Dayton, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WDTN

Stay Emergency-Ready with Montgomery County’s CodeRED

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Are you ready for an emergency situation? Montgomery County’s CodeRED notification system can make sure you’re always in the know. Jeff Jordan, Director of the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management, explained how it works. Notifications will come from the dispatch center...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Get Ready for the Dayton Donut Festival on Tour!

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Get ready for a “hole” lot of fun with the Dayton Donut Festival on Tour! Lisa Grigsby with Dayton937 shared everything you need to know. According to Lisa, the Dayton Donut Festival runs from Feb. 10 to Feb. 20 with 11 participating shops.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

ODOD to tear down hundreds of buildings in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- More than 200 buildings will be torn down in Montgomery County after the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD) announced the third round of a statewide demolition program. According to ODOD, the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program has already had two rounds of planned demolitions. On January 27, Ohio Governor Mike […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

DBJ: New Sheetz locations coming to Dayton, new comedy club

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Caleb Stephens, editor in chief of the Dayton Business Journal, speaks with Elyse Coulter about a major convenience store chain that just landed three more locations in the Miami Valley. Plus, a new comedy club is coming to Dayton!
DAYTON, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Wilmington, OH

The county seat of Clinton County, Wilmington is the home of the Banana Split Festival, a celebration held annually for the past 25 years. Numerous parks, reserves, and recreational areas are available in the city for visitors to explore. The Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival is also held in Wilmington,...
WILMINGTON, OH
moderncampground.com

Ohio State Parks Witness Heavy Camping Demand

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohioans have discovered a new appreciation for the great outdoors. Despite the perception of a growing phone addiction, parks and recreation areas in Ohio have seen a significant increase in patrons over the years. As per a report from Springfield...
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

News Update: Yellow Springs doctor faces lawsuit; Xenia school levy back on ballot

Yellow Springs Doctor Faces Civil Lawsuit - Donald Gronbeck, a previous employee of his, and Kettering Health's Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, are named in a civil lawsuit filed by a patient. It comes as Gronbeck's criminal trial on 50 charges in connection with alleged sex crimes is scheduled to begin in September. WYSO's Chris Welter reports.
XENIA, OH
nomadlawyer.org

10 Best Places to Visit in Richmond, Indiana

Best Places to Visit in Richmond: Known as the “cradle of recorded jazz”, Richmond has a rich history with early recordings of Jazz. Besides that, the city has plenty of other offerings as well. From soaking in the beauty of ancient architecture to indulging in outdoor adventure, there...
RICHMOND, IN
dayton.com

Dayton chef to host evening of food, music, networking

Dayton native Jay Jones, owner of Platinum Caterers LLC, is hosting a celebratory evening of food, music, networking and more in February. Also known as “#PLATINUMCHEFJAY,” Jones will present the Appetizer 4th Year Anniversary Celebration at Antioch Shrine, located at 107 E. First St. in Dayton, on Saturday, Feb. 25 with Nexx Level Productions and The A Team.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle fire on Harris Road in Butler County

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on Harris Road in Butler County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

Deadline nearing to renew Ohio dog licenses

Ohio state law requires all dog owners to have a license for their furry companion. If you already have a license — now is the time to renew. Across the state, prices range from about $12 to $24, depending on the county where you live. But after January 31 — the price doubles.
OHIO STATE

