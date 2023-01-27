ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus to host 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships

By David Rees
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Columbus is hosting the U.S. Figure Skating Championships for the first time next year.

The Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championship is taking place Jan. 22 to 28, 2024, at Nationwide Arena with live coverage on NBC4. The seven-day event determines national champions across several skating disciplines and has generated more than an estimated $15 million in economic impact in the host market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PJC7i_0kTbQ05200
(Courtesy Photo/The Greater Columbus Sports Commission)

“Nationwide Arena offers the unique benefit of housing two rinks under one roof for a seamless transition from practice to competition for our competing athletes,” said U.S. Figure Skating CEO Tracy Marek. “Plus, its central location in downtown Columbus creates an accessible, fan-friendly and energetic atmosphere that will make an exciting destination for competitors, coaches, their families and fans alike.”

Practice sessions for the championships will take place in the OhioHealth Ice Haus, with the complete list of qualified athletes to compete announced in the fall of 2023 after all qualifying competitions have been completed.

Tickets will go on sale this spring. Learn more about the championships and surrounding events here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Future to perform at Nationwide Arena this spring

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Grammy-Award winning rapper Future is coming to Columbus this spring. Future is taking the stage at Nationwide Arena on March 25 as part of his “One Big Party” tour featuring surprised supporting acts. The tour is in support of his recent album, “I Never Liked You.” Future emerged onto the scene […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets

SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cameron Mitchell bringing Mediterranean cuisine to Easton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus-based restaurant conglomerate is adding another concept to Easton Town Center. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants will open a Mediterranean fine-dining restaurant at 4089 The Strand East in Easton’s North District. The restaurant will replace Bone Vie Bistro, which closed when its parent company filed for bankruptcy in 2021.  A spokesperson for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hood-Schifino sparks Indiana to 86-70 win over Ohio State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino used a career-high six 3-pointers to score 20 of his 24 points in the first half and Indiana cruised to an 86-70 victory over Ohio State on Saturday night. Hood-Schifino hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 to knot the score at 21 with 8:31 remaining in the first half. […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
NBC4 Columbus

Ellis, Purdue hold off No. 2 Ohio State 73-65

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Abbey Ellis made a season-high five 3 pointers and Purdue earned its first top-five road victory in program history, beating No. 2 Ohio State 73-65 on Sunday. The Buckeyes (19-3, 8-3 Big Ten) lost their third-consecutive contest after winning the first 19 games of the season. Leading by as many as […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

The Spectrum 01-29-2023

The Spectrum 01-29-2023: J.D. Vance on tanks to Ukraine; Ohio Statehouse GOP in turmoil; Intel in Ohio. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3kPMdiE. Gas prices in Columbus have seen another increase amidst a steady rise to start 2023. MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3HmrISc. Columbus Ohio afternoon weather forecast: January …. Columbus Ohio afternoon weather forecast: January...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Ohio morning weather forecast: January 28, 2023

Columbus Ohio morning weather forecast: January 28, …. Columbus Ohio morning weather forecast: January 28, 2023. One dead, one injured in shooting near Columbus strip …. One dead, one injured in shooting near Columbus strip club. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-28-2023. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-28-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3JjVJoj. Columbus protesters call...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus gas prices go up 11 cents

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gas prices in Columbus have seen another increase amidst a steady rise to start 2023. GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.60, which is 10.8 cents higher than the previous week. That is also 58.8 cents higher than a month ago […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Connecting With COSI: Indoor Snow

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin caught up with Kevin Seymour, COSI Director of Offsite Education, to do a fun experiment where you can make “snow” indoors using polymers and water. You can watch the experiment in the video player above. When water is added, the polymers expand to hold moisture […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Morning Forecast: January 30, 2023

Gas prices in Columbus have seen another increase amidst a steady rise to start 2023. Columbus Ohio afternoon weather forecast: January …. Columbus Ohio afternoon weather forecast: January 30, 2023. Updated Morning Forecast: January 30, 2023. Updated Morning Forecast: January 30, 2023. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-29-2023. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-29-2023....
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Evening Weather Forecast 01-29-2023

Evening Weather Forecast 01-29-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3jgDfdU. The trial of the largest bribery scheme in Ohio political history will have to wait one more day. https://nbc4i.co/3HldxwT. Bloom-Carroll athletic director accused of sexual …. The athletic director at Bloom-Carroll High School who was accused of sexual battery might not have a...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Connecting With COSI: Floating Dry Erase Drawings

Storm Team 4's meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Alyssa Cassabaum-Smith, scientist at COSI to do an experiment using dry erase markers, a glass plate and water. MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3kU2vY0. Connecting With COSI: Floating Dry Erase Drawings. Storm Team 4's meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Alyssa Cassabaum-Smith, scientist at COSI...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Raising awareness for Columbus’ CROWN Act

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The CROWN Act was passed in the city of Columbus in 2021 as a way to empower people of color to wear their hair naturally by cutting down on discrimination. The CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, adds two provisions to the Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County deputy's life

Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County deputy's life. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40eQiNM. Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County …. Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County deputy's life. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40eQiNM. The Spectrum 01-29-2023. The Spectrum 01-29-2023: J.D. Vance on tanks to Ukraine; Ohio Statehouse GOP in turmoil; Intel...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Blue Jackets 5-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice, Bo Horvat had a career-high four assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Friday night for their second victory in three games under Rick Tocchet. Tocchet took over as coach after Bruce Boudreau was fired Sunday. Quinn Hughes had a goal […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Zora’s House breaking ground on new community space in Weinland Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A nonprofit organization dedicated to furthering community resources for women of color is building a 10,000-square-foot headquarters north of Downtown.  Zora’s House is breaking ground Friday on a three-story space on the corner of North Fourth Street and East Eighth Avenue in Weinland Park, marking an expansion from Zora’s 2,000-square-foot home […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

50K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy