NECN
Person Thrown From Car in Serious Crash on Route 3 in Duxbury
A person was hospitalized early Sunday morning following a serious crash in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in which they were thrown from their vehicle. Firefighters responded to the rollover on Route 3 northbound, north of Exit 22, around 4:25 a.m. and found the driver had been ejected, the Duxbury Fire Department said.
whdh.com
Fire destroys front of home in Lowell
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire destroyed the front of a home on A Street in Lowell Sunday. Firefighters were seen climbing up on ladders as flames tore through the house. There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was displaced. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
Middleboro Fuel Truck Rollover Forces Route 44 Closure
MIDDLEBORO (WBSM) — A stretch of Route 44 in Middleboro will be closed for most of this afternoon following the rollover crash of the oil truck. Middleborough Firefighters Local 3653 posted a traffic advisory on the union’s Facebook page at 9:54 a.m. “Fuel truck rollover in the area...
miltonscene.com
Steven Tyler visits Plymouth County first responders
Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler paid a visit to Plymouth County first responders Thursday. Plymouth County Control, which coordinates the county’s fire and emergency services, posted a picture with the 74-year-old singer, captioning it “Steven Tyler visits Plymouth County Control! #PCC #firstresponders #ThankfulThursday”. Tyler’s visit comes in the...
WMUR.com
Husband of woman accused of murdering Duxbury, Massachusetts kids asks public to forgive her
DUXBURY, Mass. — The husband of a Duxbury, Massachusetts, woman accused of murdering her children is asking the public to find it in themselves to forgive her. Lindsay Clancy, 32, will face homicide charges in connection to the death of her children. She will also face three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, according to sister station WCVB.
WCVB
'Forgive Lindsay': Husband of Duxbury, Massachusetts, woman charged in children's deaths shares statement
DUXBURY, Mass. — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who is facing multiple charges in connection with the deaths of their three young children is sharing his thoughts about the tragic incident that happened at their Duxbury home. Patrick Clancy made a statement on Saturday through a post on...
NECN
Grieving Duxbury Father's Call for Forgiveness ‘A Beacon of Light' For Community
The powerful words from a Duxbury, Massachusetts, father asking the community to forgive his wife, who is accused of killing their children, are resonating with many. Patrick Clancy released a long statement over the weekend. In it, he described all three of their children and his wife Lindsay Clancy. “The...
NECN
Fundraiser for Father of Duxbury Children Approaching $1 Million Donation Goal
An online fundraiser has raised nearly $1 million in a matter of days to support Patrick Clancy, the father of the three Duxbury children who died last week, two of whom allegedly at the hands of their mother. The couple's infant child died Friday, after being hospitalized following last Tuesday's incident at the family's South Shore home, authorities announced.
thelocalne.ws
Woman found after search in two towns
HAMILTON and IPSWICH — An Ipswich woman suffering from dementia was found wandering along the railroad tracks after a search on Sunday. The dispatcher radioed at around 10:30 a.m. that a man had come into the station expressing concern about an elderly relative who was not at home. Police...
NECN
Mass. Approaches 3-Year Anniversary of 1st Confirmed COVID Case
This week will mark the third anniversary of the confirmation that COVID-19 had arrived in Massachusetts. The first case confirmed by the Department of Public Health was in a UMass Boston student who had just traveled from Wuhan, China — the epicenter of the pandemic. The announcement was made on Feb. 1, 2020, and it marked just the eighth case to be the confirmed in the U.S., and the first on the East Coast.
NECN
Truck Carrying Trash Crashes on I-495 in Lawrence, Closing Lanes
A truck carrying trash crashed on Interstate 495 in Lawrence, Massachusetts, Monday, rolling over and closing two lanes of the highway, officials said. The crash took place on the northbound side of the highway before exit 104, the Department of Transportation said. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Quincy
A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a store in Eastern Massachusetts is several hundreds of thousands of dollars richer. The seven-figure award was won from the “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Hancock Tobacco in Quincy on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
NECN
Woman Rescued from Under Green Line Train in Boston
A woman was rescued from under an MBTA Green Line train on Friday night in Boston, Massachusetts. The rescue took place in the area of Commonwealth Avenue at the BU Central Station at around 11:40 p.m., according to authorities. Transit Police said a 20-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in the...
NECN
Mass. Dad Releases Statement, Asks People to Forgive Wife Accused of Killing Their Kids
Patrick Clancy is speaking out for the first time, one day after it was announced his baby had succumbed to his injuries, and several days after his other two children died, allegedly at the hands of their mother in their Duxbury, Massachusetts, home. The South Shore dad had remained silent...
Patrick Clancy GoFundMe Raises $300k After Father's 'Unimaginable Tragedy'
As of late Friday morning, the GoFundMe had raised over $385,000, more than half of its $700,000 goal. Some 5,200 donors contributed.
Missing Maine Man is Found Dead in Massachusetts By a Dog Walker
A Maine man who's been missing in Massachusetts since early December has been found deceased. The Peabody Police Department reports the body of Michael Gray, 31, was found on the shore near Edgemere Road in Marblehead on Thursday. A woman walking her dog came across the man's body and called the police. An autopsy was performed and he was confirmed to be the missing Gray, who lived in Peabody, Massachusetts.
nbcboston.com
Duxbury Tragedy: Read Patrick Clancy's Full Statement on His Wife, Deaths of 3 Kids
A tragedy at a Duxbury, Massachusetts, home last Tuesday left three young children dead, allegedly at the hands of their mom. Lindsay Clancy, a 32-year-old Massachusetts General Hospital employee, is facing several charges in the deaths of her children, identified as 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy, and 8-month-old Callan Clancy.
