House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
Among The Countless Guests Of Ohio’s Oldest Hotel Founded In 1803 Are 12 Erstwhile U.S. PresidentsMadocLebanon, OH
Love is in the Air: Dayton Gem City Edition!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Yellow Springs, Ohio a crossroad of diversity.Steel Ohio MediaYellow Springs, OH
Norcold plant in Sidney closes
The Sidney plant is one of two factories that the company closed in the past two months. The Gettysburg plant closed in December 2022.
Mikesell’s Snack Food Company to close after 113 years in Dayton
On February 1, Mikesell's announced that it has begun to wind down all operations, including manufacturing and distribution as the business prepares to liquidate assets. The liquidation process will begin immediately and continue for several months.
WDTN
Stay Emergency-Ready with Montgomery County’s CodeRED
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Are you ready for an emergency situation? Montgomery County’s CodeRED notification system can make sure you’re always in the know. Jeff Jordan, Director of the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management, explained how it works. Notifications will come from the dispatch center...
WDTN
Get Ready for the Dayton Donut Festival on Tour!
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Get ready for a “hole” lot of fun with the Dayton Donut Festival on Tour! Lisa Grigsby with Dayton937 shared everything you need to know. According to Lisa, the Dayton Donut Festival runs from Feb. 10 to Feb. 20 with 11 participating shops.
ODOD to tear down hundreds of buildings in Montgomery County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- More than 200 buildings will be torn down in Montgomery County after the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD) announced the third round of a statewide demolition program. According to ODOD, the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program has already had two rounds of planned demolitions. On January 27, Ohio Governor Mike […]
dayton247now.com
DBJ: New Sheetz locations coming to Dayton, new comedy club
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Caleb Stephens, editor in chief of the Dayton Business Journal, speaks with Elyse Coulter about a major convenience store chain that just landed three more locations in the Miami Valley. Plus, a new comedy club is coming to Dayton!
Speak up: Dayton RTA looking for input on system changes
Under the proposed plan, the RTA will drop from 16 to 15 bus routes but will add several community connectors as well as an extra circulator service and on-demand zone.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Wilmington, OH
The county seat of Clinton County, Wilmington is the home of the Banana Split Festival, a celebration held annually for the past 25 years. Numerous parks, reserves, and recreational areas are available in the city for visitors to explore. The Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival is also held in Wilmington,...
Safety issues concern City of Dayton road crews with current and future road hazards
City of Dayton road crews are responsible for 1,700 miles of streets to maintain. As road temperatures fall, bridges and overpasses become a priority for crews to treat as they freeze first.
5 of Our Favorite Coffee Shops in Dayton, OH
OHIO - Whether you're looking for a cup of the hottest brew in the country or a scrumptious treat, there are several great coffee shops in Dayton. While you can find a chain near you, there's something different about these small coffee shops.
moderncampground.com
Ohio State Parks Witness Heavy Camping Demand
As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohioans have discovered a new appreciation for the great outdoors. Despite the perception of a growing phone addiction, parks and recreation areas in Ohio have seen a significant increase in patrons over the years. As per a report from Springfield...
Missing Beavercreek man’s car located in Mercer County
Law enforcement has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 78-year-old Robert Hageman after he drove away from his home on Leawood Drive in Beavercreek at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday.
wyso.org
News Update: Yellow Springs doctor faces lawsuit; Xenia school levy back on ballot
Yellow Springs Doctor Faces Civil Lawsuit - Donald Gronbeck, a previous employee of his, and Kettering Health's Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, are named in a civil lawsuit filed by a patient. It comes as Gronbeck's criminal trial on 50 charges in connection with alleged sex crimes is scheduled to begin in September. WYSO's Chris Welter reports.
Dayton PD work to educate public on surveillance tech
Fusus combines different surveillance cameras from businesses that voluntarily register and public places to directly to police officers, strictly on an incident basis only.
I-70 EB reopens beyond Spangler Rd. after crash
The ODOT camera in that area shows a truck with damage spun around backward in the left lane. Another vehicle can be seen stopped in the right lane.
nomadlawyer.org
10 Best Places to Visit in Richmond, Indiana
Best Places to Visit in Richmond: Known as the “cradle of recorded jazz”, Richmond has a rich history with early recordings of Jazz. Besides that, the city has plenty of other offerings as well. From soaking in the beauty of ancient architecture to indulging in outdoor adventure, there...
dayton.com
Dayton chef to host evening of food, music, networking
Dayton native Jay Jones, owner of Platinum Caterers LLC, is hosting a celebratory evening of food, music, networking and more in February. Also known as “#PLATINUMCHEFJAY,” Jones will present the Appetizer 4th Year Anniversary Celebration at Antioch Shrine, located at 107 E. First St. in Dayton, on Saturday, Feb. 25 with Nexx Level Productions and The A Team.
VIDEO: Vehicle crashes into police cruiser; OSHP urges caution
OSHP said that during the winter of 2021-2022, there were 12,939 crashes on Ohio roadways involving snow, ice or slush.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on Harris Road in Butler County
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on Harris Road in Butler County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
wyso.org
Deadline nearing to renew Ohio dog licenses
Ohio state law requires all dog owners to have a license for their furry companion. If you already have a license — now is the time to renew. Across the state, prices range from about $12 to $24, depending on the county where you live. But after January 31 — the price doubles.
