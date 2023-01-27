Read full article on original website
Related
stormlakeradio.com
A Few Storm Lake Fire Fighters Receive Recognition
The Storm Lake Fire Department recently presented their annual awards for exemplary service. Captain Adam Kutz is the recipient of the Officer of the Year award, and Francisco Vazquez was given the Firefighter of the Year award. This is Kutz's 24th year serving on the Storm Lake Fire Department. Vasquez has served for 11 years.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake January Weather Statistics
Storm Lake received 12.5 inches of snow during the month of January, according to measurements taken outside of the radio stations. The snowfall included 6.5 inches on January 18th into the 19th, and five inches from this past Saturday, January 18th. There was nearly 3.5 inches of precipitation in Storm...
stormlakeradio.com
Lawrence “Larry” T. Mullally, age 77, of Storm Lake
Lawrence “Larry” T. Mullally, age 77, of Storm Lake, Iowa died Sunday, January 29, 2023 at the St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. A Funeral Mass will take place Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake.
kicdam.com
Three Men Sentenced on Buena Vista County Convictions
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Three men have been sentenced for various crimes in separate Buena Vista County cases. 49-year-old Chad Wadsley of Fort Dodge originally pled guilty in December to felony forgery. He was given to five years behind bars by District Court Judge Nancy Whittenburg last week. 45-year-old...
stormlakeradio.com
Sunrise Campground Online Reservations for This Season Can be Made Starting Next Week
The online reservation system will soon be open for the Sunrise Campgrounds in Storm Lake. The system will open next Tuesday, February 7th at 8am. Campground reservations must be made online at www.sunrisecampgrounds.com.http://www.sunrisecampgrounds.com. Campers can book their stays for the entire 2023 season including the three biggest camping periods of...
stormlakeradio.com
Albert City Man Receives Probation Sentence in BV District Court
An Albert City man received a probation sentence last week in Buena Vista County District Court for firearm and methamphetamine possession. According to the BV County Attorney's Office, 58-year-old Todd Romo pleaded guilty in October to Possession of a Firearm or Offensive Weapon by a Felon, and Possession of Methamphetamine 3rd or Subsequent Offense, both class D felonies. The State argued for a prison sentence, but the Court suspended the five year terms, and Romo was placed on probation to the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period of two years.
1380kcim.com
Carroll Announced As Overnight Stop On 2023 Route
Carroll has been announced as an overnight stop on the 2023 RAGBRAI route. Organizers announced tonight (Saturday) the full 500-mile route will begin in Sioux City with the first overnight stop in Storm Lake. Riders will then head 62 miles southeast to spend the second night in Carroll before heading to Ames on Day 3, Des Moines on Day 4, Tama-Toledo on Day 5, Coralville on Day 6, and Davenport on Day 7. The iconic Iowa bike ride is celebrating its 50th year. The last time Carroll hosted was in 2011. RAGBRAI is scheduled for July 22 through July 29, and registration is available at www.ragbrai.com.
WOWT
1 flown to hospital following northwest Iowa crash
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, on Friday at 6:20 p.m., the driver of a GMC Terrain was approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 71 and 600th Street near Storm Lake.
algonaradio.com
Minor Injuries Reported After Truck Strikes Tree Near Irvington
–A Humboldt teen reported minor injuries after his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree near Irvington late Friday night. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Samuel Bohan was traveling northbound on 140th Avenue in a 2021 Dodge Ram Truck, just before 11 PM. Bohan lost control while going around a curve near the Geigel Woods, about 2 miles north of Irvington, and entered the west ditch, where the truck hit a tree.
nwestiowa.com
Homelessness and housing: Part 1
REGIONAL—The most visible story of N’West Iowa is one of healthy communities, thriving families and economic vitality. However, there is a less visible story unfolding in the region’s communities, too. According to Orange City resident Kim Scorza, executive director of the Crittenton Center in Sioux City, that shadow story includes people — some of them children — who have no home.
stormlakeradio.com
Peggy Niles, age 80, of Sac City
A Funeral Service for Peggy Niles, age 80 of Sac City, IA, will be held at 10:30AM on Saturday, Februay 4, 2023, at Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in Sac City. Visitation will be held Friday evening, February 3, 2023, from 5-7PM at Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in Sac City.
stormlakeradio.com
Area Counties Receiving Grant to Assist Local Food Pantries
A couple of area counties are among 30 in the state that are receiving funding to help local food pantries. “Growing Together Mini-Grants” are being distributed to provide fresh produce and nutrition education to pantries this year through ISU Extension and Outreach's SNAP-Education program. Calhoun County is receiving a...
kicdam.com
Investigation Leads To Drug Charges in Emmetsburg
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– Two people have been charged with drug-related offenses following an investigation by the Palo Alto County Sherrif’s Office last week. Sheriff John King tells KICD News deputies went a home northwest of Emmetsburg on Tuesday evening where illegal substance and drug paraphernalia were reportedly discovered.
yourfortdodge.com
Future of Fort Dodge Nursing Home in Question
The future of a Fort Dodge nursing home is in question after over a year of struggles with ownership changes and bankruptcy issues. The Fort Dodge Villa Care Center just changed hands in November 2022 from the former owner QHC Fort Dodge Villa LLC to the New Jersey based Blue Care Propco Fort Dodge LLC, also known as Blue Diamond, for a little over 950-thousand dollars.
algonaradio.com
Algona Man and Woman Facing Charges
–A pair of Algona residents were taken into custody Friday morning by Algona Police on Kossuth County warrants. According to the Algona Police Department, Officers were able to locate both 40-year-old David Robert Steiner and Tammy Steiner just after 11 AM on Friday and placed them under arrest. Online court...
KIMT
Investigation underway in NW Iowa after child death
EMMETSBURG, Iowa - An investigation is underway after a report of an unresponsive child who later died in northern Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said a 911 call was received Jan. 19 from 1605 8th St. in Emmetsburg in Palo Alto County. “Emmetsburg Police and EMT’s responded to...
Investigation underway into death of Palo Alto County child
PALO ALTO COUNTY, Iowa — An investigation is underway after a child who was found unresponsive in an Emmetsburg home last week passed away this Tuesday. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Palo Alto County EMTs and Emmetsburg police responded to a report of an unresponsive child at a home in the 1600 […]
nwestiowa.com
Charged for shooting woman with Nerf gun
PAULLINA—A 37-year-old rural Paullina man was arrested about noon Saturday, Jan. 28, on a charge of domestic abuse assault — third or subsequent offense. The arrest of John Anthony Bandomo stemmed from shooting his fiancée in the face with Nerf gun and “acting in a physically erratic and unreasonable manner while she was on the phone with law enforcement dispatch,” according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
kicdam.com
Two People Facing Drug Charges Following Separate Emmet County Investigations
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Two people are facing drug charges following separate investigations in Emmets County. Sheriff Mike Martens tells us the first arrest started with a call for a crash in a rural part of the county in December. While on scene investigators say a controlled substance and other drug-related items were in the vehicle leading to 28-year-old Branden Torgerson of Blue Earth being charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He further charged with possession of contraband in a correctional facility after more the drug was reportedly discovered during the booking process.
stormlakeradio.com
Winter Storm Warning Kicks in Late This Evening
Another round of snow is expected to come through Storm Lake and the surrounding area late tonight (Fri) through tomorrow (Sat) morning. Alex Trellinger is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls...(audio clip below :31 ) The wind will also be increasing on Saturday...(audio clip below...
Comments / 1