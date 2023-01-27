Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth VisitingEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Boston Museum Announces 'Pay-What-You-Wish' Admission To Lunar New Year CelebrationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Related
Brookline Delivers Third Conference Loss To Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls basketball team hosted Brookline High last night. Framingham High is now 10-6 overall and 6-3 in the Bay State League.
Belmont Defeats Framingham 4-2
BELMONT – The Framingham High girls hockey team lost to Belmont High yesterday 4-2. Senior Amber Welch scored both goals for the Flyers. Mikal Franklin made 30 saves in net during the loss. Framingham is now 6-4-1 overall. The Flyers are 6-1-1 in the Bay State Conference.
Warriors Defeat Flyers 62-41
BRROKLINE – The Framingham High boys basketball team travelled to Brookline yesterday for a game against the Warriors of Brookline High. “Encouraging moments but not enough to compete with a really good Brookline team,” Tweeted coach Jason Gosselin. Framingham is now 3-9 this season.
Framingham Flyers Relay Wins MSTCA Title & Qualify For Nationals
BOSTON – The Framingham High girls indoor track team’s 4X400 relay won the MSTCA Coaches Invitational meet this weekend at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. The girls “came in with a goal to make nationals, did so, and won in the process,” said Coach Chris Collins.
Framingham Freshman Finishes 6th in Mile Event at State Coaches Meet
BOSTON – Framingham High freshman Sasha Lamakina finished sixth in the mile at the state coaches meet this weekend at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. Wellesley sophomore Charlotte Tuxbury won the race in 5:06.77 minutes. Wellesley’s Emma Tuxbury finished third in 5:09.81 minutes. Andover senior Molly Kiley...
Framingham Defeats Wellesley To Remain Undefeated
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High co-ed gymnastics team defeated Wellesley High tonight, January 29. The Flyers won 134.5 to 130.55 points. Framingham High is now 5-0, under head coach Sandra Maier. Olivia Lane won the vault event with a 9.6. She also won the uneven bars first with a...
Burgess Sets Framingham High Indoor Mile Record
BOSTON – Framingham High senior Sam Burgess set the Framingham High School indoor mile record today, January 29, at the coaches track meet at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. Burgess finished second in the mile event at the MSTCA Coaches Invitational meet. His time was 4:18.58 minutes, a...
For 2nd Consecutive Year, Burgess Named Gatorade Massachusetts Boys Cross-Country Runner of the Year
FRAMINGHAM – In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today, January 30, announced Sam Burgess of Framingham High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Massachusetts Boys Cross Country Player of the Year. Burgess is the first Gatorade Massachusetts Boys Cross Country Player of...
Garrett William Niland, 68, Framingham State Athletic Hall of Fame Member
ASHLAND – Garrett William Niland, 68, of Ashland and formerly Hopkinton, passed away peacefully at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham surrounded by his loving family on january 28, 2023. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Nancy (Norton) and George Niland. He was the beloved husband...
Richard Huwe, 89, Air Force & Army Veteran, MCI Framingham Guard
ASHLAND – Richard Huwe, 89, of Ashland passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, with his family by his side. He was the husband of Susan (Thibodeau) Huwe for 40 years. Richard served his country honorably with the US Air Force from 1952-56 and then transferring to the US Army retiring in 1974 as a Chief Warrant Officer.
Jason Earl Haywood, 46
ASHLAND – Jason Earl Haywood, 46 of Ashland, passed away on January 19, 2023. Jason is survived by his mother, Carolyn Thompson of Belmont, and his father the late, Ronald Haywood. He is survived by Felecia Brown Haywood, his wife. Jason is survived by his brothers Shawn Haywood of...
Kick-Off Campaign For Simon For Lincoln-Sudbury School Committee on Saturday
SUDBURY – Lincoln-Sudbury School Committee candidate Ravi Simon announced on Sunday that his campaign would be hosting a kick-off event at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 4 at First Parish of Sudbury at 327 Concord Road in Sudbury. The host committee, made up of Lincoln and Sudbury residents, includes...
Joanne (Leonardi) Sostilio, 82
FRAMINGHAM – It is with heavy hearts; we share the news that Joanne (Leonardi) Sostilio has passed away at the Mary Ann Morse Healthcare Center in Natick after a brief illness. She was 82 years old. She was born, raised, and lived in Framingham all her life. She was...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, February 1, 2023
1 Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky delivered his State of the City address last night to a large crowd at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building. In attendance was Senate President Karen Spilka, all four Framingham state representatives, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Superintendent of schools Bob Tremblay, City Council Chair Phil Ottaviani Jr. and 9 other City Councilors, and a majority of the School Committee members.
Framingham Elementary Principal Finalist in Another District
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham elementary school principal, who has been in the district for almost 20 years, is a finalist for a principal post in another district. “I recently learned of an interesting opportunity for a principalship in a nearby school district. Yesterday afternoon, I was named a finalist for this position,” wrote Potter Road Elementary Principal Larry Wolpe.
Framingham High Receives 31 Scholastic Art Show Awards
FRAMINGHAM – Award-winning creativity is flowing at Framingham High School. “Fine and Performing Arts and Framingham High School have some incredible news,” announced Brian Gellerstein, the Framingham Public School District’s Director of Fine & Performing Arts. Framingham High received 31 Scholastic Art Show awards, said Gellerstein. The...
Framingham Chief Dutcher Graduates From Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s Management Training Program
STOW – More than three dozen fire service leaders from across Massachusetts graduated Friday, January 27, from the 28th class of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s Chief Fire Officer Management Training Program. The four-month program for new chief officers and chief officer candidates is delivered jointly by the Massachusetts...
Framingham School Committee To Vote on Extending MassBay Community College’s Lease on Flagg Drive
FRAMINGHAM – On the Framingham School Committee agenda for February 1, is a vote of the 9-member School Committee to extend the lease for MassBay Community College to stay in the Farley Building on Flagg Drive through the end of 2023. MassBay Community College broke ground on its new...
Merilyn G. Thompson, 87, Registered Nurse For 60 Years
FRAMINGHAM – Merilyn G. Thompson, 87, of Medway and formerly of Millis and Holliston, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Merilyn was born in Sellersville, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Ada (Cooley) and Joseph Gallagher. She was the companion of 20 years to Lou Raneri.
Greater Framingham Community Church Hosting Chiefs For Discussion on Police Sunday
FRAMINGHAM – The Greater Framingham Community Church announced today, February 1, it will hold a discussion with area police chiefs on Sunday, February 5. The event will take place following the worship service at 11:30 a.m. Rev. J. Anthony Lloyd said he anticipates police offices from Framingham, Southborough, Marlborough,...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0