martin. Mr. Martin was a graduate of Bedford High School Class of 1966, he loved IU Football and Basketball, he loved old movies, he attended the Restoration Christian Church, he worked at Ralph Rogers for 20 years, and retired as branch manager of the BMV Bloomington branch.
