Failure after failure after failure. You’d think he’d get tired of it. But as he says, “he’s the best”, failure.
January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day, if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔😔
It’s good that they are going after him and he need to pay he’s the real insurrectionists he created the whole situation January 6 we saw him egging the crowd on to go to the capital and take over the country. this should be enough to put him in jail as a traitor in committing treason.
Related
A federal court holds Trump accountable for his abuse of the law: Here's why that matters
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
Trump Will 'Fold Like a House of Cards' to Avoid Prison: Kirschner
"Disturbing new evidence" in Brett Kavanaugh documentary sparks call for DOJ probe
Hannity admits the lie: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief testifies in billion dollar case
Manhattan judge wants Trump to stop calling NY attorney general's $250 million fraud case a witch hunt
Major New Development Announced in Georgia Trump Probe
Trump's Impeachments May Be Irreversible as McCarthy Mulls Expunging
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
A January 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and served prison time announces his bid for Congress on the anniversary of the insurrection
The National Archives 'lied through its teeth' about Obama era classified documents: Mark Levin
Ben Carson says Jan. 6 committee Social Security number leak was 'not an accident'
‘A f--king idiot’: Man who breached Pelosi suite says he’s guilty of bluster, not crime
Newly revealed visitor logs show who was visiting Trump ahead of Jan 6 riot
Ex-prosecutor calls for new investigation into Brett Kavanaugh over bombshell documentary revelation
Judge convicts Pa. restaurant owner who yelled Pelosi threats during Capitol riot
Judge concludes Jan. 6 rioter who broke into Capitol was acting on "Trump's instructions"
Trump’s latest campaign blunder is being photographed posing with a notorious Philly mob boss
Proud Boys expecting 'civil war' before Jan. 6, witness says
U.S. Congressman To Be Criminally Charged, Reports Say
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 69