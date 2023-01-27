According to the league’s injury report, Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (illness) is questionable for Monday night’s matchup with the San Antonio Spurs. Gafford popped up with a non-COVID illness on Monday afternoon, which isn’t typically a good sign for a player’s chances to play. He is fresh off a season-high outing where he poured in 21 points and snatched 12 rebounds against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. Keep an eye on his designation as we get closer to tip-off, as the Wizards look to make it six straight wins against San Antonio.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO