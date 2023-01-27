Read full article on original website
Marc Savard’s Injury Could Be Biggest ‘What If’ In Bruins History
Marc Savard’s NHL career was cut short due to lingering effects from concussions — most notably from a dirty hit by Matt Cooke during a Pittsburgh Penguins-Boston Bruins game in March of 2010. Savard missed the remainder of the regular season but returned for the second round of...
Buy or Sell: Minnesota Wild to Record 100 Points
The Minnesota Wild have put together a consistent first half of the season, leaving many wondering if there’s value in their futures odds. There were questions entering the season about whether or not the Wild were a threat in the Western Conference. They’ve largely passed those tests, putting together excellent results in the standings.
Relive Patrice Bergeron’s 79th Career Game-Winning Goal
The Boston Bruins kicked off the week with an electric win in Canada over the Montreal Canadiens. Patrice Bergeron potted the game-winning goal Tuesday night in the third period, with an assist from Brad Marchand. It was the Captain’s 79th career game-winner, which places him second for game-winning goals in...
Do Bruins, Maple Leafs Trash Talk? Brad Marchand Gives Hilarious Answer
It’s an Original Six matchup at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night and a battle of the top two teams in the Atlantic Division. The Bruins ride into the contest on a three-game losing streak, but Boston is not letting it keep it down when they face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Maple Leafs To Win Signed David Pastrnak Jersey
The Bruins will hope to snap a three-game losing streak Wednesday night when they head to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs, and one fan can compete to win a special prize. Viewers who watch NESN’s broadcast of Bruins-Maple Leafs can play for the opportunity to win a signed David Pastrnak jersey by playing NESN Games’ “Predict the Game.” Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.
Drake Loses Fortune On 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Matchup
The Philadelphia Eagles might have beaten the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC title, but we’re all winners for the impact the outcome had on Drake. For some odd reason, the Canadian rapper decided to bet $850,000 on the 49ers to take home a victory Sunday. With injuries to both active quarterbacks, San Francisco essentially conceded the game midway through the third quarter, dealing a major financial blow to the four-time Grammy winner.
Veteran NBA Guard Signs Deal With Celtics’ G League Affiliate
Tony Snell soon will start the process of trying to rejuvenate his NBA career in the G League. The Maine Celtics, the G League affiliate of the reigning Eastern Conference champions, acquired Snell through the Available Player Pool, the team announced Tuesday. Snell will take the roster spot in Maine left vacant by UMass product Trey Davis, who will move forward with his professional basketball career abroad.
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres Betting Preview
The Buffalo Sabres host the Carolina Hurricanes in one of the final matchups before the All-Star break. The Canes are coming off a monumental comeback victory over the Los Angeles Kings last night. But at 5-0-2, the Sabres have been among the best teams in the NHL over the past couple of weeks. Buffalo is a live home dog on Wednesday night.Hurricanes @ Sabres Game Information.
Bruins Not Dwelling On Losing Streak Ahead Of All-Star Break
The Bruins are in the midst of their first losing streak all season, but it’s not something they’re dwelling on. Boston has lost its last three games going into Wednesday’s matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Prior to this, the Bruins had not lost two games in a row.
Heat SF Jimmy Butler (Quad) Expected to Play Tuesday
According to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is expected to be available for Tuesday’s contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Listed as questionable with a right quad contusion, Butler appears closer to probable as the Heat look to rebound from Sunday’s 122-117 loss...
NHL Best Bets: Senators vs. Canadiens Game Picks
Two Atlantic Division Canadian rivals will collide this evening, with the Montreal Canadiens playing host to the Ottawa Senators. Ottawa Senators (-196) vs. Montreal Canadiens (+162) Total: 6.5 (O +100, U -122) It hasn’t been an encouraging season for the Ottawa Senators or Montreal Canadiens, but these matchups typically bring...
Wizards-Pistons Game Postponed Wednesday
According to Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press, Wednesday’s contest between the Pistons and Washington Wizards has been postponed due to weather-related flight issues. Sankofa writes, “The Pistons are stuck in Dallas due to ongoing flight issues following Monday’s road game against the Mavericks, a 111-105 defeat...
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Maple Leafs Lines, Pairings
The Bruins look to go into the All-Star break on a high note. Boston is in the midst of a three-game losing streak — its first skid of the season — and takes on a Toronto Maple Leafs team that has won three of their last four games.
NHL Best Bets: Hurricanes vs. Sabres Game Picks
Two of the Eastern Conference’s hottest teams will collide tonight, with the Carolina Hurricanes visiting the Buffalo Sabres. Carolina Hurricanes (-137) vs. Buffalo Sabres (+114) Total: 6.5 (O -128, U +104) The Hurricanes are playing for a consecutive night after defeating the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 in overtime. This...
NHL Rumors: Where Bruins Could Make Move At Trade Deadline
It’s hard to believe the Bruins will shake things up at the NHL trade deadline amid a potentially historic season. That’s not to say they couldn’t make slight upgrades or at least add some valuable depth. The March 3 deadline is a little more than a month...
Wizards C Daniel Gafford Questionable for Monday vs. Spurs
According to the league’s injury report, Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (illness) is questionable for Monday night’s matchup with the San Antonio Spurs. Gafford popped up with a non-COVID illness on Monday afternoon, which isn’t typically a good sign for a player’s chances to play. He is fresh off a season-high outing where he poured in 21 points and snatched 12 rebounds against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. Keep an eye on his designation as we get closer to tip-off, as the Wizards look to make it six straight wins against San Antonio.
Not Trading For Bo Horvat Was Smart Move By Bruins
Bo Horvat has a new team and it’s not the Boston Bruins. The Vancouver Canucks traded the star center to the New York Islanders on Monday night, finally giving Horvat the change of scenery he needs. Horvat had been connected to the Bruins in the past, and he without a doubt would have given the Stanley Cup contenders even better chances.
Three Canucks Trade Pieces Who Could Be Fit For Bruins At Deadline
The Canucks are an absolute mess, and as the NHL trade deadline nears, contenders like the Bruins should certainly be interested in a potential Vancouver firesale. The Canucks have already cashed in their most valuable trade piece, sending captain Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders. The blockbuster kicked off the NHL’s trade season with still a little more than a month to go before the March 3 deadline.
Buccaneers Rebuild? Patriots Should Seek Potential Trade Offers
The Buccaneers correctly structed the contracts of their star players to maximize the amount of time they would have with Tom Brady, but now it’s time to pay up. The future Hall of Fame quarterback announced his retirement after 23 NFL seasons Wednesday, which leaves impending free agent Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask as Tampa Bay’s active signal-callers. Brady’s retirement gives the Bucs over $20 million in cap relief, but they still are in a bind and have multiple players entering free agency.
