4-H is hosting a day of learning about 4-H dog project opportunities including clubs, competitive events, shows, and more. The clinic is scheduled for Saturday, March 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will have sessions on topics like general dog care, obedience, agility and rally training, scent work, canine good citizens, showmanship, canine research, service dogs, and more! Participants will take four workshop sessions and will learn about dog project opportunities, events, and activities. For more information, visit the Montgomery County Extension website at https://montgomery.ext.vt.edu/. The flyer and registration information is posted there. Space is limited to 60 youth, so be sure to register early if interested in the program.

