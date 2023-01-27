Read full article on original website
NRVNews
Weddle, Luther Roosevelt
Luther Roosevelt Weddle, 87, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, at his home in Fairlawn. He was retired from Volvo Trucks and a member of Fairlawn Presbyterian Church. He served his country in the U. S. Navy. Luther was preceded in death on January 9, 2022, by his wife of...
NRVNews
Mills, Kyle Adam
Kyle “Adam” Mills’ Soul was Set Free on Wednesday January 25, 2023 at 22 Years Old. He was Born in Christiansburg, VA on June 02, 2000. He was Known for His Care Free Spirit. He Could Never Commit to Anything lol!! He was Happy Jumping from Place to Place and Never Worrying about the Future. He was Always Full of Jokes, High Energy and a Contagious Smile. He Wore His heart on His Sleeve, Loved Deeply and Forgave Easily.
NRVNews
Free concert on Feb. 11
The music of Blue Connection and Nobody’s Business will be featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Sat., Feb. 11, 2023. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin. Blue Connection is a hard driving traditional style bluegrass band...
NRVNews
Hansbrough, Jeanette Hodges
Jeanette Hodges Hansbrough, formerly of Floyd, passed away January 20, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. She was 80 years old. She passed away in her home in Riverview, Florida surrounded by her family. It would be wrong to say Jeanette lost her battle because she never stopped fighting....
NRVNews
French, Linda Davis
Linda Jane Davis French, age 76 of Pulaski passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at her home. Born May 27, 1946 in Pulaski she was the daughter of the late Estel Vance Davis & Arcye Selma Davis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Dairol French, brother, Daniel Davis and sister, Zelda Davis Cox.
NRVNews
Jones, Carl David
Carl David Jones, 83, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away peacefully and entered his heavenly home, on January 28, 2023. Carl was born on August 13, 1939, to the late James and Gladys Jones. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Deloris “Darlene” Jones. Carl...
NRVNews
Rupe, Linnette Conner
Linnette Conner Rupe, 47 of Check, departed this world on Thursday, January 26, 2023. She is survived and dearly missed by her family including her daughters, Caytie and Amber Rupe; her parents, Mike & Evelyn Conner; her sisters, Deana Trail and Debra Gallimore; and many others who loved her dearly including Robbie Rupe and Linda Carnell.
NRVNews
MLK Celebration
The Montgomery County-Radford City-Floyd County Branch of the NAACP hosted the area’s Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Community Celebration on January 15 online. Some 100 people virtually viewed the celebration. The celebration opened with greetings from Mistress of Ceremonies, Dr. Shernita Lee, and an invocation by Rev. Michael...
NRVNews
Keith, Sr., Cecil Franklin
Cecil Franklin Keith, Sr., age 86 of Dublin passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023. Born December 31, 1936 in Floyd, Virginia he was the son of the late James H. Keith & Lila Mae Wilson Keith. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Stone Keith, daughter Susie...
NRVNews
Frazier, Jamie Lynn
Jamie Lynn Frazier, 25, has gained her wings and is now flying high with her daddy, granny, and pawpaw. Jamie was a beautiful young lady who was talented as an artist and enjoyed living life with those that she loved dearly. Jamie was a talented tattoo artist and had a special love for dogs.
WDBJ7.com
Death of staffer leads to closure of Craig County schools
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Craig County Public Schools will be closed Monday so students and staff can attend a memorial service for a longtime employee. Claudia Huffman died Friday, according to the school division, which she served more than 20 years as a volunteer, substitute teacher, soccer coach and instructional assistant at McCleary Elementary School.
thestokesnews.com
Tragic accident leads to death at American Legion
A juvenile died after riding a bull at a rodeo at the American Legion Post 290 in King Saturday night. According to Brandon Gentry, Director of Emergency Services in Stokes County, units responded to a call for cardiac arrest around 8:24 p.m. at the Rafter K. Rodeo Winter Series. Two...
The West Virginia hospital that once sat in the middle of nowhere
MCKENDREE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Deep in the New River Gorge near Prince sat a miner’s hospital virtually in the middle of nowhere that treated patients for 40 years, but today there is not much that remains of the once-busy medical facility. In 1899, the West Virginia Legislature recognized...
NRVNews
NRCC offering free health screenings
New River Community College practical nursing students will hold a Love Your Health event on Wednesday, February 15 and Friday, February 17. Love Your Health is an event where anyone can stop by several free health stations run by NRCC practical nursing students for health information, educational games for kids, vitals checks, and Covid-19 vaccine administration. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Uptown Christiansburg Mall, near NRCC’s location.
Family searches for identities of Good Samaritans
BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS) — Nearly two months have passed since a car crash claimed the lives of two people in Bramwell. Now, the families of Michael Tessa and Jaden Spradlin are searching, not for answers, but rather the identities of two good Samaritans who stopped to try and help. On December 3rd, 2022, Tessa and […]
NRVNews
4-H Dog Projects Educational Clinic
4-H is hosting a day of learning about 4-H dog project opportunities including clubs, competitive events, shows, and more. The clinic is scheduled for Saturday, March 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will have sessions on topics like general dog care, obedience, agility and rally training, scent work, canine good citizens, showmanship, canine research, service dogs, and more! Participants will take four workshop sessions and will learn about dog project opportunities, events, and activities. For more information, visit the Montgomery County Extension website at https://montgomery.ext.vt.edu/. The flyer and registration information is posted there. Space is limited to 60 youth, so be sure to register early if interested in the program.
WDBJ7.com
One dead after incident in Pulaski Co.
PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - One man is dead and another is in a hospital after “an incident in the 6000 Block of Baptist Hollow Road,” according to the Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office. The situation occurred Monday. Sheriff Mike Worrell adds he is not releasing further information...
Mount Airy News
Teen’s body discovered in Dobson
The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is reporting officials there found the body of a 15-year-old on Sunday morning in Dobson. A report issued by Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said his office received a call “in reference to an unattended death,” and when deputies arrived on the scene at 2000 Prison Camp Road, Dobson — which is the listed address for the Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina — they found a dead 15-year-old.
Juvenile dies at King rodeo event: Stokes County EMS
KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile died during a rodeo event in King on Saturday, according to Stokes County EMS. At around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, EMS got a call about a cardiac arrest at a Rafter K Rodeo Company, LLC bull riding event on 446 South Main Street. Two EMTs, who were contracted by […]
qcnews.com
Earthquake shakes NC mountains near Virginia border; just 30 miles from site of ‘major damage’ in 2020
WEST JEFFERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A small earthquake shook parts of the North Carolina mountains near the Virginia border Saturday morning, according to officials. The 1.8 magnitude quake hit just before 4:10 a.m. northeast of Boone in Watauga County and was felt more than 16 miles away, the United States Geological Survey reported.
