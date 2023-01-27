Read full article on original website
Mills, Kyle Adam
Kyle “Adam” Mills’ Soul was Set Free on Wednesday January 25, 2023 at 22 Years Old. He was Born in Christiansburg, VA on June 02, 2000. He was Known for His Care Free Spirit. He Could Never Commit to Anything lol!! He was Happy Jumping from Place to Place and Never Worrying about the Future. He was Always Full of Jokes, High Energy and a Contagious Smile. He Wore His heart on His Sleeve, Loved Deeply and Forgave Easily.
Jones, Carl David
Carl David Jones, 83, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away peacefully and entered his heavenly home, on January 28, 2023. Carl was born on August 13, 1939, to the late James and Gladys Jones. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Deloris “Darlene” Jones. Carl...
Ayers, Mason McKinley
Mason McKinley Ayers, 84, of Narrows, VA., was born October 4, 1938, in Bluefield, WV to Robert Mason Ayers and Daisy Marie Brooks Ayers. He passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his home with his family by his side after a short battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Ginger Reed, brother, Bobby Ayers and great granddaughter, Delaney Faithe Crowder Bishopriggs, who was the light of his life.
Weddle, Luther Roosevelt
Luther Roosevelt Weddle, 87, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, at his home in Fairlawn. He was retired from Volvo Trucks and a member of Fairlawn Presbyterian Church. He served his country in the U. S. Navy. Luther was preceded in death on January 9, 2022, by his wife of...
Noonkester, Michael Gibson
We are sad to announce that on Saturday, January 28, 2023, Michael Gibson Noonkester, loving husband, brother, father of four, and grandfather of four & a half, passed away at the age of 51. Mike was preceded in death by his father, David Noonkester; mother, Sandra; older sister, Beth. He...
Hansbrough, Jeanette Hodges
Jeanette Hodges Hansbrough, formerly of Floyd, passed away January 20, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. She was 80 years old. She passed away in her home in Riverview, Florida surrounded by her family. It would be wrong to say Jeanette lost her battle because she never stopped fighting....
Colbird, Rebecca Lynn
Rebecca Lynn Colbird, 37 of Pulaski, suddenly passed away on Jan 16, 2023. She was born in Radford on February 13, 1984. Rebecca was preceded in death by her mother, Minnie Darlene Jones, and her father Eugene Weeks. She is survived by her children, Elijah Stephen Kolbyrn Parker (Rachel) of...
Radford photo club winners
Deborah Ring of Radford won the Radford Photo Club’s January challenge, “Food,” with a photo of the birthday cake she prepared for her horse, Awesome Gal. Linda Waggaman of Radford won the open theme category with a photo of her grandchildren in an apparently out of control Barbie car. “Thanksgiving was a time for the cousins to all get together,” writes Waggaman. Maddie was willing to share her Barbie car, but Coen, the driver, didn’t seem too happy with his driving. No collision, just ended in a rolling stop.”
Conroy, Sr., John Daniel
John Daniel Conroy, Sr., 86 of Pilot, entered his Heavenly Home on Friday, January 27, 2023. He is preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Rossignol Conroy; parents, Kenneth & Ethel Conroy; daughter-in-law, Mary Conroy; and brother, Robert Conroy. He is survived by his children & their spouses, John &...
4-H Dog Projects Educational Clinic
4-H is hosting a day of learning about 4-H dog project opportunities including clubs, competitive events, shows, and more. The clinic is scheduled for Saturday, March 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will have sessions on topics like general dog care, obedience, agility and rally training, scent work, canine good citizens, showmanship, canine research, service dogs, and more! Participants will take four workshop sessions and will learn about dog project opportunities, events, and activities. For more information, visit the Montgomery County Extension website at https://montgomery.ext.vt.edu/. The flyer and registration information is posted there. Space is limited to 60 youth, so be sure to register early if interested in the program.
NRCC offering free health screenings
New River Community College practical nursing students will hold a Love Your Health event on Wednesday, February 15 and Friday, February 17. Love Your Health is an event where anyone can stop by several free health stations run by NRCC practical nursing students for health information, educational games for kids, vitals checks, and Covid-19 vaccine administration. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Uptown Christiansburg Mall, near NRCC’s location.
Sculpture Exhibit coming in February
Blacksburg Museum and Cultural Foundation (BM&CF) announces Michel Sicardi: Finding Paradise in the Woods on exhibit from February 10 – March 11, 2023, in the Alexander Black House main galleries, 204 Draper Road SW, Blacksburg, VA, blacksburgmuseum.org, 540-443-1600. Admission is free, hours are Tuesday – Saturday, 10–4. Michel Sicardi:...
