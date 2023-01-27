Read full article on original website
Related
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says cuts to Medicare and Social Security will be 'off the table' in the upcoming debt limit talks
McCarthy appeared on the CBS program "Face the Nation" ahead of a Wednesday meeting with President Biden where the two will discuss the debt limit.
NBC San Diego
Federal Proposal of ‘MENA' Category Long Overdue, Advocates Say
The Biden administration’s proposal to add a “Middle Eastern or North African” (MENA) identifier to official documents like the census is the latest progress in a decades-long fight to secure representation for a historically statistically invisible community. In a Federal Register notice published Friday, the Federal Interagency...
NBC San Diego
Long Covid Has an ‘Underappreciated' Role in Labor Shortage, Study Finds
Long Covid — also known as long-haul Covid, post-Covid or post-acute Covid syndrome — is a chronic illness with potentially debilitating symptoms. About 18% of people with long Covid hadn't returned to work for more than a year, according to a report by the New York State Insurance Fund, state's largest workers' compensation insurer.
NBC San Diego
U.S. Government Should Pay $14 Trillion in Reparations to Black Americans, Say Authors William Darity and Kirsten Mullen
To help close the racial wealth gap, the U.S. government should pay $14 trillion in reparations to Black Americans, according to William A. Darity and A. Kirsten Mullen, authors of "From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century." In an interview with CNBC, Darity, a Duke...
NBC San Diego
Airbnb's 13 Most Wish-Listed Properties in the World for 2023—Including an $18 Million Home
In January, Airbnb released a list of the most wish-listed new global listings of 2023. Each of the 13 listings achieved the "most wish-listed" status after being listed for just 10 weeks and may have had some help from several new ways the site can categorize listings — like trending" and "top of the world." Airbnb introduced that new feature in November 2022.
Comments / 0