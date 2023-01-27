Read full article on original website
Love Birds? Jennifer Aniston Sparks Dating Rumors With Adam Sandler in Her New Year Post
Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beautiful women and souls ever. The 53-year-old actress does not seem to age and still looks as young as ever with nature’s daybreak on her face. After gaining popularity from the world-famous sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Aniston has never looked back. But apart from the sitcom, she also got popular after her terrible divorce from Brad Pitt. However, rumors of her dating her Murder Mystery costar Adam Sandler are in the air at the moment.
Kelly Ripa tells Ryan Seacrest to ‘get out of the way’ as she warns co-host about his new gig
KELLY Ripa has warned Ryan Seacrest to “get out the way” ahead of his new gig. The Live co-hosts are preparing to bring back their After Oscar Show at the 95th Academy Awards in March. But this Oscars will be doubly special for Ryan, 48. Not only will...
Jennifer Aniston's Ex-Husband Justin Theroux Suffers Big Career Setback
Justin Theroux is out of a gig. Deadline reports Apple TV's The Mosquito Coast has not been renewed for a third season. The decision comes just two weeks after the explosive season 2 finale aired. The series is loosely based on Paul Theroux's bestselling 1981 novel of the same title. The show stars Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman, and focuses on Allie Fox (Theroux), a genius inventor and stubborn idealist who forces his family on a dangerous journey to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels, and hitmen. The first two seasons remain available on the streaming platform.
Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller
Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger...
Kathie Lee Gifford Is 'No Longer Hiding' Her New Man, Insider Reveals: 'They're In Love!'
Eight years after Kathie Lee Gifford's husband, Frank Gifford, passed away, the TV host, 69, has a new man in her life, whom she is "no longer hiding," Radar reported. The former Today star, who is dating insurance agent Randy Cronk, and her new beau went to St. Barts "to celebrate their pals who just got hitched," an insider revealed. Going forward, it sounds like their romance will become more serious. "It's going to happen," an insider predicted. "You can tell when you're around them, that they're in love!"The singer previously disclosed information about her dating life in August 2022....
Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary
Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.
Brad Pitt's New Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Is A 'Big Hit' With The Actor's Friends, Insider Reveals: 'They're Having A Wonderful Time'
Though Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have only been seeing one another for a short time period, it seems like she fits into his life perfectly. “Brad and Ines are having a really wonderful time with each other,” an insider noted of the duo. “Their relationship feels comfortable and playful.”The jewelry designer is a “big hit with Brad’s friends” the source continued, adding that the age gap “isn’t an issue for either of them.”The Babylon star, 59, is almost three decades older than his lady, but he has “more energy than ever," according to the source.The pair are “excited...
Brad Pitt Finally Comments on Shania Twain's Performance Where She Ditched His Name for Ryan Reynolds'
That don't disappoint him much.
Another American Who Married an Aristocrat Says Meghan Markle Couldn’t Let Go of Her Dream of Being a Celebrity in the Royal Family
An American, who like Meghan Markle married into a British noble family, is weighing in on why the duchess may have had such a hard time adjusting to royal life.
Keith Urban Endures Nicole Kidman and Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Flirt Fest’ Like a Champ
Jimmy Fallon and Nicole Kidman may seem like an unlikely couple now, but apparently they almost went out. Keith Urban doesn't mind hearing about it though.
Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023
Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut
New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up
Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Kelly Clarkson Shocked That Tom Brady Is Good in ‘80 for Brady’: ‘I Made ‘From Justin to Kelly’ – Not All of Us Are Actors’ (Video)
Kelly Clarkson was surprised by Tom Brady’s acting chops in the new movie, “80 for Brady,” teasing to the film’s cast that her making “From Justin to Kelly” proves that “not all of us are actors!”. “80 for Brady” follows four best friends...
Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr. Get All Dolled Up As She Gushes Over His New Show — See Photo
Kimberly Guilfoyle couldn't help but gush over her fiancé Donald Trump Jr.'s latest achievement: launching a new show on Rumble. "Happy Thursday, great day with @donaldjtrumpjr excited for his show on @rumblecreators coming soon! #Triggered #letsrumble🔥😍♥️💙," the TV star, 53, captioned a photo of herself wearing a navy dress and white heels as she stood next to her man, who matched in a blue jacket and pants. Of course, people loved to see the duo together. One person said, "Beautiful people!!❤️," while another added, "One of my favorite couples 🙌⚓️🇺🇸♥️."A third person stated, "Stunning couple to say the least!! ♥️🔥♥️."As...
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos
Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Ryan Reynolds already on damage control after Hugh Jackman potentially leaks ‘Deadpool 3’ title
Marvel Cinematic Universe spoilers are an inevitable fact of life, with everyone from Tom Holland to Mark Ruffalo accidentally dropping bombs way ahead of time, but we expected better from the consummate professional that is Hugh Jackman, after the actor may have leaked the title for Deadpool 3. In his...
Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia Breaks His Silence: 'People Know About Me, But They Don't Know Me'
The musician discusses life with his famous mom, his recovery from fentanyl addiction and discovering the truth about the background of his father, producer Marco Garibaldi, in this week's PEOPLE Aside from having his mother's eyes, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia isn't immediately recognizable as the son of actress Priscilla Presley, the 77-year-old ex-wife of Elvis. "A lot of people know about me," the musician tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. "But they don't know me." Though he remained largely out of the spotlight growing up, Navarone, 35, says his lineage...
