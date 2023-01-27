ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Questions With Dean of Students Sheriah N. Dixon G’12

On Nov. 1, the Division of the Student Experience named Sheriah N. Dixon G’12 the dean of students, leading the teams in Community Standards, Parent and Family Services, Remote Programs Student Support, Student Title IX Case Management and Student Outreach. While Dixon may be new to the role, her...
Mellon Foundation Recognizes Syracuse Black/Arab Racial Justice Research Project

Two faculty members of The College of Arts and Sciences are the recipients of an Andrew W. Mellon Foundation grant for research on race and racialization, social justice and community engagement. Associate Professors Carol Fadda and Dana Olwan’s project “Black-Arab Relationalities: Confronting Racism, Narrating Solidarities” will examine the impact of...
