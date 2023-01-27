ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Belmont Defeats Framingham 4-2

BELMONT – The Framingham High girls hockey team lost to Belmont High yesterday 4-2. Senior Amber Welch scored both goals for the Flyers. Mikal Franklin made 30 saves in net during the loss. Framingham is now 6-4-1 overall. The Flyers are 6-1-1 in the Bay State Conference.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Warriors Defeat Flyers 62-41

BRROKLINE – The Framingham High boys basketball team travelled to Brookline yesterday for a game against the Warriors of Brookline High. “Encouraging moments but not enough to compete with a really good Brookline team,” Tweeted coach Jason Gosselin. Framingham is now 3-9 this season.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Burgess Sets Framingham High Indoor Mile Record

BOSTON – Framingham High senior Sam Burgess set the Framingham High School indoor mile record today, January 29, at the coaches track meet at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. Burgess finished second in the mile event at the MSTCA Coaches Invitational meet. His time was 4:18.58 minutes, a...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Jason Earl Haywood, 46

Jason Earl Haywood, 46

ASHLAND – Jason Earl Haywood, 46 of Ashland, passed away on January 19, 2023. Jason is survived by his mother, Carolyn Thompson of Belmont, and his father the late, Ronald Haywood. He is survived by Felecia Brown Haywood, his wife. Jason is survived by his brothers Shawn Haywood of...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Joanne (Leonardi) Sostilio, 82

FRAMINGHAM – It is with heavy hearts; we share the news that Joanne (Leonardi) Sostilio has passed away at the Mary Ann Morse Healthcare Center in Natick after a brief illness. She was 82 years old. She was born, raised, and lived in Framingham all her life. She was...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, February 1, 2023

1 Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky delivered his State of the City address last night to a large crowd at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building. In attendance was Senate President Karen Spilka, all four Framingham state representatives, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Superintendent of schools Bob Tremblay, City Council Chair Phil Ottaviani Jr. and 9 other City Councilors, and a majority of the School Committee members.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Elementary Principal Finalist in Another District

FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham elementary school principal, who has been in the district for almost 20 years, is a finalist for a principal post in another district. “I recently learned of an interesting opportunity for a principalship in a nearby school district. Yesterday afternoon, I was named a finalist for this position,” wrote Potter Road Elementary Principal Larry Wolpe.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High Receives 31 Scholastic Art Show Awards

FRAMINGHAM – Award-winning creativity is flowing at Framingham High School. “Fine and Performing Arts and Framingham High School have some incredible news,” announced Brian Gellerstein, the Framingham Public School District’s Director of Fine & Performing Arts. Framingham High received 31 Scholastic Art Show awards, said Gellerstein. The...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Chief Dutcher Graduates From Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s Management Training Program

STOW – More than three dozen fire service leaders from across Massachusetts graduated Friday, January 27, from the 28th class of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s Chief Fire Officer Management Training Program. The four-month program for new chief officers and chief officer candidates is delivered jointly by the Massachusetts...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Merilyn G. Thompson, 87, Registered Nurse For 60 Years

FRAMINGHAM – Merilyn G. Thompson, 87, of Medway and formerly of Millis and Holliston, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Merilyn was born in Sellersville, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Ada (Cooley) and Joseph Gallagher. She was the companion of 20 years to Lou Raneri.
MEDWAY, MA
Framingham, MA

