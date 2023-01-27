ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC San Diego

Federal Proposal of ‘MENA' Category Long Overdue, Advocates Say

The Biden administration’s proposal to add a “Middle Eastern or North African” (MENA) identifier to official documents like the census is the latest progress in a decades-long fight to secure representation for a historically statistically invisible community. In a Federal Register notice published Friday, the Federal Interagency...
Long Covid Has an ‘Underappreciated' Role in Labor Shortage, Study Finds

Long Covid — also known as long-haul Covid, post-Covid or post-acute Covid syndrome — is a chronic illness with potentially debilitating symptoms. About 18% of people with long Covid hadn't returned to work for more than a year, according to a report by the New York State Insurance Fund, state's largest workers' compensation insurer.
Airbnb's 13 Most Wish-Listed Properties in the World for 2023—Including an $18 Million Home

In January, Airbnb released a list of the most wish-listed new global listings of 2023. Each of the 13 listings achieved the "most wish-listed" status after being listed for just 10 weeks and may have had some help from several new ways the site can categorize listings — like trending" and "top of the world." Airbnb introduced that new feature in November 2022.
