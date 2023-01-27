Carroll has been announced as an overnight stop on the 2023 RAGBRAI route. Organizers announced tonight (Saturday) the full 500-mile route will begin in Sioux City with the first overnight stop in Storm Lake. Riders will then head 62 miles southeast to spend the second night in Carroll before heading to Ames on Day 3, Des Moines on Day 4, Tama-Toledo on Day 5, Coralville on Day 6, and Davenport on Day 7. The iconic Iowa bike ride is celebrating its 50th year. The last time Carroll hosted was in 2011. RAGBRAI is scheduled for July 22 through July 29, and registration is available at www.ragbrai.com.

CARROLL, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO